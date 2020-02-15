I have three tidy little rows of media apps on my phone that I check periodically, some more often than others. I have too many, I know: The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, The Athletic, three local television stations, a local radio group and of course The Bakersfield Californian's TBC Mobile.
They exist side-by-side on my little iPhone screen, equals in a sense, and provide essentially the same service, each tailored to its own particular market, mission and scope.
Ten years ago, the relationship between each of those companies and their respective news consumers bore little resemblance to other companies' interfaces with their consumers — and in some cases, had virtually no resemblance.
Now look at them. They're all in the business of selling their product/service by way of that device in your pocket or purse. Yes, the newspaper still lands on your driveway (no snark here, please, folks) and those same, bubbly, reassuring faces still appear on your television screen at their specific, appointed time. But we have seen an extraordinary convergence.
Newspaper companies have websites, phone apps, video clips and reach-evaluation tools that put far less weight on audited circulation numbers. Television newsrooms have all of those things, too, as well as digital "print" versions of their broadcast stories. The same goes for radio, minus only the video.
So, these days, as a result of that convergence, when a journalist moves from one news medium to another, the culture shock ought to be substantially gentler and the impact on news consumers far less jarring than it once might have been.
Which is an utterly tangled and long-winded way for me to introduce the fact that I am leaving The Californian — as a full-time employee, anyway. After nearly 32 years (how is that possible?) in the trenches, I have accepted an offer from one of those rival apps on my phone — KGET-TV 17.
Starting Feb. 24, I will be Channel 17's managing editor/digital. Hopefully, when I get there, they will explain what that means. I have reason to believe it will involve investigative reporting, a weekly online column and, perhaps eventually, participation in special programs such as televised debates and public affairs shows. I also hope to impart some of what I’ve absorbed over the years to the other reporters and my indispensable off-camera colleagues.
A colleague characterized today's offering as a farewell column. I corrected him. I'm not really going away from these pages. My work will continue to appear here every Sunday.
That means I will continue to build on my running total of four thousand columns and a hundred-and-something published errors. I will add "freelance columnist" to the list of titles I have held here over the years: sports page designer, sportswriter, oil/business writer, city hall reporter, county government reporter, long-form general assignment reporter, entertainment/music reporter, features editor, long-form general assignment reporter again, metro columnist, opinion editor, metro editor, executive editor and metro columnist again, this time with "senior editor" attached to it.
Now I move to a job that requires me to be pretty. Or at least prettier.
In view of that prettiness mandate, consider this (but don't tell KGET General Manager Derek Jeffery): When The Californian underwent a major graphic redesign in 2006, adopting a new, colorful everything-is-big look, it also unveiled a new look for its columnists. New photographs, played bigger — much bigger. Top of the page, like Godzilla looming over Tokyo.
And leading the way in terms of big was yours truly. Actual size, almost. I immediately started getting complaints about my scruffy look, my disheveled hair, my casual black shirt. I had readers asking me if I'd noticed people hastily crossing the street as I approached.
"That picture is no example for children," a reader actually told one of my editors.
"The picture is so repulsive to me," another reader told me in an email, "that I do not read your column."
Silly me. I had assumed that it would suffice for my columns to just make sense.
And now I'll be on TV. What a country.
Fortunately, Derek, since those ill-advised days of IMAX-scale page design, I have learned to shave properly and I did finally realize that dry cleaning services are worth the money. (I never learned to iron.) But makeup and fabric starch can only do so much.
I've never asked readers to go easy on me, though, and I won't ask viewers to do so now either. Just give me a couple of mulligans, if you don't mind, and we'll get this thing going.
See you soon, in hi-def. And, every Sunday, right here.
