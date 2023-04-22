ROBERT PRICE: Gold-rush San Francisco had nothing on oil-boom Bakersfield and its 1903 shootout

The year before gold was discovered in the Sierra Nevada foothills in January 1848, the population of San Francisco was 459. Two years later, it was 25,000.
The new residents weren't pioneers looking to plant crops and raise families. The newcomers to that once-insubstantial port village were men with gold lust in their eyes and, to a significantly greater extent, entrepreneurs who saw an easier path to wealth than the harsh quest for the Mother Lode chosen by the miners. They would supply the gold seekers: tools, provisions, mules, whiskey. Especially whiskey.
The presence of thousands of newly arrived opportunists bent on profiting indirectly from the gold rush set ablaze a cauldron of vice. San Francisco, to the extent it was able, required half a century to bring that stew of iniquity down to a manageable simmer. The city had, at last, become a center of civility and culture by the time the 1906 earthquake forced it to start over again.
Much the same happened in Bakersfield, but on a timeline that began roughly five decades later and progressed more gradually. Although gold came to the southern Sierra Nevada in 1853, and continued to enrich Kern County miners for 20 years or more, the stuff of overnight wealth was oil.
McKittick’s Shamrock gusher provided the region’s first taste, erupting to the tune of 1,300 barrels a day in 1896. Two years later, near Coalinga, the Blue Goose gusher exploded, sending 700 to 1,000 daily barrels into the sky. In 1899, oil was discovered across the river from Bakersfield at what would become known as the Kern River Oil Field, and it was on. The era of Kern County tar-mining operations was over.
The population of Bakersfield jumped from 801 in 1880 to 4,836 in 1900 and then 12,727 in 1910, and, with well-paid, free-spending oil field roughnecks prominent among the newcomers — most of them single men imported from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana — the cauldron of vice boiled furiously here, too.
As San Francisco eased into something approaching East Coast enlightenment, Bakersfield embraced the unenlightened legacy of the raucous but fading Old West.
On Saturday nights in 1900, when the men came into town from the oil fields for action and relaxation, Bakersfield bustled.
According to Joseph E. Doctor’s engrossing but somewhat sensational 1958 book, “Shotguns on Sunday,” a dozen dance halls beckoned from the wood-plank and dirt sidewalks, with pretty girls inside, in abundance. Men paced and smoked waiting to be seated at poker tables in packed saloons. Prostitutes beckoned from the alleyways and behind the storefronts, with cribs along the backside of every block and choices available in an array of ages, sizes and nationalities — except for Chinese women, who were available only to Chinese men.
The city had a streetcar system to be proud of, and it did a thriving business. The trolleys were so crowded that as late as midnight and beyond, men were compelled to hang on the outside and even climb on top.
Oilmen complained that, because of the city’s variety of adult attractions, it could be difficult to carry on work in the field. Oil companies actually failed because the city’s palaces of temptation caused Monday to arrive too soon, and a business that would typically have 100 workers during the week might be lucky to get back 10.
There were greater challenges than just making it to work. Owing to the large amounts of payday cash in oil workers’ pockets, murder and armed robbery were not uncommon. There were shootings, clubbings and stabbings, and prostitutes were well-schooled in the art of separating johns from their money in nonsexual ways — with the aid of “mickeys” discreetly poured into their whiskey, and other quiet accomplices.
Some of San Francisco's more infamous and pathetic characters thought they might recognize their old selves in the saloons along 18th and 19th streets, so they took up temporary residence in Bakersfield. Oofty Goofty, the barfly of San Francisco's Pacific Street, became a monthslong tourist in the Bakersfield tenderloin. For the price of a drink, he would let bar customers whack his posterior as hard as they could with a pool cue. Mule Face Kelly, whose visage was said to resemble that of the useful beast of burden, would earn drinks simply by permitting crueler customers to look at him and guffaw.
Chinatown — both of them, for Bakersfield had two distinct phases of Chinese immigration — welcomed the oil field dollar as well. Bakersfield had several Chinese-owned saloons and card rooms, as well as at least three joss houses, temples in the nominal sense, where a man of any nationality could acquire a portion of opium and a bed for the night.
•••
It was at one of those joss houses — the one at 21st and L streets, between what is now Downtown Elementary School and the studios of KGET-TV — that Bakersfield’s most famous Old West character made his final stand.
The mythology of the American West lived in lawless outposts like Tombstone, Ariz., and Dodge City, Kansas, but it came to die in Bakersfield.
The date was April 19, 1903 — exactly 120 years ago this month. Local lawmen had gotten wind the night before that a murder suspect — a desperado from Porterville by way of Yuma well-known to all of them — was in Bakersfield.
Jim McKinney, a 42-year-old outlaw with a whiskey problem, was holed up inside the 21st Street joss house with his friend, an opium addict and general good-for-nothing named Al Hulse, and Hulse’s girlfriend, a prostitute who went by the name Jenny Fox.
McKinney had killed at least six men, and a posse had chased him into Bakersfield from Arizona Territory, where he had recently gunned down two innocent men, perhaps mistaking them for lawmen coming to arrest him.
Hulse had been out drinking the night of April 18, and when he heard his friend’s name come up at the bar, he couldn’t help himself. “Jim McKinney?” he said. “I happen to know he’s not 300 yards from this very place.” McKinney’s name was on every lip because, in addition to the danger he brought to town, a $500 bounty was on his head.
Bakersfield lawmen were soon made aware of Hulse’s boast. Marshal Jeff Packard and Deputy Will Tibbet actually knew McKinney well and Packard at least liked him. McKinney could be a fairly agreeable character — when he was sober. But he was a menace when he was drunk — and that was the case more and more often. And now, hunkered down in the joss house, surrounded by saloons frequented by hard-drinking oil field workers, he was on edge. He’d been wounded by an Arizona sheriff’s shotgun blast but escaped and now, possibly with infection setting in, was even more dangerous than usual.
Ten lawmen — local as well as some from Arizona — met a few blocks from the joss house and worked out a plan. They rode to the area of the joss house in three separate carriages by three different routes and took up positions around 21st and 22nd streets and in the alley between. Packard and Tibbet rode together, while Tibbet’s brother, deputy Bert Tibbet, rode with the Tulare County sheriff.
Upon their arrival Tibbet and Packard took their sweet time tying their horse and buggy to the hitching post, talking loudly as they did so, assuming they would be observed and trying to waylay suspicion. They entered the joss house through the back staircase, a shotgun and a rifle at their grasps, as the other lawmen stood watch out of sight, ready to run in at the first sign of trouble.
Packard and Tibbet peered down halls and opened unlocked doors, peering inside only to find clusters of Chinese immigrants huddled quietly inside.
Finally, one room remained. Tibbet tried the door; it was locked. Packard ordered the joss house proprietor to open it, but the man said he didn’t have the key.
Accounts diverge from there, but according to Doctor’s “Shotguns on Sunday,” Tibbet fished out the skeleton key he carried for such occasions.
Inside the room, Jim McKinney and Al Hulse listened as the key rattled in the lock. “We’re in for it,” McKinney said. “Let’s go,” Hulse said, and they lifted their shotguns to shooting position, Hulse just behind and to one side of McKinney. Jenny Fox dove behind the bed and a third man, never identified, sat on the bed, no doubt petrified.
The door flew open and the two desperados fired. Tibbet, hit in the stomach, was violently propelled backward from the force of the blasts. Packard fired his rifle but, improbably, a portion of a bullet from one of the badmen’s weapons entered the barrel of Packard’s gun and Packard, hit multiple times, tumbled backward.
“There goes old four-eyes,” McKinney said, referring to Packard, who wore thick round-framed glasses.
“And there goes old Overall,” he added, evidently mistaking Tibbet for the former Tulare County sheriff, an old nemesis McKinney knew to be pursuing him.
As McKinney and Hulse stepped through the door, correctly anticipating further gunfire exchange, Jenny Fox jumped up and locked herself in a closet. The third man in the room — if he ever existed — was never found.
Will Tibbet, with a rifle bullet in the right side and buckshot wounds in his hands and face, staggered through the rear door and collapsed at the foot of the steps, having never even fired a shot.
Bert Tibbet came running up the alley, crossed L Street and headed for the rear of the joss house. There, he saw Packard standing next to the outhouse door, bloody and weaponless.
“Look out! Packard shouted. “He’s in the door!”
Bert whirled around in time to see McKinney’s shotgun poking through a crack in the partially opened door. McKinney peered around to get a look and for a moment, a scant 12 feet apart, the men stared down the barrels of each other’s shotguns. Tibbet fired first, and McKinney fell back, but then scrambled to his feet. Bert Tibbet looked down and saw his brother, still barely breathing. He looked up in time to see McKinney there again, this time just 6 feet away, and preparing to fire. Bert Tibbet again fired first, and this time Jim McKinney was finished.
Bakersfield at the time did not have a functioning hospital, so Will Tibbet was taken to the Southern Hotel — at the corner of 19th and Chester where the old J.C. Penney now stands. He died there two hours after the shootout, but not before he identified Al Hulse as the man who shot him.
Jeff Packard seemed to have survivable wounds but he died at 5 a.m. the next morning at his home on 18th Street. Jim McKinney’s body was taken to Payne Mortuary on 18th Street. His body was dressed and photographed in the basement of what would later become the headquarters of the Junior League of Bakersfield.
The shootout made headlines across the country. New York, Philadelphia, Boston — all were fascinated by the tale, many of them having sent correspondents to California to follow the chase of the last Old West badman. Long after those cities had discovered more refined avenues of entertainment, they remained fascinated in this real-life dime store novel.
Al Hulse had somehow snuck away from the joss house that Sunday morning, even as the townsfolk — on bicycles, on horseback, on foot, scrambled to the scene to gawk.
For a time, the assembled lawmen — not wanting to risk any more losses — wondered if they should dynamite the building or flood the basement to flush Hulse out, but then he appeared three blocks away wearing a who-me expression and claiming to have never been inside, but rather drinking in a nearby saloon.
He was convicted of murder on Will Tibbet’s dying words. Three years later, in custody but awaiting an appeal hearing, he excused himself from his weekly supervised shave to use the toilet and, straight-edge razor still in hand, took the opportunity to slit his own neck from ear to ear.
For a time, wild, untamed Bakersfield used the joss house shootout as a lesson — a compelling reason the oil-boom capital of California would need to join the 20th century with the rest of the country. The city’s commitment to reject vice would prove short-lived, however: Bakersfield had operating brothels and illegal card rooms well into the 1960s.
Perhaps the closest early Bakersfield ever got to refinement in any sense was this: Will Tibbet’s son Lawrence, who’d been 7 at the time of the 1903 shootout, grew up to become the first great baritone of the New York Metropolitan Opera. Lawrence Tibbett, who added a second “t” to the end of his last name, won a 1930 Academy Award, appeared on the cover of Time and, posthumously, became a charter member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Wild West had Jesse James, Billy the Kid and a host of mythologized badmen. Bakersfield’s contribution was Jim McKinney, a name that may not ring with the same familiarity but, admire him or despise him, he belonged to the San Joaquin Valley — a place, as Joseph E. Doctor characterized it, as far west as the wild part of the Wild West could go.