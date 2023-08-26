Where can we experience some of that authentic, working-class, twangy Bakersfield culture? The question has been posed to me more times in the past quarter-century than I can say. Maybe you’ve fielded the same sort of queries.

The responses keep getting shorter and sadder, because the options keep dwindling. The honky-tonks of the golden age are now auto body shops, strip clubs or — by far most common — dirt lots.

Robert Price is a reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.