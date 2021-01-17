In three days, America will hear one of the most consequential speeches in the nation’s history.
A new president will take the oath of office before a National Mall cordoned off by unscalable fencing and armed sentries, a National Mall likely to be more glaringly devoid of cheering supporters than even the inauguration held there four years ago.
Delivering the speech: That great orator, Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Joe Biden is a blue-collar guy from Delaware who talks like the manager of an auto parts store, but he happened to be elected president the same year a confluence of political, social and microchemical events changed the world.
History does not always call upon the most obvious emissaries of destiny.
When I say this will be a speech of enormous consequence, I don’t mean it is certain to soar like Abraham Lincoln’s appeal to the angels of our better nature or Franklin D. Roosevelt’s urging that we cast aside fear of fear itself.
I mean only that this is a time of enormous consequence, of historic division, and many of those calling for unity and reconciliation have been the same ones impeding, even widening, that division.
The poster child for this hypocrisy, of course, is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, who just Saturday morning in a Facebook post suggested it was time to “lower the temperature.”
“All Americans ... own some responsibility here, too — what our rhetoric has been, the different language people have used, what you say on social media,” McCarthy said. “We have risen the temperature so great. ... We need to understand we’re all Americans, and we need to start respecting differences of opinion.”
This is the same congressman who has repeatedly alleged election fraud where there is none. I thought the pinnacle of his hypocrisy was last month, when McCarthy joined 125 other Republicans in Congress who had signed on to one of the most idiotic, baseless cases ever presented to the U.S. Supreme Court, essentially demanding that four swing states observe the election laws of Texas. The high court, which President Donald Trump has fortified to his liking with three appointees, filed the claim in the “absurd” drawer of the office filing cabinet, issuing a 26-word, unsigned rejection.
McCarthy topped that outrage, however, the day of the Capitol siege by continuing to endorse that same, central falsehood that fueled the riot: the claim that, despite dismissals and denials in 60 courts around the country; a determination by the cybersecurity and infrastructure security division of Trump’s own Homeland Security Department that this election “was the most secure in American history”; and the stated opinion of Trump’s own, previously lockstep attorney general, the election had somehow been compromised. In a chamber defiled by rioters and littered with broken glass, McCarthy voted along with 146 others, without any constitutional authority or precedent, to contest the Electoral College vote.
A week later, in the House impeachment hearing against the president, McCarthy conceded that Trump’s actions had in fact led to the siege.
“The president,” he said, “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters” whose actions led to the death of five people, including a member of the Capitol police.
Trump had been fomenting this insurrection for weeks — months, even — having insisted the election would be tainted even before the first ballot was cast. His intentions were clear in the speech he gave immediately before the march on the Capitol: He used the words “fight,” “fighting” or “fought” 23 times; “strong” or “strength” seven times; and “courage” eight times.
Bill Clinton lied in a civil deposition about an affair and was impeached. Richard Nixon tried to cover up a burglary by people associated with his reelection committee and resigned before he could be impeached. Andrew Johnson fired a Cabinet member without Senate approval, as was then required, and was impeached. Donald Trump, having already been impeached 14 months previously for soliciting foreign intervention in a U.S. election, tried to undermine the single most illustrative and important feature of a constitutional democracy, the peaceful transfer of power. Not serious enough to impeach, McCarthy decided.
Fortunately, a few rows back, reason prevailed over party and Rep. David Valadao, the Republican from Hanford, became the 10th of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach, a principled decision that has already led to local calls for his ouster.
“The reality is, something happened this past week that we can't take back,” Valadao told me after the vote. “And we've seen things happen all across the country that are wrong. We saw people on the left encouraging a lot of that, and that was wrong. My vote was to say that even when my side does it, it’s wrong.”
McCarthy’s sanctimonious posturing finally proved too much for the man who, probably more than anyone else, sent McCarthy on the way to his place of prominence in American government. Bill Thomas, 79, served 28 years in Congress, including six as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and McCarthy — his top longtime district aide — replaced him upon his retirement in 2007. Thomas had been privately frustrated with McCarthy’s flexible relationship with principle especially during the Trump years, but he had remained, for the most part, publicly silent.
The events of the past several weeks proved too much for Thomas, however, and he consented to a lengthy interview with me about the chaos at the Capitol that was broadcast Friday on KGET-TV.
The disparate paths taken on impeachment by McCarthy and Valadao, Thomas said, can be characterized as those of “hypocrites” and “heroes.”
“It's as though they were out on a long lunch,” Thomas said of House Republicans’ return to the floor after the mob had been cleared from the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“They went right back to the same lies and even used the word, ‘We need to have “unity” now.’ ... Five people died, and they're still arguing the phony lies that the president perpetuated.
“Let's keep score on our hypocrite or hero scorecard,” Thomas said. “... Kevin McCarthy voted not to impeach President Trump. And David Valadao voted to impeach him. Hypocrites and heroes ...
“Finally, after months of supporting those outrageous lies of the president, (McCarthy) decides that, actually, Trump lost and Biden won.”
The New York Times published an excerpt from the KGET interview Saturday.
This southern San Joaquin Valley drama involves one of the most powerful Republicans in the country, but similar stories are playing out in other sections of the U.S. where a handful of principled Republicans finally voted to do the right thing — and Trump boosters oblivious to facts started coming after them.
This is the nation Biden inherits Wednesday, probably about the time Trump pulls into Mar-a-Lago.
His speechwriters have been tasked with shaping a rhetoric of unity and inclusion in a nation that, as columnist and former George W. Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson put it last week, not only “cannot agree on democratic values” but “does not agree on truth itself.”
Acts, not words, will win America back. But words matter, too.
Can a blue-collar president find words that soar to the occasion? We will find out Wednesday.
Can Kevin McCarthy back his rhetoric of unity with actions that might help make that unity possible? We will find that out, too, starting the day after.