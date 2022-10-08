 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Dylan helps, but Dirt Band’s Hanna made whole by grateful audiences

Sixty years after a Bob Dylan record helped instill in a certain Long Beach teenager some of the rudiments of poetry, melody and dexterity, that now-grayed teen has repaid the folk-rock icon with an overdue homage.

Jeff Hanna, co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a country-folk-bluegrass-gospel-pop-rock band that’s now making music in its — gulp — seventh decade, is bringing his sextet’s “Dirt Does Dylan” tour to a packed house in Bakersfield this Tuesday.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

