ROBERT PRICE: Fox hosts knew election fraud claims were phony, but local deniers don’t care

They were had. Fed a line. Suckered.
And dozens of election deniers showed up anyway at Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting to perpetuate a Grand Delusion: That the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump.
At least they get points for persistence.
Ending a three-month debate, the board approved a three-year contract with Dominion Voting Systems, its voting-machine supplier since 2016. Kern’s Dominion machines have performed precisely as advertised, elections officials say, but an army of deniers, led astray by Trump and his shameless accomplices at Fox News, showed up anyway to demand that Kern return to the horse-and-buggy days of vote counting.
Enough already, the board concluded after hours of public comment, approving a new Dominion contract by a 3-2 vote. And with that, Kern County avoided the self-inflicted fate of revenue-challenged Shasta County, which rejected Dominion in January and, now facing the expensive task of remaking its system of vote tabulation, is actually entertaining the possibility of allowing MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, a prominent pro-Trump election conspiracy theorist, to financially support a new pilot voting system.
And why not? In a world where the top-rated cable news network in the country, Fox News, can deliberately mislead its echo chamber-loving viewers for the sake of ratings and ad revenue, a hyper-partisan punch line like Lindell can come to the rescue of a county in the grasp of deluded leadership.
In the days following the November 2020 election, high-profile Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, in internal communications, expressed profound doubts about the false claims that the election had been stolen, and yet they repeated those bogus claims to their television audiences. Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath in January that several of his hosts had “endorsed” the falsehoods — which Carlson simultaneously dismissed as “ludicrous” and “off the rails,” according to excerpts in the court filing.
KZNR radio host Terry Maxwell, who apparently believes much of the baloney, reminded me in an email last week that Murdoch is 91 years old — the inference being, I assume, that the media magnate may not be in total control of his faculties. I don’t know about that, but I do know that dozens of text messages, admitted as evidence in Dominion’s libel suit against Fox, make it clear that Carlson et al knew they were uttering nonsense in order to keep Fox viewers from migrating to even less reputable rivals like Newsmax. “We’re playing with fire, for real,” Carlson texted to a colleague at one point. “ … An alternative like Newsmax could be devastating for us.” In other words, let’s maintain the charade.
Fox’s new slogan: Money trumps truth.
And still the Kern County deniers persisted, advocating for a return to the days of the manual count, with all its magnified potential for human error. This, despite newly elected Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza’s description of what a hand-count-reliant election would look like.
Human tabulation of the 2022 midterm vote would have taken 103,857 hours, with 920 temporary staff members working six days a week, Espinoza told Supervisors. That kind of effort would cost $1.9 million, she said, if the county hoped to complete the count within the required 20 days.
“And that doesn’t include the time for signature verification, it does not include the time for sorting, for extracting, any reconciliations or the reporting that we would have to do,” Espinoza said. “How do I, as the registrar of voters, certify results that I would not have confidence in?”
It’ll be a challenge to improve the election division’s performance, even with Dominion back on board. The number of registered voters in Kern County has jumped over the past two years from 399,036 voters in March 2020 to 435,969 in 2022, a fact that ups the stakes, in and of itself.
Espinoza, who replaced retiring Mary Bedard as Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in January, plans to hold a mock election to better prepare her newer staff members.
“It allows my staff to go through an election cycle to learn more, review processes, and have a little bit more experience under their belt,” Espinoza told supervisors.
She wants to revamp the county’s election website, add surveillance cameras to ballot drop boxes, begin live-streaming the ballot canvassing process, and educate voters on how elections work by holding periodic public meetings. She also wants to fill the office’s eight vacancies and bring back the department’s assistant Registrar of Voters position.
She has already made some progress. Just this week the county announced that renovations have been completed in the vote-by-mail room, creating more space for workers to process mail-in ballots and provide a better view for election tabulation observation by members of the public. The county also added new equipment that will decrease ballot processing time.
And, now that the county has approved Dominion for three more years, Espinoza won’t have to worry about hiring 920 temporary workers — or placing any pleading phone calls to Mike Lindell.
Robert Price is an Emmy award-winning reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.