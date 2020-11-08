Can we be friends again now? No, I suppose not. Certainly not this week, and probably not anytime soon. Those more sophisticated than I — and that’s a serious chunk of the population — will insist it can never happen. Not when more than 70 million Americans somehow voted for that guy despite, well, you know — everything.
We’re more split than ever, but even though Donald Trump was adept at defining us as a people divided — patriots here, socialists there — I believe the vast majority of Americans, the ones we never see on TV or argue with on Facebook, have pretty much the same values, the same dreams.
Donald Trump didn’t just show up and carve a huge chasm across the American landscape. It was already there, and growing, and Democrats did as much to create it as Republicans. Trump was a symptom, not the cause.
Repairing that chasm might be Joe Biden’s greatest challenge on a to-do list full of them.
Once upon a time, politicians from different camps could debate policy, then clock out and have a beer. House Speaker Tip O’Neill, a Democrat, famously jousted with Republican President Ronald Reagan over countless domestic issues, at one point claiming Reagan had “no concern, no regard, no care for the little man of America.” In response Reagan accused O’Neill of “sheer demagoguery.” To which O’Neill replied, “Old buddy, that’s politics — after 6 o’clock we can be friends.” And they were. When Reagan was shot in a March 1981 assassination attempt, O’Neill came to his bedside and prayed. Imagine such a thing today.
George H.W. Bush called Bill Clinton, the man who defeated him in 1992, his “great friend,” and he apparently meant it. Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have been almost affectionate, passing candy in public like grade-school sweethearts.
Those examples say good things about the Bush family; if you think they also say good things about America, there is hope for us.
But Barack Obama and former Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, built a quiet friendship on iced tea, Nicorette gum and shared exasperation, and they were ridiculed for it.
“People give all kinds of grief to people who reach across the aisle,” Bakersfield teacher-pundit Jeremy Adams told me recently. “(Comedian) Ellen DeGeneres sat down with George W. Bush (at an October 2019 football game) and people said, ‘How dare you?’ You're literally not allowed to associate with people who have different political views than you. That is just so odd. ... Politics is supposed to be a way that we discuss our issues; it's not supposed to be the defining dimension of our souls.”
So many other things to consider on this most extraordinary weekend:
• Is Kern County turning purple? It’s impossible to make that assessment on the basis of an incomplete count of election returns, but we have some indication it may be so.
We also have indications it may not be so.
It has no bearing on the overall outcome, with Biden having almost doubled Trump’s vote total statewide, but the local presidential tally does offer a telling snapshot of Kern County’s political winds.
As of Saturday afternoon, about 51 percent of the estimated 320,000 votes cast had been tabulated, and Biden was trailing Trump by 4,255 votes (50.3 percent to 47.7) in this, the reddest county in California. These votes, if Kern County is typical, are a mix of Election Day, in-person-at-the-polling-station votes, which were expected to have been heavily weighted toward the president, and earliest-arriving mail-ins, which were not.
A quarter of what remains are provisional ballots, which in most years would reflect a mix of voter party preferences because they may have been cast in the provisional pile for any number of reasons.
But a great number of them this time are the result of voters showing up at the polls without the mail-in ballots that, for the first time ever, the California Secretary of State had mailed to every registered voter in the state.
Voters choosing to vote in person were supposed to have surrendered those ballots at the polls — that is, brought them in and handed them over. Tens of thousands of Kern County voters did not do that and so received provisionals.
If polling-place votes skewed unusually red this year, it’s likely that a substantial portion of those uncounted provisional votes will be for the president. If that’s the case, Trump will widen his thin lead in Kern County — for what’s it’s worth at this point.
But what of the other 110,000 uncounted votes in Kern County? If a significant percentage of them are mail-in ballots received on or in the week before Election Day, they are more likely to be Biden votes, if the local tendency matches the national.
What we are looking at, in summary, is a presidential race that could very well tip to the Democratic president-elect — a turn of events that a year ago would have seemed about as likely as someone coming along and ousting McCarthy from Congress. Laughingly impossible.
Until, that is, we detected a heartbeat on the ballot next to McCarthy’s name.
McCarthy typically wins two-thirds of the vote; the closest race of his career was 2018, when he won 64.4 percent of the vote against Democrat Tatiana Matta. As of Saturday afternoon, McCarthy had 59.6 percent of the Kern County vote to 40.4 percent for Democrat Kim Mangone of Quartz Hill, and districtwide 58.2 percent to her 41.8. This, despite having a campaign war chest of $24 million, 20 times Mangone’s $1.2 million, and a ZIP code in the heart of the district’s largest city, Bakersfield.
This incremental movement in a purplish direction might not mean much if it weren’t supported by demographic shifts, but it is. The growth of the local Latino community — admittedly not the monolithic voting bloc it was once viewed — and inward migration of newcomers from less affordable parts of the state can’t help but alter the county’s political profile.
Bakersfield College history professor R. Allen Bolar told me he believes we’re heading in that direction.
“If current trends continue, Kern County is going to vote for a Democratic president (in) probably 10 years, maybe eight years,” he said. “It's going to be interesting to see what (McCarthy’s) district looks like in 2022, because ... more difficult neighborhoods, more difficult constituencies (are in store) for him after the (census-mandated) redistricting. And that's going to be true across the Central Valley.”
That day may come a lot sooner than eight years.
Adams sees a purplish tilt ahead as well, but he attributes it to the psychological profile of the moment, a new-again mindset prompted by the need for a collective national response to the pandemic.
“There's no question you have to have a national plan,” he said. “If you're talking about approving a vaccine and distributing vaccines to 340 million Americans, that turns government into an ‘us’ versus a ‘them.’ We're definitely in a ‘we’ moment, and I'm going to go out on a limb here (and say) I think within my lifetime, we will elect a Democrat to Congress in the 23rd (Congressional District). I think that's kind of where we are as an area.”
• McCarthy told Fox News on Wednesday that he believes Trump won the election, and that voters ought to stand behind the president to “stop this.”
“President Trump won this election,” McCarthy told Fox’s Laura Ingraham. “So, everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet, do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes. We need to unite together. You don’t need to be a Republican. (If) you believe that every legal vote needs to count, you believe in the American process, join together and let’s stop this.”
He didn’t specify what “this” might be, but many took it to mean that he was siding with the president on the issue of alleged election fraud.
One of those people was apparently Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, who asked McCarthy about it. The congressman, Wasserman tweeted Thursday, walked back his statement.
“House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy,” Wasserman wrote, “tells me he didn’t mean to declare Trump the victor on #foxnews last night, but rather ‘Trump gets the credit for helping us win House seats.’”
Bolar, the BC instructor, told me anyone alleging widespread election fraud will be hard-pressed to make a credible case.
Fraud is not possible “at a systematic level, not at a level that is affecting results,” Bolar said. “We have 330 million people in this country and more than 150 million voters this election, the biggest election in American history in terms of the votes cast, and 50 different states in which elections are being held. It's certainly possible that there's some instance of incorrect voting, whether deliberate or accidental, somewhere.
“But incidents of fraud that I have heard of are vanishingly small. In fact it would be incredibly difficult, almost like science fiction incredible, James Bond level. It demands suspension of belief to imagine that you could coordinate a systematic, conspiratorial fraud across so many different electoral systems.”
We live in an age of the conspiracy theory, however, and many are well practiced in the suspension of belief. So, hang on. The Electoral College doesn’t cast ballots until Dec. 14.