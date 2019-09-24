SACRAMENTO — The end of oil.
Fighting words for a lot of folks.
The end of Kern County's lifeblood. The end of Kern County's historical identity, of its calloused-hands persona, of its proud role as the literal engine of American mobility.
Telling Kern County that California has reached the end of oil is like telling a cowboy to go home because the cattle drive has no more cattle. What now? A cowboy has to feed his family.
But Tuesday in Sacramento, that reality — perhaps unfathomable in Bakersfield, where Once a Driller, Always a Driller has crossed over school boundaries for six generations — was placed squarely on the table. At a public hearing hosted by the California Environmental Protection Agency, the end of oil sounded like fait accompli.
The latest state budget includes $3 million for a pair of $1.5 million studies that will research California's path to a carbon-neutral economy by midcentury. One of those studies will be dedicated to orchestrating a progressive reduction in fossil fuel demand and supply. A reduction in supply, theoretically, to virtually zero.
Supply. That's us. That's 14,213 people directly employed in Kern County by the oil and gas industry, according to a recent study undertaken by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp. at the behest of the Western States Petroleum Assoc. That's another 23,900 people employed in Kern County jobs supported by the oil and gas industry. That's roughly 400,000 people whose standard of living is in some way tied to the health of the Kern County oil and gas industry.
Don't Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state EPA and the other decision makers in Sacramento understand what the end of oil would impose on the southern San Joaquin Valley?
I attended the EPA hearing to find out.
Emphatically, the answer seems to be yes. The three-hour discussion might have focused on bureaucratic nuance: infrastructure development, incentives for renewables, trip reduction strategies, new technologies, that sort of thing. And to varying degrees it did.
But in fact the topic that dominated on both sides of the dais was the fragile nature of the Kern County's two-headed economy. Bakersfield and Kern County, utterly reliant on agriculture and oil, must see economic growth and diversification in ways not yet identified that maintain or even enhance the region's present level of prosperity.
"The workforce is very vulnerable right now," Ingrid Brostrom of the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment told a panel of state officials representing some of the half-dozen agencies set to play a role in a transition taking direct aim at Kern County. The state must "look for ways to bolster Kern County's economic development."
Sarah White, a senior economic advisor to the governor, put it this way: Kern County must see a "just transition." The southern valley, she said, must develop a new set of high quality jobs, and comprehensive training for those still unidentified jobs.
That may prove more difficult than anyone at the hearing might imagine. Kern County oil jobs pay well — well over $100,000 per year in many cases, and often a high school diploma suffices. Oil jobs that require advanced degrees often surpass $200,000 per year. Those jobs aren't easily replaced in a county with one of the lowest educational attainment levels in the state.
The two studies are still in the scoping phase. Entities that have scarcely even been approached may eventually play roles in the studies, perhaps important ones. Tuesday's session was about questions and goals, not answers or success stories.
"Study 1" will identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in the transportation sector.
"Study 2," the one that most impacts Kern County, will identify strategies to decrease the demand and supply of fossil fuels, managing the industry's decline in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.
Ashley Conrad-Saydah, the EPA's deputy secretary for climate policy, said the key at this point is inclusiveness. Kern County, she said, must be a partner in the transition.
To that end, the EPA will host public hearings in Kern County and Los Angeles County in October; dates and venues have not yet been set.
In the meantime the agency is accepting public comments. Email climatechange@calepa.ca.gov. For information on the studies, visit calepa.ca.gov/climate/carbon-neutrality-studies.
Even plastics come from oil. There are many things produced from oil that people don't even know about.
Chad: What is the land value of the North-west? Where are some of the highest paying jobs in United States? Where do the Wealthy purchase some of their private property? The north west. Because they valued the natural surroundings. Because they created jobs that provide you with the software you write on and the products you order on line...the list goes on.
And as for the oil worker's income, they are paid less today than the past. Poor people. The hit you felt was strong. However, there was another entire world of oil people who felt none of it. Why? Because they profited from your demise.
Look, drawing crude and refining it in California doesn't lower your price as a consumer. Oil is sold on the International Market to the highest buyer.
When was the last time you drove up to the pump and asked for locally produced petro? "Hey, it should be cheaper." people say and the minute they say that I realize I am in with a different demographic of people now.
I had a feeling back in the 90's when I stood at the large window over looking Houston in the dining room of the Petroleum Club that something would have to give.
One more thing.....
Nice work Price! Thanks for publishing this! I hope our community is paying attention.
California consumes millions of barrels of crude oil products daily. That can't be supplanted even if we devastated our economy trying to do so. Wake up ideologues and grasp reality.. lets produce it here. Cleaner and better than anyone else. Take a break from trying to bankrupt your neighbor and go to bat for the thousands of people and great companies that have paid for your social services and the way of life you have enjoyed for the past 100 years instead of throwing them under the bus.
Ask yourself has consuming fossil fuels made your life better or worse...If you say worse how so?
looks like the results of the study was just what they oil folks wanted to hear ..........WSPA is routinely one of the largest lobbying forces in the state of California. In 2014, WSPA spent $8.9 million lobbying - nearly double what it spent in the previous year. WSPA spent $4.67 million in 2013.[4] The increase happened during a push by WSPA and other oil and gas industry to roll back transportation fuels coming under California's cap-and-trade program under the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006.[5]
Controversy[edit]
In November 2014, a leaked PowerPoint from Western States Petroleum Association revealed it "activates" and funds front groups that are designed to weaken California's climate change law Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006.[5] The front groups, which included groups like the California Drivers Alliance and Fed Up at the Pump, appeared to be grassroots groups representing consumer interests, while WSPA spent millions on PR campaigns to further the oil industry's policy agenda.[6]
Thanks for sharing that 2014.
Hallelujah ! That picture looks so encouraging. There maybe hope after all.
The logger's of the north-west, in the 80"s, complained that their livelihood would disappear. Who needed those trees alive? Who needed those trees to breathe in and exhale ? Who needed those trees to hold the soil from eroding? These men needed a paycheck !
Now where is the wealth ? Here? No.
Get over yourselves and this fake importance of oil jobs. Jobs which left this county in poverty unlike I have even seen in California. Jobs that Management hopes you keep doing so they can live off your backs and they can live elsewhere.
The loggers of the north west did lose their livelihood. All because of what? An owl who they later determined was a victim of his own species versus the loggers they demonized.
Ask the thousands of oilfield workers who make a good living in the oil and gas industry if they don't have wealth? Look at your tax role...7 of the top ten taxpayers in Kern County are oil companies.
Get your facts straight...
I don't know if they realize, but oil is in everything, in cars, roads, everything that is made, companies use oil to run their machines. Tell me what doesn't involve oil in one way or another.
Your spot on... Very few things don't rely on oil..
times a changing.......finally......
How so? Is your mule or horse your new form of transportation? Are you burning wood to cook your food and heat your house? Of course your not! Walk the talk or stop the eco-nazis agenda you hypocritically preach!
