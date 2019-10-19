The Bilbo connection

Bakersfield, Calif., and Clarksdale, Miss., have more in common than their noteworthy links to distinct American musical genres.

They also share Robert "Bilbo" Walker, an underappreciated bluesman who, after a chance, late-1980s booking at the Rodeway Inn in Bakersfield, decided to take up farming in Kern County, which he used as a base for West Coast touring. Though he lived in relative obscurity in a mobile home off Cottonwood Road, he remained a celebrated figure in Clarksdale, which he visited regularly. He rolled into his hometown in his Winnebago annually, usually to considerable fanfare.

Walker, who recorded three albums on the Rooster and Fedora record labels, was born in 1937 on the Borden Plantation in Clarksdale. He gained regional fame playing in the style of B.B. King, Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy and especially Chuck Berry.

He spent 17 years in Chicago before moving to Bakersfield, where he died in November 2017 at age 80.

"Bilbo was a true rock star," said Roger Stolle, proprietor of Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art, a Clarksdale business. "I miss him."