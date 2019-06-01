6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT DAVID REESE

A half-dozen quirks of the retiring Bakersfield High School principal:

Loves Jesus and America, too: Reese's jam is classic rock, and he'll karaoke with minimal prodding. He has dibs on “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty.

Crossword freak: Reese loves do to crossword puzzles. It keeps him connected to his 90-year-old father, Victor Reese. They work the puzzles together weekly, either in person or over the phone.

Blue jersey, green thumb: Reese loves flowers. He's a 6-foot-5 bear, but give him a hand spade and a flat of new daisies and he's happy.

Go fish, part 1: Reese loves playing games, especially card games with family, and he is competitive. No cheating — he's watching you.

Go fish, part 2: Or go hike. Or go camping. Or go campfire-building. If it's outdoors, he's up for it, especially if it's somewhere along Highway 395 — Bishop, Lone Pine, Mammoth. But Lake Tahoe is a favorite.

Pass the Coppertone: By the time you read this, Reese will have his face in a thriller mystery and his tush in a beach chair. Don't bother him, unless you're suggesting karaoke.

Source: Kelly Reese