ROBERT PRICE: He’s glad he went to work that day in 1997

Armando Guerrero had a cold.
Sniffles, sneezing, the whole deal.
His wife Socorro suggested he call in sick, and he briefly considered it. But Guerrero was a reliable, hard-working guy and proud of it. Besides, it was only 5 a.m.: These things often clear up with coffee, time and focus.
So he put on his Golden Empire Transit uniform and drove to the GET maintenance yard — three acres of parking for out-of-services buses, attendant mechanical services and modest administrative offices abutted on one side by the Kern River and an open half-acre field of tall, weedy grasses on another, all mostly hidden from public view at the end of a Golden State Avenue frontage road.
Guerrero checked in at the office and then went about his rounds, starting, as he normally did, by driving his company pickup truck through that field to check for smoldering encampments or other signs of activity that might be of concern.
“Homeless people would sleep back there and a couple of times their fires got away from them,” he said. “We had our buses back there, so we had to watch out.”
That’s when he saw Cari Anderson. Or, more to the point, Cari Anderson’s leg.
It was 6:15 a.m., Nov. 23, 1997, four days before Thanksgiving, and Guerrero had spotted what he feared was a dead body.
He’d noticed that a long, continuous ridge of tall grass east of the maintenance yard was tamped down in one spot. That got his attention; that’s when he saw the leg. He jumped out of his truck and ran to the spot where the body lay.
Anderson’s face was a mask of dried and drying blood; her throat had been slashed and she was naked from the waist down. Guerrero reached for his walkie-talkie to summon help: Murder victim in the back 40. He couldn’t tell at first if it was a man or a woman.
“But then she moved her leg really slow, really slow, and that's when I realized, ‘Oh, this person is still alive,’” he said. “I didn't hear any sounds from her. I didn’t have any indication that she was alive — until she moved her leg, just barely.”
Within minutes, police had swarmed the area. Indeed, Cari Anderson was alive. Comatose but alive.
The previous night, at her favorite watering hole, the Buckhorn on 34th Street, Anderson had made the mistake of flashing some cash. Even though it was a Sunday, she had managed to cash a check for $3,000. Now, at the Buckhorn, an acquaintance had asked to borrow $200 to buy Christmas presents for her kids. Anderson, in her late 30s, had six children herself. She couldn’t say no.
She doesn’t remember a lot after that.
Anderson was robbed, raped and bashed in the back of her head. Her assailant or assailants had savagely cut her throat with three or four slashes of a blade. They’d left her there, surely assuming she was dead or that she would soon be.
If Armando Guerrero had called in sick that morning she might well have died. In his absence, he says, his GET bosses probably would have just skipped the obligatory drive-through that day and she would likely have bled to death.
As it was, Anderson suffered a traumatic brain injury resulting in the loss of her short-term memory and the ability to taste or smell.
But she lost more than that. Gone was her sense of security, her peace of mind. Daily for 23-½ years she would peer out of the living room window of her small rental in Oildale, anxiously expecting someone or something to come walking up her dirt driveway with bad intentions. Her would-be killer or killers were still out there.
Guerrero, it turns out, had similar feelings. Not precisely the same feelings, of course — not the fear, not the dread, not the vulnerability. But a 23-½ year-old open wound. He needed closure almost as much as Anderson did.
He received a bit of it in 2018 when a television reporter, KGET’s Olivia LaVoice, facilitated a meeting — the first meeting between Anderson and Guerrero since that morning in 1997. They met in a park, hugged tentatively, chatted haltingly. It was awkward but it was important, needed and most welcome: strangers who shared a bond few will ever or would ever want to share.
Then this: Just over a week ago Bakersfield police, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s office, arrested Michael Allen Fontes, 47, of Tulsa, Okla. Fontes was taken into custody July 11 in Fresno and charged with attempted murder, rape and aggravated mayhem in the Cari Anderson case. He was formally arraigned June 15.
DNA samples taken at the scene in 1997 had finally produced a hit thanks to 21st century innovation. Whether that hit was a direct match to Fontes’ own DNA or a match to a close relative, as has been the case in several recent high-profile murder cases, including California’s “Grim Sleeper” and Arizona’s “Canal Killer,” BPD wasn’t saying.
Anderson was overcome with emotion when two BPD detectives, including Sgt. Christina Abshire, who’d been working the case for several years, came to tell her of the arrest. She said she literally fell out of her chair. But the revelation also brought forth more of that old paranoia: Is another suspect still at large? Anderson fears there is; BPD will say only that the investigation continues.
Guerrero, retired after 25 years at GET followed by a few, boredom-alleviating years working for a local sign company, still draws inspiration from Anderson’s story. In fact, 23-½ years later, his eyes still glisten with emotion at the thought of what he saw that morning and what he sees in Anderson today.
“She lost a lot, but she’s still strong and she's grateful for what's going on in her life now,” Guerrero said. “I want to have that strength. I tell my kids — I have three (adult) kids — every time they have a little problem: ‘Look at her. She's able to do it, with all her challenges. You can do it.’”
Guerrero, who turns 65 in September, has been married to Socorro for 37 years. He volunteers his time as a sous chef at the nonprofit Guild House; otherwise, he says, this time he is truly retired.
His experience with Anderson, brief though it was in terms of actual, physical proximity, has been, in a meaningful sense, life defining.
“Cari is one of the strongest women that I ever met in my life,” he said. “I'm pumped that she's finally getting some kind of justice. What’s amazing is she's so humble about all this, and so grateful. She thanks God for every day and — wow, it's something to think about. We all need to do that.”
Guerrero is a healthy guy; he doesn’t get sick often. Good thing, too: Even now, in retirement, one never knows what one might miss by staying in bed.