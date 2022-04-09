ROBERT PRICE: Increase the Kern County sales tax by a penny

The fortunes of the southern San Joaquin Valley’s two largest government entities, the city of Bakersfield and its neighbor four blocks down Truxtun Avenue, the county of Kern, took wildly divergent paths on Nov. 6, 2018.
Each of the two local governments asked voters to tax themselves an additional penny on every dollar spent in local stores — an extra dime on every 10-spot — raising the sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent.
No voter jumps for joy at the prospect of more taxes, no matter how invisibly incremental the proposed increase might be, but the mood in voting booths, city vs. county, was significantly different. The city sales tax initiative, losing throughout election night, pulled through in the end: When all the votes were counted nearly a week later, the Measure N score was 50.05 percent yes to 49.95 percent no.
Proponents of Measure I, a similar measure put forth simultaneously by the county of Kern, woke up to the same miserable reality they’d gone to bed with on election night — resounding defeat, 64.68 percent no to 35.32 percent yes.
Since then, pretty much everything the proponents of each ballot measure had hoped for (or dreaded) has come to pass. The city is fortifying its Police Department, fixing and protecting its parks, cleaning up its streets, creating housing and assorted programs for the homeless, filling long-vacant positions in core departments, plotting its future with informed study, and more. Those are the types of things a local government can do with an extra annual $101 million, which is what the city expects to bring in in the next fiscal year.
The county, meanwhile, is struggling in many of those areas, most notably the Sheriff’s Office, which remains alarmingly short-staffed largely because it can’t pay competitive salaries.
It’s time for the county to ask voters for help once again. Raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas by one lousy copper. Put Son of Measure I on the November ballot.
And start promoting it now. Measure I was something of a rush job, placed on the ballot at the 11th hour largely in response to the city’s Measure N. It lacked adequate polling research, failed to nail down the support of influential constituencies and never got around to much of an advertising campaign. Those mistakes must be avoided next time if this is going to happen.
But it needs to happen, and this is step one: The Board of Supervisors must huddle up, talk it out and make a decision.
Here’s why the idea of a sales-tax increase should move forward.
With a sales-tax infusion of, say, $40 million per year, county government could strengthen first responder services; move homeless, mentally impaired and addicted individuals off the streets and into housing and programs; protect and restore parks and open spaces; beef up code enforcement; support and encourage private, renewable energy operations; develop water banking solutions that support agriculture; create workforce development incentives that can attract, retain and diversify industry; and start making decisions based more on long-term fiscal sustainability than immediate, stopgap urgency.
We’re in this jam because property tax revenue, the principal source of discretionary funding for county governments, has seriously lagged.
Over the past seven years (2014-21), assessed property valuation in Kern County has increased 4.18 percent, or 0.59 percent per year. Those numbers don’t even keep up with inflation (17 percent, or 2.24 percent per year), much less meet the needs of a fast-growing county with rapidly evolving challenges.
Meanwhile, assessed property valuation increases in California’s other larger counties have allowed those local governments to operate with much more forward-thinking freedom.
Fresno County has seen a 40.68 percent increase in assessed property valuation over the same seven-year span. In Los Angeles County, it’s been 42.04 percent, Sacramento County 49.86 percent, San Joaquin County 57.36 percent, San Luis Obispo County 47.24 percent, Santa Barbara County 39.51 percent, Tulare County 38.28 percent, and Ventura County 29.56 percent. In addition to that wild property valuation disparity, of those eight counties only Ventura (like Kern) lacks a locally dedicated share of sales tax revenue. Yes, Kern gets the short end on both types of tax revenue.
The several counties that share a border with Kern have seen, on average, a 36 percent increase in assessed values since 2014. The other counties of the Central Valley have seen an increase, on average, of 45 percent over that same period.
In fact, Kern County is dead last in California in assessed property valuation increase — 58th out of 58. And not simply last — a full 10 percent below the next-lowest-valuated county. To force a baseball analogy, Kern County is the 1962 New York Mets.
Among the several reasons this matters: Counties with government-supported quality-of-life features like low crime rate, well-maintained streets and attractive parks attract desirable, higher-paying industries and all that comes with them. Counties that lack those things just keep sinking deeper.
A closing note of irony: If you live in an unincorporated part of Kern County, you are probably paying that extra 1 percent anyway, but not receiving your share of the benefits. People who reside in county pockets and appendages but make purchases within the city limits — including those who live in Rosedale, La Cresta/Alta Vista, Oildale, Hillcrest, Old Stockdale, Bakersfield Country Club, Edison and other neighborhoods within the urban footprint — are by and large paying the 8.25 percent sales tax but getting 7.25 percent worth of services.
The discrepancy is not limited to those who live in unincorporated metro Bakersfield. Residents of Kern County’s southeastern corner, for example, such as Rosamond, are probably shopping in Lancaster and Palmdale. And, if so, they’re paying Los Angeles County sales tax — 10 percent — and getting none of the benefits.
On behalf of L.A. County (as well as Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, Arvin, Taft, Wasco and Delano, whose residents OK’d bumps in their sales tax), thank you.
So, if residents of incorporated Kern are already paying some jurisdiction’s additional sales tax, how much difference will a county tax increase make? Who will pay it? Answer: Among others, visitors to the county, including tourists and truck drivers who pull off the freeway to fuel up. Their contributions to local tax revenue would not be incidental.
The time to set this right is now. Actually, the time was several years ago, but now will have to do.