Under the best of circumstances, tabulating the number, household size and ethnicity of 330 million people, spread across nearly 4 million square miles of prairie, desert, mountain and asphalt, is a formidable feat.
In the midst of a pandemic, with so many people displaced, distracted, paranoid or angry, it becomes herculean.
Congress, recognizing the unprecedented challenges inhibiting the U.S. Census Bureau's constitutionally mandated quest, judiciously extended the deadline last spring beyond the normal date, Dec. 31.
This month, President Donald Trump undid that extension, essentially decreeing that the count shall conclude at the end of September, rather than October, and requiring that the final enumeration be submitted by year’s end — while he is certain to still be in office — rather than April 30, 2021, which Congress had previously authorized in response to the national emergency.
The inevitable result will be an undercount, a consequence that will skew and diminish census data-directed funding for a multitude of programs and undertakings.
See, the census helps the federal government, usually in partnership with the states, apportion money where it’s needed, and the more accurate the count, the more fairly and fully census data-derived funds can be allocated.
This matters in every corner of the country, but it matters most in places where poverty, low educational attainment and chronic ill health are epidemic.
And, yes, I am referring to Kern County, where the poverty rate is two-thirds higher than California overall, the percentage of residents with university degrees is half that of the state as a whole, and life expectancy is three years below the California average, to name just three indicators of a region with deep-seated economic and social issues.
The list of programs and institutions that rely on census data-driven funding is pages long, but here are a few of them.
Highway construction, college Pell Grants, the national school lunch program, special education grants, nutrition aid for the Women, Infants, and Children program, the school breakfast program, hurricane disaster recovery grants, unemployment insurance, crime victim assistance programs, and aid for dislocated workers.
Also, wildlife restoration, adult education, water and waste disposal systems for rural communities, disabled veterans' outreach programs, violence against women formula grants, Small Business Development Centers, transition from homelessness programs, and advocacy for individuals with mental illness.
Also, historic preservation grants, emergency watershed protection programs, voting access for individuals with disabilities, programs for prevention of elder abuse and neglect, juvenile accountability grants, wildland-urban interface community fire assistance, hunter education and safety programs, rural business enterprise grants, and supported employment services for individuals with significant disabilities.
All right already, says my editor.
The smaller window for data collection means the places where people are easiest to count — places that tend to be more stable, prosperous and white — will be deemed that much more populated and therefore more deserving of funding.
Places where people are harder to count because poverty has left them less rooted or economically stable — places that tend to be mostly minority, especially Hispanic and recent immigrants — will be deemed less worthy of government help.
When, by any objective measure, the opposite is true.
As of last week, according to the Census Bureau, Bakersfield had a self-response rate of 61.5 percent, a point behind the U.S. average and two points behind the state average — both of which are lagging as well. Kern County was running between 5 percent and 10 percent behind its 2010 pace of data collection.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the House minority leader, acknowledged in a prepared statement that the census must be “conducted in an efficient and appropriate manner,” but he forecast a “robust” effort that would result in a “complete and thorough count.”
Four former census directors were considerably less certain.
“Having helped to plan, execute or lead five decennial censuses serving nine Presidents of both parties, our expert opinion is that failing to extend the deadlines to April 30, 2021, will result in seriously incomplete enumerations in many areas across our country,” Vincent Barabba (1973-76, 1979-81), Kenneth Prewitt (1998-2001), Robert Groves (2009-12) and John Thompson (2013-17) wrote in a statement urging the Trump administration to restore the extended deadline. They also called on Congress to assign an independent, apolitical institution to develop metrics for judging the accuracy of the final census numbers.
George Washington University research professor Andrew Reamer put the cost of an undercount to communities across the U.S. at $1,958 per uncounted person, and since “many federal programs are targeted to poor households and rural areas,” according to Reamer, the impact of an undercount on those places could be especially dramatic.
Dolores Huerta, whose Bakersfield-based Dolores Huerta Foundation has been canvassing the southern San Joaquin Valley for a couple of years, encouraging participation in the census, put the monetary impact at $2,500 per uncounted resident.
“We’re going to lose millions and millions of dollars, especially here in the Central Valley, especially in Los Angeles, where we have huge, huge, huge Latino populations and people with low incomes. ... This is the place where we need the (census) income the most,” she said.
Kern County, she said, has “so many neighborhoods that don’t have streetlights, that don’t have sidewalks. We don’t have the clinics, we don’t have the doctors that we need.”
“If we don't get counted,” Huerta said, “we're invisible.”
Two Cal State Bakersfield political science professors echoed her concerns.
A significant undercount “would have a huge impact on places like Kern County, where we still have a lot of economically depressed areas,” Jeanine Kraybill said. “It would hurt in terms of us getting the resources we need for our communities. ... It's dire.”
Ivy Cargile said a significant undercount could even have deadly consequences — for all residents, regardless of status or ethnicity.
“If we’re still trying to get rid of the coronavirus (in 2021), it's going to be a problem, because with an undercount, counties are not going to receive — cities are not going to receive — the correct amount of vaccinations,” she said. “If, for example, Kern County is able to get only 50 percent of the vaccinations that they need, there's another 50 percent (of the population) that isn't vaccinated,” leaving open the possibility of “recontaminating those that did get vaccinated.”
Here’s the crux.
An undercount could have serious political ramifications because the decennial distribution of congressional representation is based solely on the census. An undercount could actually reduce California’s 53-member representation in Washington by a seat, perhaps even two, if other states gain more population relative to this state. That might make a Republican president happy, given California’s reliably blue persuasion, but the possibility of an undercount is also a concern in several red and red-leaning other states with large rural and Hispanic populations, specifically Texas, Arizona and Florida.
If Trump were to succeed in subtracting Hispanic immigrants from congressional reapportionment, according to demographers Amanda K. Baumle and Dudley L. Poston Jr., those three could also lose one House seat each and Alabama, Minnesota, Montana, and Ohio would gain them.
If McCarthy, the nominal head of California’s Republican congressional caucus, is concerned about his state losing a seat or two, he hasn’t said much about it. But surely he knows that in addition to reapportioning members of the House, census results are used to draw legislative districts within states, meaning that the most undercounted areas of California (i.e., poorest) could see their representation diluted as geographic district boundaries expand to accommodate fewer congressional districts. Again, they’re looking at us, Kern County.
Would an extra 30 days help the U.S. Census Bureau, which only this week will start sending its armies of door-to-door people-counters into the fray? You bet it would.
Will 30 days fewer have the reciprocal effect? You bet it will.
A political innocent might assume the inherent neutrality of mathematics can have a mollifying impact on the passions and schemes of men. That political innocent is having some real difficulty in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.