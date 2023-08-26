Where can we experience some of that authentic, working-class, twangy Bakersfield culture? The question has been posed to me more times in the past quarter-century than I can say. Maybe you’ve fielded the same sort of queries.
The responses keep getting shorter and sadder, because the options keep dwindling. The honky-tonks of the golden age are now auto body shops, strip clubs or — by far most common — dirt lots.
One of the last of the breed, Trout’s, closed for good in 2018 and burned to the ground in 2022, leaving only Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, a worthy late-comer built in 1996, as the only representative of a bygone era.
Or is it?
Fact is, there are a handful of notable others out there worthy of the attention of both tourists and stubborn locals.
At the top of my list in the country and western category — emphasis on western — is Ethel’s Old Corral, that weathered old wooden saloon perched alongside the historic Kern River Oilfield.
Namesake Ethel — that’s 4 foot, 11-inch Ethel Beeson — is long gone, but there’s a new Ethel in town, in a manner of speaking.
Her name is Karla, and she’s a package deal with husband Ronnie. Karla and Ronnie Cope don’t presume to be as feisty as the original, tiny-but-mighty Ethel, but they’re determined to build on her legacy as guardians of a time machine. They’re the new owners of Ethel’s Old Corral, a relic of another era just off Alfred Harrell Highway, northeast of the city.
The Copes have owned the Knotty Pine Cafe, a workingman’s diner on Norris Road, for 25 years, but they’ve coveted Ethel’s since they missed an opportunity to buy it from Ethel’s daughter Donna Chism almost 20 years ago.
Natalie Mears beat them to the punch, but when she decided to sell they promptly stepped to the plate.
After all, they’d been going there practically their entire lives.
Young Ronnie — now 68 — would swing by with his father.
“The dump used to be right out here,” he said last week, motioning toward the east from his picnic table in back of Ethel’s. “... So every time we’d go to the dump from the house, we’d stop here for a cold beer.”
Same for Karla, his wife of 37 years.
“I’ve known about it pretty much my whole life,” she said. “Passing by it, we would stop once in a while. Then once Ronnie and I got married, we’d ride our horses out and have a burger and hang out here on Friday and Saturday nights sometimes, and then ride our horses back home.”
The all-ages saloon was built in 1940, modified in 1952 and remodeled further in 1975. Ethel Beeson bought the Old Corral from her in-laws in 1962, stripped off the original white paint, added a neon script “Ethel’s” to the facade, and officially dubbed the place what her customers already called it Ethel’s Old Corral.
She kept things simple in the kitchen — hamburgers and potato chips. You want something else? Hit the road.
“Sometimes if she was tired and didn’t want to cook, and you’d come say you wanted a burger,” Karla Cope said, “she'd say, ‘Too bad, I'm not cookin’.”
The menu grew when Donna Chisum took over after her mother’s death in 1996, and it changed a little more when Mears bought the place in 2004.
And the Copes will change it a lot more, borrowing from the menu of their always-packed Knotty Pine Cafe, just west of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department on Norris Road. Among the promised fare: the Knotty Pine’s pastrami sandwich, which Ronnie admits he has been known to order over a period of three straight days.
As far as the expansive property itself, they’ll add trees and landscaping with plans to develop an event venue out back.
But most everything patrons have come to love about Ethel’s will remain — including the 35-foot-tall fiberglass Big Indian, which once stood watch over a tire shop on Bakersfield’s Garces Circle and later served as the school mascot at Standard Middle School, just up the road in Oildale.
Ethel's dirt parking lot serves as a testament to its diverse clientele: Harleys and other motorized two wheelers in front, next to the pickup trucks and occasional classic cars, and horses around back, where they can tie up in the shade of a small cluster of trees. The Copes also have a friendly tolerance for runners and Spandex-wearing cyclists.
The Copes will continue to celebrate all of the charity events Mears used to host, including the December Toy Run, for which it serves as the concluding landing spot.
And, as if in response to all of those queries from tourists, they’ll keep putting country troubadours in front of the microphone most Friday and Saturday nights, as well as — perhaps Ethel’s nicest tradition — Sunday afternoons.
How could they not? Red Simpson’s 2005 recording of “Ethel’s Corral” pays homage to the place “between the dump and the cemetery,” so the Copes are obligated.
Ethel’s isn’t the only honky-tonk option these days. The newly reopened Rustic Rail on East Norris Road in Oildale and Rooster’s Honky Tonk, opening in September at 19th and Eye streets in downtown Bakersfield, give the local tourism bureau more to talk about.
The Old Corral, however, remains the granddaddy of them all. Or, in deference to Ethel’s contributions to Bakersfield culture, the grandma.