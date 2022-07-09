ROBERT PRICE: Kern isn’t any more welcoming of nuclear power than it was a half-century ago

Ask most any Californian to describe nuclear energy and you’ll hear adjectives like “unreliable,” “dangerous” and “volatile.” Minds will conjure up horrific docudrama images from “Chernobyl” or Homer Simpson’s comic pratfall with a radioactive brick in the opening sequence of “The Simpsons.”
Well, surprise. The European Union has a new term to describe nuclear fission: “green.”
Last week, in a controversial move that could shape climate policy for decades, EU leaders voted to consider whether a little semantic overhaul might encourage investment in energy projects that can help the bloc meet its goal of climate neutrality by 2050. Nuclear (and even more unlikely, natural gas) could one day receive the same energy designation as wind farms and solar fields.
Support for nuclear power is often drawn along political and ideological lines, with liberals more likely to loathe it and conservatives more likely to be receptive.
A few factors have turned that equation on its ear, chiefly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As part of a large and growing list of sanctions, the West has mostly stopped buying Russian oil and gas. Everyone is feeling the pain, however, with fuel prices up across the globe. This new, proposed rehabilitation of the nuclear sector wouldn’t merely address concerns about fossil fuel, it could help promote energy independence from the bully on the bloc, Vladimir Putin.
Although the EU's tentative embrace of nuclear energy might turn some heads in the U.S., however, it’s not going to change minds in Kern County.
For one thing, county leaders have adopted a defensive posture when it comes to the local oil industry. California is apparently committed to shutting it down, which essentially means shutting down Kern County's most dynamic producer of high-paying jobs. A nuclear comeback in California might be just what Gavin Newsom’s electrification of the transportation grid needs. Nuclear, therefore, could hasten the demise of Kern County oil.
Then there’s this historical oddity: Kern County was one of the first places in the U.S. to unite disparate political factions and rise up against the proliferation of nuclear power.
It happened almost 50 years ago, right around the time nuclear power plants were coming online with increasing frequency all across the country. Between 1970 and 1975 alone, 43 plants went into operation. One very nearly came to Kern County in 1973.
The U.S. had just experienced the blocks-long gas lines of the Arab oil embargo, and the idea of energy independence was gaining traction. Along came the San Joaquin Nuclear Project, which was to be built about 10 miles west of Wasco on a 300-acre tract of farmland. The SJNP's 5,200-megawatt capacity, enough to power 5 million homes, would be the largest in the world at the time. It would be developed in four stages: Unit 1 was scheduled to come online in 1985; Unit 2 in 1986; Unit 3 in 1988; and Unit 4 in 1989.
The three major participants — the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (the DWP would be the project manager and facility operator), Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison — planned to build additional facilities as part of the same, long-range undertaking. Sixty sites would have a total planned capacity of 25,000 megawatts.
Initially, the project was controversy-free. A 1973 informal newspaper poll characterized the debate as a dead heat between support for the project and "What nuclear power plant?" No one seemed to oppose it: Chambers of commerce saw new merchants moving into town, and elected officials saw jobs. The mayor of Wasco welcomed it.
But criticism grew as the details emerged, and eventually the SJNP proposal split Wasco into two factions: Those who saw opportunity, and those who feared the plant would take all of their water and destroy agriculture.
"It was a civil war," farmer Jim Neufeld told historian Thomas R. Wellock, author of "Critical Masses: Opposition to Nuclear Power in California, 1958-1978," in a 1993 interview. "The scars between the two opposing sides are the same or worse than Vietnam. ... They thought of us as conniving. Yeah, we were conniving. We wanted that thing out of here." Had the project not been canceled, Neufeld said, there surely would have been violence.
Opposition to the project coalesced into an unlikely alliance of farmers, doctors and environmentalists, the likes of which the power utilities had never before seen. Could conservatives and liberals get along? In Kern County, at the height of the 1976-78 battle against the DWP, they did.
It didn't help that Roman Polanski's "Chinatown," recounting the DWP's rape of Owens Valley, had come out in 1974. Or that Karen Silkwood had died in a suspicious 1974 automobile accident while on her way to meet with a reporter to blow the whistle on nuclear fuel safety violations at an Oklahoma plant. Wariness about power plants and power companies, justified or not, was at an all-time high.
With respected businessmen Jack Pandol, Dave Bryant and Neufeld leading the opposition, the Kern County Board of Supervisors, including newcomer Gene Tackett (and supported by future Supervisor Pauline Larwood), voted to place an advisory question on the ballot. In March 1978, the people responded overwhelmingly, voting 70 percent to 30 percent to reject the SJNP.
It was the first time anywhere in America that citizens had voted down a nuclear power plant. Opposition to nuclear power had moved, as Wellock noted, from the movement's typical base — "elements of the left wing of the Democratic Party" — to "traditionally pro-nuclear blue-collar constituencies."
Almost a half-century later, nuclear power technology has improved enough to satisfy many who might not have been so sure two generations ago. Many still have concerns, but the EU’s piqued interest, as well as past support from President Barack Obama, could further sway core opposition.
If and when nuclear power ever does make a comeback in California, however, Kern County will not be the place for it. Nuclear plants need water and plenty of it, and Kern County has even less of it than it did in the mid-’70s, when opponents were citing water shortages among their list of concerns.
The oil vs. electric debate that’s raging in automotive showrooms, among other places, might, however, have taken a subtle turn. EU policies, last I checked, weren’t driving U.S. investment with any immediate urgency, but check back next week.