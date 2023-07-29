Vivian Blevins did not make any Douglas MacArthur-style declarations of defiance as she reluctantly abandoned her home four months ago. She didn’t have time.
A mid-March mini-monsoon had caused the waters of Poso Creek to overrun its banks, and Caltrans representatives were urging people to evacuate. The residents of Pond, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it town of two intersecting, unpaved roads and an old grocery store just off Highway 43, eight miles southwest of Delano, had 20 minutes to get out.
That was barely enough time to grab shoes, keys and purses. Blevins did manage to fetch a book out of a cabinet that was stuffed with a few personal items of importance. She placed the book on top of the refrigerator, reasoning correctly that the flood waters couldn’t possibly reach five feet. But that was it. No time to collect old photos, no time to preserve favorite keepsakes.
The flood waters crested at about two feet and eventually receded to a few inches, but the damage was done. In four of the town’s 20 houses (give or take) it was bad indeed. Warped drywall, waterlogged furniture, submerged baseboards, ruined carpeting.
That was the way Vivian Blevins last remembered her house, making Friday’s triumphant but humble return all the more emotional. Her driver parked on the dirt road in front of the 1,900-square-foot house — big by Pond standards — where she and her late husband Ted had raised five children and 12 grandchildren.
There were no cheers from the 20 or so volunteers, neighbors and relatives standing by expectantly — just warm smiles as Vivian climbed out of the car with her 83-year-old twin sister, Lillian Knott of Tulare, with whom she had been staying these past months. Vivian — “Granny” to most everyone — embraced her grown granddaughter Amanda Rodari and then, hand in hand, walked with her toward the house she’d called home for 41 years. She dabbed her eyes and smiled.
The unveiling was the culmination of four weeks of labor, mostly by total strangers.
Several were associated with God’s Pit Crew, a faith-based national nonprofit whose members travel the country taking on construction jobs to help people and communities in desperate need, such as the flooded-out village of Pond.
“All the sheetrock had to be cut out at four feet — their cabinets, their bathtubs, their insulation, their flooring, all of their furnishings,” Chris Chiles, the organization's crisis response team coordinator, said earlier this month, shortly after the work started. “So, we took it out and put it in the dump.”
Chiles, who lives in Richmond, Va., stayed a few days in Pond then flew off to manage another crisis. “Wherever there’s a disaster in the country, we show up and we help folks for free,” he said.
Other volunteers were from St. John’s Lutheran in Bakersfield. One was Dena Mojo, who also volunteers for God’s Pit Crew.
“We’ve been to Houston, Mississippi, the Dakotas, all kinds of places,” she said. “Then we heard about Pond, that a crew from Virginia was here mucking out some flooded homes, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, that’s like our backyard, this is what we do.’”
Vivian Blevins’ house was the first of the four damaged homes undergoing renovation by God’s Pit Crew to be close enough to completion for an inspection by the owner.
“I can’t thank them enough,” she said as she toured the halls, admiring the new windows, interior doors and bathroom fixtures. “It just blew my mind.”
“It was a special moment” when Vivian first saw her house, said Russell Bilbrey, another Bakersfield-based God’s Pit Crew volunteer. “At the end of the day that’s the reason we do these things, right? It’s a good feeling to be able to help someone for no reason. Put your heart and your sweat into it and do the right thing.”
Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains has been keeping tabs on the volunteers’ progress. “Pond matters,” said Bains, who arrived at the job site shortly after Vivian Blevins and her sister. “... Every community matters. It’s little areas like this that matter.”
Two water damaged homes, including Vivian's and her daughter’s house next door, are 80 percent complete. Two others will take some time. After taking a week off, the volunteers will resume. They expect to finish Aug. 13, not a day too soon for Vivian.
“I’m just ready to come home,” she said. “I miss my family so much.”
Vivian bought herself a new sofa-loveseat combo but the families have been able to line up new furnishings through grants and donations. Monetary donations are always appreciated as are volunteer workers. Visit GodsPitCrew.com for information on how you can help.
Robert Price is a reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.