ROBERT PRICE: Everyone, with a single exception, feared the belligerent, volatile police chief

By all accounts, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg and Police Chief Greg Terry have a positive, productive relationship and mutually ambitious goals for a safer, more prosperous city.
They’re in the process of implementing the terms of a stipulated judgment issued last August by the California Department of Justice that addresses the BPD’s use-of-force practices, racial profiling complaints, search-and-seizure grievances and other issues that predate both Clegg and Terry in their current roles. “The decision (to accept the terms of the judgment) came down to a choice between litigating the past or controlling our future,” Terry said at the time of the settlement.
Among the terms of the judgment, which Clegg will ultimately oversee on behalf of the city: Ask voters to decide whether to revise a section of the 108-year-old city charter to permit recruitment of future candidates for chief of police from outside of Bakersfield. If citizens approve the change — the vote could come as early as November — Terry theoretically might be the last chief to have been selected by way of the city’s longstanding hire-from-within policy.
But implementation of the DOJ’s directives, challenging though they may be, will almost surely be without strife between the city manager and chief of police.
Throughout Bakersfield’s history, not every such pairing has been so utterly lacking in drama. Over the years, some have been rocky, some even volatile.
But none were remotely like the showdown that transpired shortly after World War II between two men in particular.
•••
It was 1949, and the men in those roles were fairly new to their job titles. Police Chief Horace Grayson, hired by the BPD in 1926, was promoted to chief in 1946, at age 43, soon after returning from the war’s Pacific theater. City Manager Carl J. Thornton, a Bakersfield native and 1940 graduate of UCLA, came aboard in 1947, at age 34.
Grayson seemed to have all the right credentials for the job.
He was big and tough — he bragged of having played football at Alabama, although the university has no record of it — and he remained a formidable physical presence. He was battle- and leadership-tested, having risen to the rank of lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy. He was well-connected, having won the endorsement of outgoing Police Chief Robert Powers, a legendary figure in his day.
But Grayson was dirty.
He was also a belligerent, feared autocrat whose influence extended well beyond the walls of the Police Department. Few dared to cross him.
Thornton, bookish and unassuming, with thinning hair and Harry Truman eyeglasses, must have seemed like the last person who should try. But he did.
Grayson ran the city with impunity. One reason was his domineering personality. Another was his possession of compromising intelligence on local civic and business leaders, which he used as a tool of subtle extortion. Those who couldn’t be blackmailed risked his wrath, which could play out in any number of ways, from political mischief to outright physical violence.
And laws he judged worthy of aggressive enforcement were prioritized over those he chose to tolerate. Prostitution and illegal bookmaking fell into the latter category because, as Grayson once declared, those violations were pursued only to the extent the general public had an appetite to pursue them, and that appetite, he judged, was not strong. As a result, prostitution and illegal bookmaking operated freely under Grayson’s watch. That was the reality not so much because of the public’s lack of concern, his critics alleged, but because Grayson personally profited from their activities.
Thornton, outraged at this corrupt arrangement, suspended Grayson in August 1949, publicly claiming the chief was taking bribes from bookies and madams.
The events that ensued played out publicly in the pages of The Bakersfield Californian throughout the second half of that year, a new, often-scandalous chapter landing on afternoon doorsteps with greatly anticipated regularity.
In one front-page installment, the city manager cited a particularly egregious example of lax enforcement of then-strict gambling laws.
One night an illegal card game was going full tilt on the second floor of the Alley Cat, a downtown bar that’s still in business. Among the enthusiastic onlookers were two uniformed Bakersfield police officers and a plainclothes detective. At one point the stakes apparently got too high and the betting too frenzied for one of the participants and he suddenly slumped over, dead, right there in his chair. The players barely missed a beat; the game stopped only momentarily while the officers and a representative of the county coroner’s office, summoned by phone, lifted the man from his chair at the table. As soon as the body was removed, the game continued.
Bakersfield city government was structured so that only the city’s civil service board, not the city manager or the City Council, had the power to hire and fire the police chief. The best the city manager could do was suspend the chief, which Thornton did.
So it was the city’s civil service board that convened to hear the city manager’s charges against Grayson of bribe-taking and lax enforcement and determine what action, if any, might be appropriate. The hearings — which played out like a trial — attracted daily packed houses. It was the hottest ticket in town.
The city’s two daily newspapers played the story very differently. The weeklong inquiry earned daily, front-page headlines in the Bakersfield Press, a competitor to the more established Californian that operated in various incarnations from 1914 to 1970. The Californian, meanwhile, relegated coverage of Grayson’s trial almost exclusively to its inside section, including the letters to the editor page, which each day invariably led off with lavish praise of the chief’s integrity. “This unnecessary and outrageous procedure against our police department is being watched very closely” by taxpayers, wrote one reader, identified only as “Downtown Merchant and Taxpayer.” Another writer who signed his name as simply “Disgusted Citizen'' wrote: “For the last three years we have had the best law enforcement we have ever had.” One of the few exceptions to its B-section coverage of the chief’s hearing was the day The Californian, apparently seizing an opportunity to discredit one of Grayson’s primary accusers, printed a huge, page-dominating photo of the woman — clearly inebriated and being led away by Kern County sheriff’s deputies. That day, at least, the Grayson hearing made Page A1.
On Aug. 29, 1949, after nine days of testimony and deliberation, the civil service board cleared Grayson of wrongdoing. It must have been as difficult to fathom then as it is now: The testimony was compelling, the evidence scintillatingly complete. We can speculate that The Californian’s unabashed campaign of support played a role, or that Grayson held undo sway over the civil service commission. But that is all pure guesswork.
Whatever the reason, it was not enough to deter Thornton. He tried again two months later, in October 1949, this time accusing Grayson of incompetency, dishonesty, inattention to duties, insubordination and “irregularities.” Thornton declared that an investigation had revealed “utter disregard and lack of respect for the Bakersfield Police officers on the part of gamblers and prostitutes; payoffs from … bawdy houses; unexplained acceptance of (gifts) from unknown donors; (and) circumstantial evidence of implication in payoffs.”
Grayson also was accused of having a violent temper and of threatening officers in his own department with bodily harm. He was even said to have challenged two of them, separately, to gun duels and, according to Thornton, had threatened the city manager himself. Grayson was in the habit of using “vile and obscene language,” Thornton told The Californian, adding that the chief was “lacking in stability.”
The testimony was compelling — and highly entertaining. A sheriff’s sergeant, Grover Kays, said he had inadvertently walked in on a payoff-in-progress between downtown property owner Jim Bowen, whose tenants included the aforementioned Alley Cat, and the police chief in which Grayson reached across a table and literally raked a pile of cash toward himself and stuffed it into his pockets. Former FBI agent Harold Hove testified he had witnessed a similar exchange at June Lake between the same two men.
Despite that and other damaging testimony, on Nov. 22, 1949, the civil service board cleared Grayson again. The following March the police chief filed a $1.5 million libel suit against the Bakersfield Press, which had covered his civil service trial aggressively.
Grayson had no such gripe with The Californian, then the afternoon paper. In addition to that newspaper’s less critical coverage, Walter Kane, The Californian’s general manager, had testified on Grayson’s behalf. The June Lake payoff, said Kane, who was among the group of local businessmen on that fishing trip, was no payoff at all: Bowen was simply cashing a large check for Grayson. The civil service commission had been asked to believe — and apparently did believe — that a former FBI agent couldn’t tell the difference between a payoff-in-progress and the cashing of a check.
Kane had an unusual agreement with the chief of police. The late Mary K. Shell, a Californian columnist prior to her election as mayor in 1980, described it like this in a 1996 interview: The police blotter, a daily list of arrests and other noteworthy activities from the previous 24 hours, typically would have been delivered straight to the newsroom. But Kane ordered it delivered directly to his office, where, according to Shell, the reports were culled. She and other reporters believed it was because Kane or others of prominence might have turned up among the arrests, possibly on morals charges.
In a 2003 interview, Harold Bergen, who was Bakersfield’s city manager from 1963 to 1980, said this of Shell’s description of the newspaper’s relationship with the police chief: “That’s not a bad appraisal of it. It went both ways. Do you follow?”
Perhaps Grayson’s defense also benefited from gossip, conveyed to future Mayor Shell and others, that he kept a file on the proclivities and indiscretions of prominent individuals in the community, including City Council members, some of whom he may have entrapped by dangling temptation before them in social settings: Perhaps a married councilman would find himself the object of an attractive young woman’s attention, and uncomfortable photos might be taken. This scenario was suggested by several observers with direct and indirect knowledge of Grayson’s pattern of behavior.
“He ruled by fear,” Richard Russell, who worked in the county assessor’s office for decades, said in a 2002 interview, referring to Grayson’s almost inexplicable ability to thrive. Said Shell: “He ruled with an iron fist.”
Those 1949 hearings did nothing to diminish the chief’s volatility. Grayson made headlines in 1954 when he openly raged at a postal carrier, King Solomon, who had double-parked his mail truck in front of another double-parked automobile, which happened to be occupied by the chief. “Grayson used the vilest kind of profanity, much of which was directed at Mr. Solomon’s race and color,” according to a complaint to the City Council filed against Grayson by a post office supervisor. The chief had arrested Solomon, stormed into his supervisor’s office and, in a rant punctuated by a “stream of profanity and abuse,” threatened to call the U.S. postmaster and have them all “fired on the spot.” For having double-parked.
The 1949 hearings did nothing to diminish prostitution, either. A State Crime Commission survey, made public in March 1953, said Bakersfield was among the “safest places to run houses of prostitution with the least interference from law enforcement.”
By that time, Thornton was long gone, having been sacked by the City Council — led by adult-movie-house owner Manuel Carnakis — in June 1951. Thornton landed on his feet, however: The Orange County city of Santa Ana hired him that September as its first city manager, having just switched over to the city council-city manager form of municipal government.
Thornton’s relationship with one of Santa Ana’s police chiefs was roughly the flip side of what it had been in Bakersfield with Grayson: Thornton supported and defended the chief.
In 1964, the ultra-right John Birch Society was making alarming inroads throughout Orange County — including the Santa Ana Police Department. For reasons not clear, the SAPD’s John Birchers decided Police Chief Edward J. Allen had to go, so they initiated a campaign of harassment. Their tactics included phone calls at 3 or 4 in the morning, sending fire trucks to his house at all hours; placing ads in the paper claiming he had a car for sale; and ordering flowers sent to his house, payable on delivery. One Bircher wrote a cultish cryptograph about Allen that was printed in Frequency 3, a publication of the Police Benevolent Association, that included lines like “The king shall fall and his anchor twice and likeness of each shall be nevermore.”
The full-scale investigation ordered by Thornton became national news for six weeks that fall: "Something Very Evil is Going On in Santa Ana Police Department," a Los Angeles Times headline shouted on Nov. 11, 1964.
Chief Allen, supported by Thornton, ultimately terminated a police captain and a lieutenant, among several suspected JBS members.
In July 1966, 18 months after the conclusion of the John Birch Society controversy in Santa Ana, Grayson, back in Bakersfield, retired as police chief. He had served 40 years with the department, half of it as chief.
He suffered a fatal heart attack six months later, in January 1967, at age 63.
Thornton retired as Santa Ana’s city manager in 1972, having seen the city grow during his 21 years there from a town of 21,000 residents to a city of 172,000.
Thornton returned to the job five years later on an emergency, six-month, interim basis, then retired for good in May 1980.
He too suffered a fatal heart attack — in November 1981, at age 68.
A city park in Santa Ana is named for him.
They don’t make City Hall power struggles like they used to, and for that, at least, the residents of Bakersfield should be grateful.