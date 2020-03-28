I used to feel occasional twinges of regret about the relentless pace of my life. Only a month ago, it seemed so hard to slow down. There was always something important to do. Always a deadline. Someone was always counting on me to fulfill some obligation, complete some task.
My two kids, in their mid-20s and 300 miles away, called me more often than I called them. A lot more often. They’d be driving home at the end of their day and call to update me about the latest drama at work or their current extracurricular project. I’d still be at my desk, though, feverishly two-finger pecking to satisfy a patient-but-not-that-patient editor. “Hey, I’m right on deadline,” I’d say. “You OK? Everything good? You sure? OK, sorry. I’ll call you later.” And sometimes I even did.
Nothing like a viral pandemic to reorder one’s priorities. Nothing like the specter of mortality to put things back where they belong. The COVID-19 outbreak has functioned, for many of us, like an alarm clock. Wake up.
Now the kids and I communicate every day, often several times a day — we call, text or both. Usually brief, sometimes not. “Staying inside? Staying safe? Got everything you need?” Ben sometimes responds with a single poop emoji, which he and I both know means “I love you.” It probably also means he’s in the middle of a video game with one of his housemates. He lost his job last week but doesn’t seem especially broken up about it. Ah, youth.
Like 1 in 4 Americans, I am self-quarantining. Sheltering in place — alone, in my case. I can’t risk friends and they can’t risk me. During one stretch of time, I did not leave my house for a solid week except for dog walks. I did not drive my car until Friday afternoon, when a gift loaf of homemade French bread beckoned — and it took me all of 10 minutes to fetch it. I Clorox-wiped the paper bag that the bread came in when I got home. Nothing personal, Mike.
I stocked up on groceries a couple of weeks ago. How am I ever going to eat this many cans of green beans? I found most everything I needed at the store, including toilet paper, but I never did find hand sanitizer, and I looked for it on three different trips. A few days later, in a far back corner of the pantry, next to a box of disintegrating granola, I found half a bottle of 5-year-old Albertsons vodka, origin unknown. I doused my hands with it, paper-toweled-off and then cleaned the pantry, top to bottom, filling two trash bags. Only later did I learn that vodka doesn’t have a high enough alcohol content to be an effective substitute for hand sanitizer. Shower mildew maybe, COVID-19 no.
I have had human contact, without the support of digital devices, exactly five times in nine days. One was the gardener, visible through my dog-paw-smeared rear sliding glass door. One was Alex the photographer, my former co-worker and office-sharer. One was the previously referenced bread man, delivering on behalf of his sainted baker-wife.
And then I had consecutive-day visits by new co-worker Eytan Wallace for a taping — in my living room — of Kern County In Depth. We subbed for regular host Jim Scott. It felt weird to keep my distance from Eytan, almost rude. We would do things like set objects on the table for the other to walk over and pick up. Silly, paranoid, but endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control.
I have not done this many dumbbell curls on a daily basis since I was 22. I have not had guitar-string calluses this thick perhaps ever. And I have not communicated with friends and relatives throughout the day with this kind of consistency since, in some cases, I lived at home.
Who says a global health crisis has to be all bad?
In many respects, this is a period of heartfelt kumbaya. Maybe I’m watching too many early-morning network news programs featuring misty-eyed hosts cooing over videos of drive-by birthday parades. Saccharin-sweet to you, maybe, but it’s hard to watch stock market numbers fall and infection numbers rise 24/7.
Every war produces its heroes. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo strikes an appropriate tone of urgency in his briefings about the situation in his state, which is dire, as does California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is otherwise not wildly popular in Kern County. The coronavirus has no party preference, and our response ought to reflect that. Sometimes it actually does. That will change as the curve flattens out, so I’m trying to appreciate it now.
I can only watch for so long.
But cul-de-sac neighbors doing the flag salute together every morning from their respective driveways? I can watch that. Cynicism has not yet set in.
Well, give it time.
Our collective vulnerability has manifested itself in several ways. With fear and hoarding, yes. That’s primal, and perceived danger brings out the primal. But with generosity, humility and gratitude, too. That’s an elevated state of consciousness, evidence that civilization has not and will not break down. I’m seeing examples every day, right here in Bakersfield — too many small, individual stories to share completely. But they’re the stories, publicized and not, we must keep telling ourselves. They’re healing stories.
For now, I’m good. The bills are mostly paid, and I may yet attempt to vacuum. Check back in a week, though. I may have started drinking that useless hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.