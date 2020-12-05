Leave it better than you found it.
The slogan applies to most anything in life, but it’s most often associated with outdoor pursuits — hiking, camping, picnicking. Pack out more evidence of human activity than you brought in. Honor the planet, respect the experience.
Dianne Hoover knows about outdoor pursuits. She knows about leaving things better than she found them, too, in both the narrow and broad senses.
She leaves her job as director of Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department at year’s end, retiring to kayaking heaven, and she leaves things unquestionably better than they were when she arrived in May 2005.
Better, despite — you know, everything.
Everything, in the current case, being COVID-19 and its attendant restrictions: programs curtailed, events canceled and a 169-employee staff suddenly more concerned with sanitation than recreation.
Hoover had planned to retire in May, but two things made her recalibrate. One was the arrival of a new city manager, Christian Clegg, who came to Bakersfield from Stockton in late February to replace Alan Tandy, who had served the city 27 years.
The other was the pandemic, which suddenly had Hoover issuing galling, counternature directives such as the removal of basketball backboard nets to discourage play.
“We're in the midst of the early stages of COVID, plus we have a whole new city manager,” she said. “I'm like, ‘I can't leave, I just can't.’ I wouldn't feel good about just walking away.
“So I stayed through these past months and, gosh, we had to close playgrounds and programs in the community centers and cancel the swim lessons that we wanted to have this past summer. We almost weren't able to open the spray parks but finally the state health department said we could. And now we might have to go through another cycle of closing playgrounds again, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’”
This might have been Hoover’s toughest stretch in the job, but it wasn’t her first trek down a bumpy trail.
For much of her 15 years in Bakersfield, the city was among the nation’s fastest growing — a fact that added to the already-daunting challenge of keeping public amenities apace with population.
When Hoover signed on in 2005, having moved from Fort Wayne, Ind., following a nationwide search, the city was vastly underserved in terms of population-to-park acreage ratio. Her mission: rectify the situation. And then, barely situated, she found herself dealing with department cutbacks and spending restrictions associated with the 2007-08 recession.
The economy eventually righted itself, staffing was largely restored, and the city added 13 parks — almost one per year during her decade-and-a-half tenure.
The jewel is The Park at River Walk, the 32-acre community gathering spot in west Bakersfield that runs alongside the Kern River’s southern edge, between Stockdale Highway and the Kern River bike trail. It features an outdoor amphitheater — well used in normal times — as well as walking trails and barbecue facilities.
It will eventually be dwarfed by the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, at the city’s southern edge, alongside Taft Highway. The park, still only about a third built out, will one day grow to 170 acres.
Design work on the next phase — to include youth football fields — is underway, thanks in large part to a $3 million federal grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Grants like that are only possible because Hoover relented on a promise she made to herself early in life — that she would spend as little time indoors as possible. But indoors, in her office, is where the computers are situated, the computers upon which she and her staff compose grant applications. That’s just part of the job of a parks director in a city of a half-million.
Dianne Hoover the collegiate swimmer turned hiker/kayaker/cross-country skier endorses sun over fluorescent lighting, but some things just can’t be helped.
“From the time I was a kid growing up, we always were outside,” said Hoover, who grew up in a tiny Ohio burg near Columbus. “And I thought, ‘Wow, I just want to be outside all the time. I don't want to ever have to go inside.'”
She has the scars to prove it.
She entered high school with a cast on her wrist after having fallen off a playground slide and graduated on crutches four years later because she’d broken her leg roller-skating. Over the years, her fearlessness led to eight different broken bones and innumerable stitches.
“As I learned more and more about it, I realized there are actually, you know, people paid to be in parks and recreation,” she said. “I pursued that line of study and work. ... I was fortunate that way, to know what direction I wanted to steer my life.”
She earned her B.A. degree from Iowa’s Graceland College and master’s degrees from the University of Dayton and Western Illinois University, where she was awarded the most outstanding student in the class.
She was well-qualified for the Bakersfield job after stops in Fort Wayne and two Ohio towns. She also served as assistant director for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and a watercraft officer on Lake Erie with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, among other stops.
Now, after 15½ years in Bakersfield and 45 in the parks and rec business, she is pulling up stakes again and heading to Washington to kayak and cross-country ski in the shadow of Mount Rainier.
She leaves us with three admonitions.
Learn to swim.
Pick up your litter.
And, please: Get out of the house once in a while.