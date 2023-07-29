IMG_5716.jpeg

Vivian Blevins, far right, gets her first look at her house after volunteers repaired extensive damage from March flooding that inundated the tiny farm town of Pond. Her twin sister Lillian Knott, left, accompanied her along with her granddaughter Amanda Rodari, center.

 Robert Price / For The Californian

Vivian Blevins did not make any Douglas MacArthur-style declarations of defiance as she reluctantly abandoned her home four months ago. She didn’t have time.

A mid-March mini-monsoon had caused the waters of Poso Creek to overrun its banks, and Caltrans representatives were urging people to evacuate. The residents of Pond, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it town of two intersecting, unpaved roads and an old grocery store just off Highway 43, eight miles southwest of Delano, had 20 minutes to get out.

