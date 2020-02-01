One of the first important tasks Bakersfield's new, incoming city manager must undertake will be the hiring of a new police chief. Christian Clegg, who starts March 2, will pick from a field of three finalists forwarded from the city's police commission. The new chief will be a known commodity: He or she already works for the BPD, per terms of the city charter.
That may not be the case with the chief who follows, however. There's been talk of reviewing the city's operating manual, the charter, with an eye toward adjustment, and the requirement that police and fire chiefs must be hired from within is one potential candidate for change.
This seems like a good time for us to listen to the advice of a 40-year member of the police commission, former Bakersfield City Councilman Ken Vetter.
Don't do it.
Hiring a law enforcement professional from another city, he said, would simply invite ambitious outsiders inclined to use Bakersfield as a stepping stone to larger cities with greater pay, resources and visibility.
"There is not anybody moving from X-town to Bakersfield that's planning on staying in Bakersfield," Vetter said. "They may wind up staying, but that's not their intent. ... Because, if you're willing to move from Modesto to Bakersfield, you're going to be willing to move from Bakersfield to San Antonio. I don't mean a guy has to be home grown and raised on Baker Street, but if he's been at Bakersfield PD for five years, I think that means a lot. He's invested."
Bakersfield police may have no better friend than Vetter, who at 91 is still plugged into the politics and governance of the city he served as a city councilman (1967-71), planning commissioner (1972-76), state highway commissioner (1973-77) and, in a feat of longevity and dedication not to be equaled anytime soon, member of the Bakersfield Police Civil Service Commission (1977-2017).
Bakersfield has had 18 chiefs of police since the city charter's formal adoption in 1915, not counting short-term interim chiefs, and Vetter has served alongside eight of them. Experience and observation tell him that not only are the best chiefs likely to be local products, in-house candidates widely perceived to be next in line aren't necessarily shoo-ins. Almost anyone can rise to the top if their character and leadership skills stand out.
He refers to the competition that ensued in 1973 after Chief Jack Towle died of a heart attack. Assistant Chief James Deem was named interim chief and seemed heir apparent; Capt. James Ware, a well-regarded administrator, threw his hat into the ring; and Lt. Robert O. Price, a straight-arrow third option (and no relation to this writer), applied as well.
"Well, they passed over Deem and Ware and picked Price, who was just a lieutenant," Vetter said, "and Price was the right guy for the job. The right guy." Price was chief for 15 years and, after he retired, served two terms as the city's mayor.
The lesson, in Vetter's mind:
"Promoting from within the department," he said, "gives the fellows who are in there the idea, you know, 'If I stay here I can make it a career. I might get to sergeant, I might get to lieutenant, I might get to captain,' and some might really want to be chief."
Vetter is so passionate about the Bakersfield Police Department, one might assume he once walked a beat, but except for high school football (Lindsay, class of 1946) and a stint in the Navy, he has never really worn a uniform. (Vetter enlisted immediately after high school and, though the fighting had ended, qualifies as a World War II veteran.)
After Stanford on the G.I. Bill, and a failed, concurrent attempt at farming in his father's footsteps, Vetter went into the insurance business in Bakersfield, first with AAA and then, in 1955, on his own. He and his first wife, Betty, a schoolteacher to whom he was married 36 years, raised four children (sons Jeff, a federal court bankruptcy trustee who lives in Bakersfield; Steve, a Virginia tax attorney; Fred, a University of Rhode Island professor of biomedical engineering; and daughter Kay, a now-retired Monterey County high school teacher.)
A few years after Betty's death in 1990, he met Rosanne, a competitor in the insurance business who, after 25 years together, became his second wife. They've been married three years.
Bakersfield City Councilman Richard Stiern, a veterinarian and brother of Walter Stiern, the longtime state senator, made note of Vetter's success running the 1966 state Assembly campaign of Republican Bill Ketchum and encouraged him to run for City Council later that same year.
One of their focuses was the proposed construction of a new stretch of freeway, State Route 178, that would link downtown Bakersfield with east Bakersfield and, eventually, State Route 58 to the west and the Kern River Canyon to the east. Five routes were under discussion. Caltrans had its favorite, which cut through neighborhoods in the Bernard-Columbus area, and Stiern, supported by Vetter, had his, which arced north of those areas, taking out far fewer homes and avoiding 24th Street almost entirely. "Dick was absolutely right," Vetter said.
Guess who won?
Stiern was of the impression that a local developer's influence drove the ultimate decision, Vetter said. In other words, money won the day.
That decision set the stage for another battle, which culminated about five years ago with the verdict to widen 24th Street. That project, well under way now, might never have been necessary had 178 fed into the city at a more northerly point.
The fight over whether to widen 24th Street is over — the necessary houses have been razed and most of the asphalt has been laid — but as Bakersfield continues to grow and evolve, new challenges will arise. Most 91-year-year-olds would surely be content to let younger citizens fight those battles, but Vetter is no ordinary 91-year-old. He still occasionally contacts local elected officials with suggestions, complaints and questions, all posed in his erudite and gentlemanly manner, and they usually listen.
"Ken is one of my favorite city forefather type guys," Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard said, noting that Vetter was on the City Council during a pivotal time in Bakersfield's history. Vetter was aboard, for example, when the city — led by Councilman Walter Heisey — acquired water rights to the Kern River, arguably the single most important decision securing the future of Bakersfield.
If Heisey's legacy is water, Vetter's would have to be the police department's transition from the autocratic post-war reign of Chief Horace Grayson to the more professional organization it is today.
Vetter is still a such a vocal supporter of the police department he has been known to approach officers in public settings, and sometimes even while they're just sitting in their parked squad cars, to thank them. "I've done that 500 times, I'll bet," he said. "I just want them to know they're appreciated."
He does the same sort of thing with military veterans, often anonymously or semi-anonymously paying for their meals at his favorite eatery, Mossman's Westchester. Sometimes he hands out business cards to veterans: Printed on the back is authorization for one free meal on Vetter's tab at Mossman's.
He's just that kind of guy.
"It's been a good life and I'm happy to have contributed," Vetter said. "I guess I'm not done."
