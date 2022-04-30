ROBERT PRICE: Haslam’s last letter home deserves attention in McFarland

When Gerald Haslam, that great and prolific chronicler of California’s Central Valley, died last year, there were surely still books in him, unwritten.
That’s one of the tragedies of his passing but also one of its exquisite joys. A self-realized artist’s reservoir might diminish over time but, for lucky ones like Haslam, it still ripples when the wind stirs it. There is always one more book, one more poem, one more song abiding somewhere in the brain, awaiting birth. There has to be, because the alternative is too terrible to accept: That we’ll one day reach the end of our creative lives and all that’ll be left will be oatmeal and the Hallmark Channel.
When Haslam died at age 84, in April 2021, one more novel was surely inside him, one more short story, one more essay, one more historical profile. But the unrealized Haslam work I’m thinking about today is, in newspaper-editor parlance, the LTE.
Haslam wrote letters to the editor just rarely enough that they seemed like special, unexpected gifts, and just often enough to sustain the editor’s hope of more to come. They were always 100 words over the limit but I, in that previous life as an editor, didn’t care and didn’t bother to tell him.
Haslam’s last letter, published July 5, 2020, concerned his enduring affection for public libraries — or, more specifically, Oildale’s Rathbun Branch, successor to the small, beloved library that helped raise him. “There,” Haslam wrote, “a world far beyond oilfields and smoke plumes opened, and I rode with King Arthur, played football for Knute Rockne, romanced Becky Thatcher.” Funding issues had prompted the Board of Supervisors, by way of reluctant county library administrators, to close the Rathbun, and Haslam was writing to urge the county to restore it. It was closed for 18 months but today, thanks in great part to people who shared Haslam’s passion, the Rathbun is open Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Yes, well, it’s something.
Last week, in one of his infamous and frequent group emails, longtime former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, a prolific writer of a different sort, mentioned that letter of Haslam’s.
The context: Civic leaders in the farming community of McFarland have been discussing the possibility of acquiring and closing their library to make way for the police department. Space is tight inside City Hall, where the MPD operates now, and the McFarland library is just ... a library.
Emma Gallegos, who last month wrote about the McFarland library for EdSource, an education website, talked about her visit in an EdSource podcast.
“Some of the ways that people described the library, they said it’s dead,” Gallegos said. “It’s barely open. There were complaints that kids were using the parking lot for skating. And that it was kind of like a dying building ... . And so when I went there ... . I was like, are people gonna be using it? Is it gonna be like tumbleweeds?”
It was not.
“This library was really bustling. The kids that I met up with, they said, you actually missed the rush. ... There were kids wandering through the books, looking for something to read. The kids were going back and forth up to the desk, asking the branch desk (librarian) just all sorts of questions. There was a girl getting tutored in the back. There was so much going on. Story time happened. And so the branch supervisor was reading to the kids.”
She interviewed some of the library's young patrons about the proposed closure.
“Our memories are here,” Jazmine Ciciliano, 12, told Gallegos. “We grew up in this place.”
“We want it to stay a library forever,” said Yazmine Olivera, 11.
“I get it, we need more safety, but this library is basically safety to us,” said Nicole Franco, 10. “It just feels like home.”
It’s not hard to imagine a young Gerry Haslam scanning the McFarland library racks, either, bothering the librarian with questions about Ivanhoe and “White Fang” and measuring his small world against the type of people, places and circumstances he would one day meet and explore in real life.
Salvaggio supposes, I think correctly, that Haslam would have been greatly pained by the irony of McFarland, USA, a town made famous by a Disney screenplay, shuttering its single most accessible and time-proven incubator of imagination. Haslam was not one for sequels or parodies, but he might have found the debate in McFarland, which pits two essential and ancient human needs — protection vs. sustenance — too rich to ignore.
And another letter to the editor might have come of it.
But Haslam probably would not have suggested that McFarland, whose police department has been plagued by scandal and turnover, change course and seek a public-safety contract with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Nor would he have proposed a local ballot measure to fund a new police station.
He probably would not have itemized the benefits of a local library in this digital world — a place for job searches and community meetings, not merely the development of children’s imaginations.
Haslam probably would not have compared the libraries of similarly sized Kern County (population 908,000) and San Francisco (population 875,000), where he went to college 65 years ago. As Gallegos noted in her EdSource article, Kern County has 22 libraries within its 8,131 square miles, all but the main branch open two or three days a week, a consequence of its $9 million budget, while San Francisco, at 47 square miles, has 28 branches, each open five to seven days a week, and a $171 million budget.
No, that wasn’t Haslam’s style. He would have made his letter to the editor about love of learning and the cultivation of wonder. He would have made it about a boy and a row of books.
It was at the Oildale library that Haslam came to reject constraints on human potential. “I came to believe that I, too, could grow up to be not only an oil worker like my dad, but perhaps I might sprout wings of imagination and become a writer or an educator, a physician or a farmer — an infinity of possibilities. ...
“That sense of the possible was the great gift local libraries gave me.”