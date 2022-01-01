ROBERT PRICE: Freddie’s Top of the Hill was a blast, but its enduring legend is a bizarre murder

One Sunday morning 50 years ago, Bill Taylor and Julius “Jack” McDaniel walked up to the front door of a home in the Benton Park neighborhood of central Bakersfield and set into motion the most infamous murder in the city’s history.
Neighbors couldn’t help but notice the two unfamiliar men, out of place in their dark suits and bad wigs. One carried an attaché case containing, it was later learned, adhesive tape, rope and handcuffs.
McDaniel rang the doorbell. The door cracked open eight inches and one of the best-known faces in Bakersfield peered out. Freddie Giovanetti must not have liked what he saw because he immediately slammed the door.
If the plan that morning, Sept. 19, 1971, was to force the owner of Freddie’s Top of the Hill to put on some pants, unlock the back door of his wildly popular restaurant-lounge-bowling alley and hand over $80,000 from the office’s floor safe, it was an utter failure.
It was also a tragedy, Taylor would later tell District Attorney Albert Leddy and a rapt Kern County courtroom.
The brutal beating death, lengthy investigation and three-and-a-half week murder trial associated with the demise of Freddie Giovanetti a half-century ago horrified and enthralled the city for two years and then some. Some might point to the unsolved 1938 killing of Mathias Warren as local history’s most noteworthy, but the murder of the old, miserly iconoclast lingers in memory primarily because of the prominence of the victim’s next of kin: future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren. If scandal is a factor in such ghoulish debates, however, Giovanetti’s murder, replete with sex, greed, revenge and irony, stands alone. But scandal wasn’t what shook Bakersfield in the days after Giovanetti’s death.
“It was like the assassination of John F. Kennedy,” said Fred Giovanetti Jr., who was 12 when his father was killed. “That was how the city responded. The shock and grief was incredible. The funeral was overflowing. You couldn’t get into the church.”
Freddie Giovanetti, the youngest of seven in a Buttonwillow farming family, started his restaurant career at the bottom, first as a dishwasher, then as a cook. World War II interrupted his progress, but even as a military man, he was able refine his culinary skills, running the galley aboard a U.S. Navy submarine for much of his four-year hitch.
After the war, he came home to Bakersfield and opened a succession of restaurants, starting in around 1947 with Chef’s Cafe on Golden State Highway, which was then old State Route 99. After a few years, he split from his business partner and opened Freddie’s Circle Cafe on the Garces Circle, in a building, now razed, near the Elks Club. Later came Freddie’s Cafe, located at the present site of the 24th Street Cafe. In 1961, he bought the Skyway House at Meadows Field and turned it into Freddie’s Skyway House; in 1969, he bought the Hill House Restaurant on Truxtun Avenue and made it, naturally, Freddie’s Hill House; and, in between, in 1964, he bought Paola’s College Lanes on Mount Vernon Avenue from well-known commercial developer Pat Paola, expanded it substantially and turned it into Freddie’s Top of the Hill.
The business had a 32-lane bowling alley that attracted Professional Bowlers Tour events, a cafe, a white tablecloth restaurant, two large banquet rooms and a lounge that featured local and name acts.
“It was literally the happening place in the northeast (part of Bakersfield) back in its day,” said Rick Davis, who played keyboards at Freddie’s Top of the Hill for various bands, on and off, throughout the late 1960s and ’70s. “It was the Maison Jaussaud of the northeast. There was a friendly rivalry between the two places, I think. Freddie’s had a nice restaurant, great food, the bowling alley and a nice atmosphere in the bar.”
Giovanetti was well-known, well-liked and well-connected. He was a member of Rotary, Shrine, Elks, Eagles, Italian Heritage, the Dante Club — affiliations that helped him land countless catering jobs — as well as the Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and the 1968 Kern County grand jury.
“He was so generous,” said his son Fred Jr., a 1976 Garces High School graduate who is now a 63-year-old real estate investor in San Diego. “On Saturday afternoons, he would bring in 20 or 30 (children with Down’s syndrome) and let them bowl for free, back at a time when those kids were so much more ostracized than they are today. On Christmas morning, he would make breakfast for police officers at Beach Park — steak and eggs. He’d bring in one of those giant outdoor grills and barbecue filets for them all.”
Giovanetti was as tough as he was charming and generous: At a solid 5-foot-7 and between 265 and 285 pounds, he could and did occasionally serve as his own bouncer. His second wife, Dolores Jean Giovanetti, testified in court she had seen him in four fights, not including their own wild brawls. Freddie won all but one, she said — when three men ganged up on him.
Giovanetti, 58, went through women more often than he bought and sold restaurants. Most recently, he’d left Dolores to move in with Mary Ruth Warren, a pretty, blond 31-year-old waitress at Freddie’s Top of the Hill — and this was after he had dumped and allegedly blackballed from further local employment another waitress-girlfriend, 41-year-old Evelyn Lourice “Lori” Gallo. That break-up would prove costly.
Giovanetti had always feared the mafia, according to Dolores Giovanetti. He had developed underworld connections over the years through his bookings of musical acts for Top of the Hill, she testified, and he had never been able to sever those ties. He feared organized crime so much, in fact, Mrs. Giovanetti testified, he refused to open the locked door of his home to anyone — even to her, even loaded down with groceries. Mrs. Giovanetti told the court she believed either Mary Warren must have opened the door or the assailants had somehow acquired a key. In any case, on that Sunday morning in 1971 Freddie Giovanetti might well have assumed the mafia had tracked him to the house he shared with Mary Warren at 2313 Oakwood Drive, not far from four-year-old Valley Plaza mall.
At about the same time Giovanetti was trying to shut the door on the two intruders, Warren was 30 feet away, she testified, getting out of bed. She headed down the hallway toward the kitchen to pour herself some coffee when, entering the foyer, she looked over and saw the struggle. Giovanetti, wearing only underwear and a T-shirt, was pushing against the door with all his strength and weight to keep someone out. That someone — all she could see was an arm, a leg and a gun — was pushing back, trying to get in. She rushed over to help Giovanetti but it was too late. The door burst open, Giovanetti flew backward, and McDaniel, without so much as a word, smashed him in the head with the butt of a .357 Magnum. Warren darted between them and begged McDaniel to stop, but he pistol-whipped her as well, then resumed his assault until Giovanetti, bloodied and limp, stopped moving.
No one was going to open the restaurant safe today.
The men turned and ran out the door. The same neighbors who’d seen Taylor and McDaniel park a green Oldsmobile near Giovanetti’s house a few minutes before now watched them jump back in and speed away. A few blocks away, a 12-year-old boy sitting in a church parking lot saw the two men park their Oldsmobile on the street, get into a Ford Mustang with a third man and drive away.
Warren was treated and released from the hospital after a few hours but Giovanetti languished for several days. After five days, he started to improve but then, “rather suddenly,” as one physician put it, Giovanetti took a turn and, at 4 a.m. the morning of Sept. 26, exactly a week after the attack, he died. The coroner listed the cause of death as a cerebral hemorrhage.
Police Chief Jack Towle announced that he would immediately assign eight men to the homicide case, full-time, led by Capt. C.R. “Butch” Milligan, a good friend of Giovanetti’s and a decorated police veteran.
Milligan was a tough cop, built like a Brahma bull, with a somewhat un-coplike personal life. He had an Errol Flynn mustache and a pearl-handled revolver, a flashy, tailored wardrobe and movie-star friends. He also knew characters who lived in the shadows, perhaps too well, but he had an impressive record.
Most famously, in 1961, Milligan and a half-dozen of his men captured Jimmie Lee Smith, one of the two thugs who murdered LAPD Officer Ian Smith in a Kern County onion field, inspiring the Joseph Wambaugh book of the same name. Milligan, who ran the police department’s vice detail, knew many of the characters who operated brothels in the city’s African American district (he knew brothel owners operating everywhere in the city, period), and he put out word for them to keep a lookout for a young black man matching Smith’s description. One of them spotted the suspect at a rooming house on Lakeview Avenue and Milligan’s team moved in and made the arrest.
Now Milligan, in what would prove to be his last major case, set out to find Giovanetti’s killers.
It took eight months, but three men and one woman — Lori Gallo, the jilted ex-girlfriend — were indicted on May 17, 1972, following what The Californian called “a bulldog-like investigation spanning … several states and covering thousands of miles.” Arrested were Bill Taylor, a 40-year-old truck driver, in Houston, Texas; Julius McDaniel, also known as Jack Bernard Tippett, a 44-year-old tire salesman, in Denver, Colo.; and Howard Knox Day, a 45-year-old former private detective with a drinking problem, in Bakersfield. In pretrial hearings, Taylor and Day pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit first degree robbery and were granted immunity from further prosecution. Both appeared as witnesses against McDaniel and Gallo, who were charged with first degree murder and tried concurrently. A fourth man, Douglas John Eyraud, a 37-year-old Bakersfield used car salesman, implicated himself as the man who’d picked up McDaniel and Taylor in the Ford Mustang. He, too, appeared as a prosecution witness, but was not charged: He had plenty of problems already, including a pending trial for an unrelated 1968 bank robbery — a $44,000 heist that represented “the largest holdup in Kern County history,” according to one law enforcement officer.
Could Freddie Giovanetti’s murder have been revenge for a soured romance? Police Capt. James Ware testified that Mrs. Giovanetti told him, a week after the murder, that Gallo admitted having arranged the assault as payback for Giovanetti’s treatment of her; but in court, the victim’s wife denied having told Ware any such thing. Morris Chain, Gallo’s attorney, argued that Gallo was guilty of nothing more than a big mouth, having told others about Giovanetti's tendency to leave large sums of cash in the Top of the Hill safe overnight.
The jury evidently believed Chain. On Aug. 19, 1972, the panel returned a verdict in Gallo’s case of not guilty. Co-defendant McDaniel wept.
An hour later the jury came back with the verdict on McDaniel: guilty.
Two days after his conviction, McDaniel attempted suicide in his jail cell. He cut both sides of his neck and the inside of his right elbow with a razor blade, laid down on his cot and covered himself with a blanket. A fellow inmate spotted blood and alerted jailers, who rushed McDaniel to Kern General Hospital in time to save his life.
On Aug. 15, 1972, McDaniel was sentenced to prison for Giovanetti’s murder and a month later was sent to the medium-security Deuel Vocational Institution near Tracy. On May 17, 1973, McDaniel escaped from the prison and remained at large for nearly two months. On July 11, 1973, a Sacramento bartender recognized him and called authorities. McDaniel bolted but was tracked to a house in El Dorado County, 50 miles east of Sacramento, where he had taken a family hostage. While McDaniel, brandishing a pistol, talked to Nathaniel Worth in the family’s front yard, Worth’s wife and their two small children escaped through a bathroom window. McDaniel ushered Worth back inside the house and held him at gunpoint for three more hours. Sheriff’s deputies, who had surrounded the house, finally convinced McDaniel to release his hostage. Moments after Worth walked outside to freedom, McDaniel put his .38 caliber revolver in his mouth and pulled the trigger.
It’s not clear when Freddie’s Top of the Hill closed. Its final appearance in the pages of the Bakersfield Californian appears to be Nov. 30, 1977, when it was reported that morning bowling leagues had been interrupted for 30 minutes by a kitchen fire. But, according to Fred Giovanetti Jr., Top of the Hill remained open for at least another decade. In those later years, some memorable shows took place in the lounge Freddie Giovanetti had been so proud of, among them, in the late 1970s, Kris Kristofferson.
The building is gone now. Today, a KFC restaurant, built in 2004, occupies Freddie’s old location, overlooking what is now Highway 178. Memories of the historic place, still clear in the minds of its teen and 20-something patrons, most now well into their retirement years, will last.