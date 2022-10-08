ROBERT PRICE: Dylan helps, but Dirt Band’s Hanna made whole by grateful audiences

Sixty years after a Bob Dylan record helped instill in a certain Long Beach teenager some of the rudiments of poetry, melody and dexterity, that now-grayed teen has repaid the folk-rock icon with an overdue homage.
Jeff Hanna, co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a country-folk-bluegrass-gospel-pop-rock band that’s now making music in its — gulp — seventh decade, is bringing his sextet’s “Dirt Does Dylan” tour to a packed house in Bakersfield this Tuesday.
The show, another edition of Rick Kreiser’s Guitar Masters concert series, celebrating its 10th season, takes place at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, a latter-day honky-tonk and dinner club still finding its groove after a long COVID winter. This will be the Palace’s first post-pandemic show featuring a national act with anything approaching the Dirt Band’s stature and longevity — the sort of artist who was once among the venerable venue’s calendar staples.
There’s an it’s-about-time aspect to this show for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as well, if we may be permitted to overlook the fact they’ve been touring in support of the new-but-delayed Dylan tribute recording for several weeks now.
“We recorded just one previous Bob Dylan cover (‘You Ain't Goin’ Nowhere,’ in 1989),” Hanna said this week via Zoom from Nashville, “but I sort of learned how to play acoustic guitar properly, fingerpicking like Bob, when I was a teenager, listening to his records. So we were probably overdue” to record a tribute album of Dylan songs.
He and the Dirt Band will play selections from “Dirt Does Dylan,” their 10-song tribute to the Minnesota legend, along with songs from their own catalog — such as the Jerry Jeff Walker-penned “Mr. Bojangles” and “Fishin’ in the Dark,” written by longtime band friend Jim Photoglo, who happens to be playing bass on this tour. Along for the ride as well are drummer Jim Fadden, the band’s only other original member; keyboardist Bob Carpenter, who joined in 1980; fiddle player Ross Holmes; and guitarist Jaime Hanna, Jeff’s son. And everybody sings.
You can’t please everybody, but Hanna will try anyway Tuesday night with an ambitious playlist.
“‘Mr. Bojangles’ and ‘Fishin' in the Dark,’ those are like — we cannot get out of the building without playing. And then a healthy dose of the Bob Dylan (tribute), then some of our other country hits, and then some bluegrass stuff from ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken,’” the Dirt Band’s series of three collaborations over 30 years with country and roots-music legends like Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff, Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam and Tom Petty.
The coronavirus outbreak made recording and mixing “Dirt Does Dylan” a two-year ordeal. As if whittling down the immense Dylan catalog from literally hundreds of songs to 40 finalists to the ultimate 10 wasn’t hard enough already.
“We were on the phone a lot, talking about whether we would even be able to finish the record because the world was turned upside down,” Hanna said. “So by the summer or early fall of 2020 we were pretty frustrated. We didn't tour in 2020. I mean, most of the folks I know didn't feel like going out on the road was a great idea until last year. But it finally came together.”
To be able to perform “Dirt Does Dylan” in the house that Buck built, literally, adds another dimension.
“Buck Owens and Merle Haggard: Those are the two twin titans of country music,” Hanna said. “Jimmy Fadden and I grew up in Long Beach, and I remember the first time I heard country music on the radio. Like a lot of kids my age, I was a rock ’n’ roll kid, but there was something so appealing about Buck Owens, and when (lead guitarist and harmony singer) Don Rich was alive, their energy was so cool and so upbeat. ... The first time I ever saw those guys on TV was on the Cal Worthington show and they blew my mind.”
What makes this tour special, though, is not so much the songs, the songwriters or the venues as it is the exuberance of performing at all, after having been denied that joy for so long because of the pandemic. Actually playing these songs — and others from the NGDB archive — live on a stage for real people: That was what had been missing.
“What we have noticed is that people are so grateful to be able to be in a crowd with their friends and listen to music that they love,” Hanna said. “... Live music is a communal experience. We just love it. And I don't think we've ever felt the positive energy from crowds the way we have the last year and a half. I mean, it's been astounding.”
It’s like another circle, after two long years of doubt and uncertainty, revealing itself again, unbroken.