ROBERT PRICE: Delivered by a wagon train west, another of the Dust Bowl generation leaves us

In 1935 Associated Press editor Edward Stanley came up with the term “Dust Bowl” to describe the reports he was getting from the westernmost tip of the Oklahoma panhandle: The “black blizzards” of airborne topsoil were so bad, people could barely see their outstretched hands in front of their own faces.
Eighteen months later, 7-year-old Mary Jane Dutton — Jane, as she was called — climbed aboard what was, for all intents and purposes, the family’s covered wagon and embarked on a new life.
She became part of the largest confined-period migration in American history — one of the 3.5 million people who, between 1930 and 1940, moved out of the environmentally and economically devastated Southern Plains for the hope of prosperity elsewhere. Some 86,000 of them moved to California in a single year, more than came West during the 1849 Gold Rush.
Now, 80 to 90 years later, the last of the original Dust Bowlers are dying. People who undertook the historic trek as children — people like Jane Dutton Maxwell — are going home.
Jane Maxwell has gone home.
She died Nov. 2 at the age of 91 of pneumonia, the result of an immune system compromised by non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chemotherapy and COVID-19, from which she had recovered. She was buried Friday, leaving behind not just a legacy but a legion: five children, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Her mother, Agnes, signed her name with an X, but Jane Maxwell earned a college degree and held a number of demanding, high-responsibility jobs, including as a security officer at the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in eastern Kern County.
Said daughter Katrina Nelson, the eldest of her five: “She always said, ‘Who would ever think this girl from Oklahoma, the daughter of a farmer who borrowed money from the bank to raise his crops each year, who came to California during the Dust Bowl with nothing, would grow up and be able to have a good job, retire and travel the United States?”
Jane lived much of her life in Bakersfield, graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1948. (She rode the school bus with future football great Frank Gifford.) She met her husband, William Guy “Bill” Maxwell, also an Oklahoma transplant, at Brock’s Department Store, where she worked in ladies’ wear, as a clerk and sometime model, and he in less glamorous departments. They spent most of their adult lives in Ridgecrest, where, among other jobs, she worked for aircraft manufacturer McDonnell Douglas at China Lake. Bill taught industrial arts and drafting at Cerro Coso College, at high schools in Bakersfield, Ridgecrest and Reedley, and coached some basketball along the way, too.
But the most noteworthy year of Jane Maxwell’s life might have been the seventh, when she participated in one of the nation’s defining ordeals, the Dust Bowl migration.
Jane, the youngest of nine children, wrote about it in a self-published 2012 book written with her oldest daughter’s help.
“It took five years. She wrote the words and selected all the photographs but she didn’t have the computer skills,” said Nelson, a longtime employee of the Borton, Petrini & Conron law firm who contributed mightily over more than 20 years to the renowned Bakersfield Business Conference.
Jane’s father, Steven Petway Dutton, was a cotton farmer (and, until it exploded and burned him badly, the operator of a Prohibition-era still) in Crescent, Okla., just north of Oklahoma City. They made ends meet until the blizzards hit. The family’s banker wanted them to stay in Oklahoma and tough it out, but by 1937 things were just too grim: Little was growing, and what grew wasn’t good enough or plentiful enough to make a living on.
So, in the summer of 1937, Jane’s father built what she later came to realize was a prototype RV: He started with a 1928 Chevrolet stake-bed truck and draped thick fabric sheets over the bows so it looked like an Old West covered wagon. In a sense it was.
He built a platform in the back of the truck to hold the family’s mattresses and bedding, and under the platform secured boxes of canned food, clothing, linens and other household items. He built shelves across the back of the truck to hold cooking utensils and food, adding hinges so the shelf could fold down to make a cooking space and serving table.
The family finally set out in September 1937, heading first to west Texas, thinking there might be healthy land to farm. When they arrived they found conditions the same or worse than what they’d left behind in Oklahoma. So they turned west again.
They could only go a few hundred miles at a stretch because they needed to stop and work to earn money.
They traveled the southern route, including along what is now Interstate 10, rather than Route 66, as so many others took. They stopped at farm labor camps along the way to look for work and were usually provided one-room cabins or tents — standard accommodations for migrant families in those days, no matter what their number. They traveled through Amarillo, Lubbock, El Paso, Tucson, Phoenix, Goodyear and Buckeye, stopping to pick cotton in every state along the way, all the way into Calif0rnia.
Jane went to five different schools during the year-long journey, finishing second grade in Bakersfield, where the family initially lived in a dirt-floor tent on Buena Vista Road and meals were prepared over two campfires. After the family obtained more permanent housing, she attended Fairview School with some of her same-age nieces. That made a grand total of seven schools for her during the 1937-38 school year.
Jane had been too young to pick cotton along the way, but she saw what her parents endured and it stayed with her and forged a resolve. She was never burdened with an aversion to hard work.
After retirement, the Maxwells traveled the country working on the construction of Southern Baptist churches, including their youngest son's church in Cedar City, Utah. They were members of Bakersfield’s Valley Baptist Church in their last years.
Bill died in November 2017. They were married 68 years.
Jane’s passing, considered alongside those of countless Dust Bowl contemporaries, heralds the closing of a remarkable chapter in American history. Migration has always pushed people toward prosperity because it is, by definition, the literal pursuit of betterment.
Jane Dutton Maxwell’s generation had it tougher than most of us could ever imagine, but they also had a connectedness to the physical world and each other that served them well, long after their covered wagons reached California.