The equation is a pretty simple one. Learn more, earn more. Apply that formula a hundred thousand times or so and what have you got? A shot at richer, more equitable prosperity. The flip side is equally telling: Don't and we won't.
Bakersfield and Kern County have some of the lowest educational attainment levels in California and, as a result, some of the most dire poverty. Among the undesirable consequences is a regional economy hamstrung by its lack of diversity and, it has followed, profound vulnerability. The twins of Kern County's (mostly) two-headed economy, agriculture and oil, both face the very real possibility of state-imposed decline.
In case you haven't noticed, this is an emergency.
The checklist of steps necessary to remedy the situation is long, but it starts with education. Bakersfield and Kern County must produce an educated generation of graduates who, without intervention, might not otherwise envision themselves in mortarboards — or board rooms.
The secret is showing those students just how accessible and rewarding college can be. From there, ambition takes over and our collective fortunes change.
Bakersfield received another glimpse of that promise this week. Bakersfield College's Southwest campus, a modest arrangement of portable classrooms that will suffice until its permanent home — part of three-structure, 285,000 square foot project that developer Greg Bynum will build on 12 acres — opens in January 2021. Prior to this mid-semester move, BCSW's 2,000 students had been taking classes in a shared office building on River Run Boulevard, just off Stockdale Highway.
What makes BCSW's opening particularly noteworthy is that it's situated on land owned by CSU Bakersfield, just a few hundred yards southwest of CSUB's campus-proper. Transferring students — and that's the goal here — are now already in the neighborhood.
"This is what collaboration looks like," CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny, taking in the first day of relocated BCSW classes, said Monday.
Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian welcomed the big day with an eye toward bigger days ahead.
"This city is our home, and we all need to work together to make it better," she said. "This another example of how we are going about that. College degrees are perhaps the most crucial indicator of a prosperous, dynamic community and four-year degrees are what we lack here."
Easing the transition from students' 14th year of schooling to their 15th is a logical extension of BC's Early College program, which allows high school students to concurrently enroll in community college classes; some have already received their associate's degrees at virtually the same time they get their high school diplomas.
"Our Early College program is demystifying college for high school students who might otherwise never have considered it, and now we are more closely linking community college with our state university," Christian said. "Step by step, we are better equipping Bakersfield for the challenges ahead."
Like Bakersfield College, CSUB — which has 11,000 undergrads and is aiming for 18,000 — has also actively embraced rural Kern County communities with historically low college enrollments. Like Christian, Zelezny has been putting mileage on her vehicle visiting the far corners of this Delaware-sized county.
That's precisely the kind of activism it will take: Teamwork among the city's two higher-ed institutions and the county's various high school districts. The colocation of CSUB and BC in southwest Bakersfield symbolizes that objective well.
"This is one of the most productive and collaborative relationships in education," said Zelezny, who noted that fully 23 percent of CSUB undergrads are BC transfers. "It's a very innovative arrangement, and we love it."
It may in fact be an unprecedented arrangement — neither college president is aware of a relationship anywhere else that's quite like this. And if that's truly the case, it's appropriate. Bakersfield and Kern County need this sort of intervention perhaps more than any other place in California. Perhaps in the country.
Bynum, appropriately a graduate of both BC and CSUB, said construction on the University Office Center, as the complex has been dubbed, will start in mid-December or early January.
That's not a moment too soon.
Did I mention this is a full-blown emergency?
(2) comments
Yes. However, if one caveat be placed, no sponsorship by large local companies. This I see is a downfall of this community and surrounding such as Arvin.
Otherwise, yes, yes.
Also too bad the KHSD didn’t just open up their campuses at night so that we could use current resources instead of having to build new at huge taxpayer expense. Just another example of KHSD living in their inbred bubble...
