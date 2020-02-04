My house was so cold Monday night I overruled my own cheapskate tendencies and turned up the thermostat.
Over behind the strip mall near the corner of Roberts Lane and Olive Drive I imagine the residents laid down an extra sheet of cardboard and huddled a little closer to their adopted strays.
It's cold, and Bakersfield has more homeless people than sheltered beds to accommodate them all.
In the summer, when temperatures creep over 100 degrees, Kern County Aging & Adult Services opens cooling centers for people who don't have, or cannot easily afford, air conditioning.
The county agency does not offer warming centers.
So, what do folks do when the temperature drops below freezing, as it has done the last two nights? The National Weather Service's Hanford office says overnight temperatures fell to 29 in Bakersfield Monday night, and they were forecast to drop to 30 Tuesday night.
That's cold enough to kill a person.
"Three hours is all it takes," said Carlos Baldovinos of The Mission at Kern County. "If that."
Some homeless individuals prefer to sleep out in the elements, or so the mythology goes, but even they must wish for a roof when temps fall below freezing.
But "we are not aware of anything like that, currently, other than sending people to existing homeless centers at night," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
When it gets this cold, both the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern County take in as many unsheltered homeless as they can manage without alarming the fire marshal.
"But there's only so much we can do," said Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
That means the homeless must get resourceful.
"You're going to see people in back parking lots because that's where the electrical panels are, those huge metal things that supply power to commercial buildings," Gill said. "They're warm from the electricity. Some of them are back behind cinder block walls, which is perfect because then people have privacy and warmth. They'll also find air exchange systems, where warm air is blowing out."
Gill has seen some brilliant solutions to the exposure and vulnerability of homelessness: Strategic pruning of oleander bushes, chained dogs arranged for perimeter security, that kind of thing. If it blocks wind or creates warmth in an outdoor setting, homeless folks have discovered that too.
"It makes sense that people would go into doorways, where they're at least out of the breeze. You see people carrying around cardboard. There's a reason for that. It provides insulation from the cold concrete," Gill said.
But we can do better for them.
Steve Peters, a staffer at The Mission, attended a meeting Tuesday of several organizations that had convened to talk about the summer cooling-center program, and he brought up the need for emergency warming centers. It inspired some conversation, if not necessarily an immediate plan of action. Funding and the availability of facilities are two challenges, and advocates might also have to find a way around certain requirements for homeless shelters such as showers.
Beds are nice, too, but in short supply when the need is extreme.
"We have what we call street roster beds — cots — but they're not anything special," Baldovinos said. "But it's better than the street."
The need will ease when part of the Calcot facility, to be purchased by the city for conversion to a low-barrier homeless shelter, is up and running, but that will be many months. The county's low-barrier shelter, closer to readiness, will also help. But in the meantime?
Unsheltered homeless people will get a bit of a break in the coming days‚ and I mean a bit. Wednesday's overnight low is expected to be 37, with Thursday up slightly to 40. When you're sleeping on cardboard that's still cold.
