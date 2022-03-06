ROBERT PRICE: Councilman’s Ukrainian foster son waits out Russian siege in bomb-rattled bunker

Somewhere west, or possibly south, of what remains of a centuries-old European city, a young man huddles in a bunker, listening — hushed — to the sound of a tyrant’s invading army on the street above him.
The young man is named Sergei, the city is Kharkiv, and the tyrant is Vladimir Putin, but if the setup here seems slightly reminiscent of Anne Frank and another certain war criminal, that’s because it is.
Sergei’s story differs in several significant ways from the gripping tale of the young Jewish diarist who hid from occupying Nazis for two years. First, chiefly, is that Sergei, 28, is a soldier himself, albeit unarmed, untrained and unregimented, having been conscripted by the Ukrainian government in the wake of the ongoing Russian siege. He has a diary, though — a digital one he shares, for as long as the power stays on, his phone holds a charge and the Russians overlook its footprints — with his father in the United States.
That father, a parent in almost every sense but the biological and legal, is Bakersfield City Councilman Bruce Freeman, the retired former chief executive of the real estate development company Castle & Cooke.
While Sergei — last name and adult likeness withheld for his safety — tries to stay alive and out of sight in the northeastern Ukrainian city, Freeman and his German wife, Monika — “Mom” to Sergei — try to offer encouragement and information that may not be available to him in his basement, or subterranean subway station, or Cold War-era bunker, or wherever he is. Sergei, whom the Freemans consider their foster son, hasn’t said precisely where he is and probably shouldn’t.
“I say, just stay safe — stay away from these guys, stay in the bunker,” Freeman said. “What do you do when the Nazis have surrounded your village? What do you do? You just ... don't fight back. I mean, you have no weapons. You're gonna have to ... wait for your chance to get out of there. Whenever that comes.”
The difficulty level increased exponentially a few days ago when the Russians blew up two of the three bridges leading out of the city and surrounded the third with columns of soldiers.
Sergei and his fiancee, Valentina, would love to escape northwest to Poland, but they dare not try. Not now.
The Freemans met their Ukrainian son-to-be not quite 20 years ago when they signed up for a program that connected American families with Ukrainian orphans. The Freemans took in a dozen foreign kids over the years, most of them exchange students, all of them wonderful, but Sergei was different.
He’d lost his mother to domestic violence and his father to the vodka that fueled her fatal assault — an experience, Freeman said, that still colors the young man’s attitude toward the Ukrainian (and Russian) national drink.
Sergei was 9 when, in 2003, he and another boy flew into San Francisco to meet the Freemans. Sergei, at least, never left their hearts even though he periodically left their home to return to Ukraine. He visited Bakersfield once or twice a year, usually during the summer and/or Christmas holiday season, through 2017. He took up golf, taught the other Freeman kids chess and, during one extended visit, enrolled in classes at Cal State Bakersfield.
Mom and Dad Freeman paid all his college tuition bills, both in Bakersfield and back in his home country.
Sergei couldn’t have grown up with a better business mentor than Freeman who, as Castle & Cooke CEO for 21 years, from 1993 to 2014, oversaw the development of more than 10,000 upscale homes, including its ever-expanding franchise, Seven Oaks, and the 300,000-square-foot outdoor mall The Marketplace. He now serves as the area's Ward 5 City Council representative.
Sergei landed a job back in Ukraine with a trucking company, was eventually promoted to logistics specialist, and, just this year, visited the Czech Republic for extended, advanced training. He had just returned home when Putin started stacking Ukraine’s eastern and northern borders with troops, tanks and armaments.
Perhaps Sergei hoped it was all a machismo bluster on Putin’s part, and that diplomacy, sanity and sense would win out. All of that proved wishful thinking the moment Russian tanks moved on the historic city of 2 million, Ukraine’s onetime capital city, which lies less than an hour’s drive from the Russian border.
The tone of Sergei’s regular messages changed at that point. They evolved from hope to dismay to something approaching but not quite crossing over into panic.
Sergei hunkered down with Valentina but stayed in contact with Freeman, sending photos, videos and running dialogue.
From one message: “Nerves are on edge every day. I have many friends who are now in Kharkov (an alternate spelling of Kharkiv). They experience horror and nightmare there. Kharkov has been bombed for the third day. These are the bombs that were thrown on ordinary civilians.”
Freeman responded: “Stay safe. The Russian soldiers are undisciplined so stay away from them. You are unarmed so there is not much you can do. I hope there will be a chance to move west soon.”
Then, from Sergei: “I left Kharkov. Now we stopped at Valentina's parents. It's calm here for the moment. ... People are sitting in bunkers. An air attack was announced. Later we will try to break through (to the west) if the situation in my area worsens.”
The next morning: "Another night has passed (with) ... a lot of shooting in all major cities of Ukraine. In many cities, alarms were turned on, due to the danger of retaliation from the air.”
Later: “A lot of people are panicking. There are almost no products left on the shelves in stores. People buy everything ... and no one thinks of others. This is very frightening.”
The next day: “There was shelling 35 kilometers (22 miles) from me, (where) the Russians attacked a military base. There were so many explosions that even the windows were shaking. … Now (at) 11:15 a.m., again shots from heavy artillery are heard. It's hard only mentally, experiencing it every day. You have to always be ready to be attacked. When we manage to get home, we undress only to take a quick shower and dress quickly again so that we are ready to run to the bunker in case of an air strike.”
Later still: “At the moment, I do not have the opportunity to leave my location. There is a lot of Russian equipment on the way to western Ukraine. Plus, we have a curfew. And this means that movement at night is impossible.
"For now, I'll be sitting here. If it's calmer, we'll move west.”
Later: “I'm alright. I hope they manage to come to a peaceful solution. Love you.”
The next day: “This morning ... two most powerful explosions sounded next to us. Thank God everyone survived. We were very nervous. Now, when we walk on the street, we always look up. What a senseless war this is! The Russian soldiers who were taken prisoner do not even know why they are fighting!”
Sergei grasps that ordinary Russians are not getting the real story of the invasion.
“People who now live in the Russian Federation think that the Ukrainians are lying and that the Ukrainian government itself is killing its people (and) we ourselves (are) launching rockets at each other,” he wrote. “I can't understand how they can be so blind. Putin will not be frightened by these sanctions, but these sanctions will affect the people of Russia. ... I hope that the people of Russia will soon begin to see the light ... but the Russian government reassures its citizens and … it’s scary that they believe in it.”
Freeman asked Sergei what he would want to convey to ordinary Americans. “Humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine is now very important,” he answered.
The Freemans have four other grown kids, so they’ve been through many of the typical ordeals of parenthood. This is a new one, though — and this one comes with an entirely different level of helplessness. The philosophy of loving, responsible parenthood remains the same, though: Be there for them as best you can, no matter what, even from 6,000 miles away, despite what history may say about the challenges of hiding from despots.