ROBERT PRICE: Jack Hernandez left with more to say, which is how he probably would have wanted it

Jack Hernandez never stopped writing. At least three of the obituaries written about the longtime Bakersfield College philosopher, who died Nov. 17 at age 84, made note of a quiet but striking achievement of his: On the last full day of his life, he wrote five poems. From a hospital, no less, where he was being seen for a heart ailment.
This says several things about the man.
That he appreciated the sense of balance that words, honestly and artfully arranged, can bring to our shared chaos.
That he had something to say about that balance and urgently needed to say it.
And that he had more to offer than the time to produce it. His death deprives us of hearing what was surely still to come, but it also suggests that those who are so inclined, if they are lucky like Jack Hernandez, will have something to share right up until the end.
Hernandez — poet, philosopher, educator and long-serving fixture at his beloved Bakersfield College, where he was beloved right back — never seemed to run out of inspiration.
Hernandez loved writing and writers. He brought many to speak at Bakersfield College’s Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning, where he served as director from its founding in 2007 until his retirement in 2017. Oildale native Gerald Haslam, who died this past spring, also at 84, was among his favorites.
Tim Vivian was Hernandez’s gentle adversary and fellow traveler. Vivian is a retired Episcopal priest, in addition to being a professor emeritus of religious studies at Cal State Bakersfield; Hernandez was what we might characterize as a passionately curious, relentlessly analytic agnostic. They were natural foils.
Hernandez and Vivian met regularly, every few weeks, to talk and respectfully debate at Dagny’s Coffee Co. in downtown Bakersfield.
Dagny’s would have to be considered Hernandez’s home field for these dialogues. He was a regular, an almost-daily fixture at the same table by the same window, seated in front of the same laptop, with the same cup of coffee — or at least a cup of coffee identical to the one from the day before. Dagny’s barista Caitlin Kitchens said his coffee was always black and, at his request, always initially half-full so that he could get a hot, prepaid half-refill halfway through his two-hour stay. He nursed it.
The younger customers sat outside his window and smoked, but a sporadic succession of mostly mature patrons paused to pay their respects. Hernandez never seemed to mind the interruptions.
At midafternoon, he would pack up and avail his table to another customer, perhaps another poet.
Desires quenched,
prophesies fulfilled,
the glass now empty
is carefully shelved
for another day.
Vivian was no stranger to Dagny’s either. Back in his days as St. Paul’s Episcopal’s priest-in-charge, he held regular, early-Sunday morning Bible studies at the coffee shop, usually with six to 10 parishioners. At some point — Vivian is not sure when or precisely how it came about — Hernandez started joining them, and contributing to the conversation.
“He became part of our group, and I lovingly call him our antagonist,” Vivian said. “I mean that not negatively, but in the sense of a Greek play. Any kind of drama, movie or TV, you’ve got to have someone who's causing the action to keep going. Because Jack knew his Bible.”
And Hernandez would point out things that would sometimes make the faithful uncomfortable — human sacrifice, genocides carried out in the name of God, that kind of thing. The Bible — New Testament and especially Old — is so replete with violence it’s almost like watching a local television newscast at the end of a three-day weekend.
“For me, as a scholar of the Bible, I would agree with him almost all the time, to the shock and dismay of some of our attendees who just didn't know the Bible that well,” Vivian said.
Hernandez soured on his evangelical upbringing in his 20s — he attended ultraconservative Bob Jones University before switching to more sedate Wheaton College — but he found a home with the Episcopals, Vivan said, because he admired their appreciation of social justice. Hernandez’s poetry occasionally showed up in the church bulletin. Vivian even convinced him to preach from the pulpit one Sunday.
“He was very supportive,” Vivian said. “He admired the religious ethos.”
As Vivian came to understand about his friend, Hernandez knew pain and he knew joy, two essential pieces of a poet’s psyche.
“He carried sorrow with him because of his son’s suicide,” said Vivian, referring to Paul Hernandez, who died about 30 years ago at age 27. “On the other hand, he would go back East several times a year to see his daughter (Laura) and the grandkids and he would write me these joyous emails. Of anything on earth, I think, that gave him the most joy.”
The moments in between the joys and sorrows, the idle time, the transitional time, the time spent between his worlds, were also fodder for reflection.
In airports he strode
pridefully past those
slowed by worn years,
head high under a smug cap,
heart smiling secretly
in fortune’s false light,
unaware that soon
he would shuffle
in the wake
of those grinning
at his declining flight.
“He was a very measured, quiet guy,” Vivian said. “Like many writers, his deepest soul came out in the writing. Many writers — especially, I think, when they get older — just subsume themselves into their writing and that's where their true feelings and emotions come out.”
Hernandez shared those feelings and emotions in a gentle but earnest way. Seems like he had to.
Those he touched will never be quite the same. Neither will that seat by the window at Dagny’s.
Wrote Vivian, upon learning of his friend's death, 15 lines among many composed that day:
And now his vast library a cloud, one
that comes and moves on, comes and
perseveres, and then ceases arriving.
And his vast knowledge — literatures,
saints and their each demon, demons
and their saints, each our cohabitation.
As he grew older, then old, the cold,
especially at night, taking him as he
shivered captive. But his soul afire.
Until his heart, in grief, died in flame,
as each of fire’s incendiaries praised
him, at first in retreat, then in victory.
As each of his friends as pallbearer
arrived to gather him, wounded we
wept, but each candle found library.
Bakersfield College will hold a memorial service for Hernandez at the college’s new administration building on April 2. The time has not yet been set.