It’s been a tough spring for Arvin. The farm town 20 miles south of Bakersfield that grows them sturdy of stature and upright of character has lost two of its finest in recent weeks.

One was Larry Hallum, still vibrant at 79, who convinced decades of teens to value their citizenship. He taught U.S. history, economics, civics, government, football, baseball and tennis for decades and seemed barely slowed by age. He died April 22, nine weeks after an alleged drunken driver ran a red light and plowed into his car.

