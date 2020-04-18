When the Kern County Fair’s board of directors meets Monday to discuss the possibility of cancellation, following the lead of more than a dozen California fairs, there’ll be more at stake than unrequited corn dog cravings.
The board's challenge will be nothing less than a boiled-down version of our present global dilemma: We must get our lives back, but we must also rid ourselves of this scourge. Those two objectives — regaining normalcy and halting the COVID-19 virus — are not compatible. At least not yet.
But will they be mutually achievable in late September, when the goats are ready to show and summer gives way to fall? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can’t answer that, so fair CEO Mike Olcott shouldn’t feel bad for feeling flummoxed about it either.
Nor should Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association, who on March 11 affirmed the severity of the situation with a high elbow to our collective chin: He suspended play indefinitely. No more games. No world leader or Nobel epidemiologist could have brought home the urgency so clearly.
This was serious.
There's a parallel here, believe it or not: County fairs and professional sports are entertainment and they are big business. But they are more than even that. They are evidence that, as surely as the Cleveland Browns will torture their fans and some kid will upchuck his funnel cake on the Tilt-a-Whirl, real life has colors and smells and options.
And the little freedoms are as reassuring as the big ones: Girl Scout cookies. Movie popcorn, consumed on premises. A glass of cabernet at Uricchio's Trattoria. Grotesquely huge cinnamon rolls.
And now, after a month of quarantine — early-release prisoners, you may now snicker — we’ve had it. We want it all back. We want to see kids in garish, grass-stained soccer uniforms at Dewar’s soda fountain. We want to see Pastor Phil Neighbors in the pulpit. We want to dance Saturday night till 1 at the Bellvedere, although possibly not the same weekend we see Pastor Phil.
We also want our jobs back. We want our employees back. We want our stock portfolios back.
We want to reopen. We must reopen. We’ve been hurtled backward, past 2007 and heading straight for 1929. We need to apply the brakes, and quickly.
But, see, there’s this virus floating around, and it afflicts with remarkable ferocity, occasionally introduced, I suspect, by asymptomatic carriers still demanding to know what makes this so different from the flu.
Do we reopen and risk a resurgence of the killer coronavirus, or starve the bug first and rebuild from an even more desolate place?
Cheapskate-schtick comedian Jack Benny, as my friend Randy Poe recently pointed out, responded to a similar quandary thusly: “Your money or your life!,” the armed mugger demanded. Responded Benny, after a long pause: “I’m thinking it over!”
As obscene as that choice might seem, however, it is a choice we must at some point make.
The Kern County Fair’s board of directors gets to be one of the first to try. Skip it this year (Sept. 23-Oct. 4), as the county fairs in San Diego, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Calaveras, among others, are doing? Go ahead with it, as they’re doing right around the same time as Kern (as of now) in Merced, Stanislaus, Mendocino, Santa Cruz, San Benito and elsewhere? And if so, how? If they skip a year, do they risk losing customers forever, or will the cancellation just make them hungrier to return in 2021?
Bakersfield High School football coach Michael Stewart, who played for the Los Angeles Rams and others, wonders the same thing about the National Football League — which for now is preparing to play another season starting in September.
“You can’t give them a reason to find something else to do,” he told me last week.
Kern County Fair board chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez doesn't expect the decision to be an easy one Monday night.
“The mission, not only of our staff but our board and our supporters, is to make it the best fair and the best experience," she said. "Because we're very cognizant of the fact that this, for many families, is their (one annual) vacation."
And not just their one vacation but also their annual reminder that everything is going to be fine. The county fair is here again; all is right with the world. That’s not as important as staying clear of a killer virus, but some days it feels pretty close.
(1) comment
Save for how COVID appears to more severely afflict those identified as particularly vulnerable, how DOES it differ from seasonal flu?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.