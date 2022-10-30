ROBERT PRICE: ‘Cal State’ matters more than ever, but it needs a marketing makeover

I was watching a college basketball game on television with friends several years ago when the name of an unfamiliar team appeared in the scoreboard “crawl” across the bottom of the screen.
Bakersfield State.
Everyone in the room wretched simultaneously. What kind of blasphemy was this? Who told whom that the name of the public university at the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley was “Bakersfield State”? Everyone knows — at least everyone in Bakersfield knows — that the accepted shorthand for California State University, Bakersfield, is “Cal State.”
After we composed ourselves, I started thinking: Who ordained that particular abridgement? “Cal State” seems to imply there is one and only one California State University campus in existence and it happens to be in Bakersfield. No need to differentiate among the multitude of far-flung campuses in the state system: Only we matter.
Thing is, though, depending on how you count, the CSU system in fact has 23 campuses. Only one of them, Bakersfield, uses that nonspecific abbreviation, though it is probably used only in localized settings.
In Fresno, folks call Fresno State … “Fresno State.” In Chico, it’s “Chico State.” San Jose is fine with “San Jose State” and the good people of Sonoma County — specifically Rohnert Park/Penngrove/Cotati/Petaluma — identify the school as “Sonoma State.” My alma mater, Sacramento State, is “Sacramento State” (except when locals invoke the five-syllable rule and simplify it to the somewhat cringeworthy “Sac State”). But Bakersfield is “Cal State,” or, usually only in written form, “Cal State Bakersfield,” another violation of the five-syllable rule.
So what? Does any of this matter? Marketing professionals will tell you it does. The frequently violated first rules of marketing are: one, be unique, and, two, convey who or what you are. “Cal State” does neither. Google it. I had to wade past Cal State Tree Service and eight other CSU campuses before I found the website for the local university.
I’m not the first person to address weighty debates like this. No less an interested party than the chancellor of the University of California-Berkeley is also intrigued by the matter of what to call the place. UC Berkeley is an academic institution with few peers: Some 13 Pulitzer Prize winners, 16 state governors (including Bakersfield's Earl Warren) and 39 Nobel laureates possess diplomas bearing its crest, but on Saturday afternoons each fall, the university has an entirely different identity: Cal.
Chancellor Carol Christ is so concerned about the university’s dueling personas she established a task force to sort it out. “Having two distinct identities for one entity is highly problematic from a branding perspective,” the chancellor wrote in a Sept. 16 letter to the new committee.
UCB and CSUB, of course, have two very different problems when it comes to names. One university wonders if it needs to reconcile two historic, well-regarded but distinct brands; the other is trying to establish itself as a central player at a pivotal time in the history of a place that has not always held academics in high regard, but now must.
Even as CSUB builds academic programs and the edifices to house them, I can’t help but wonder if it should also look for ways to build its brand, too. For starters, is it calling itself by the right name? Will elite faculty, top-notch leaders, nationally recognized scholars and blue-chip athletes be most attracted to Cal State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUB, C-Sub, Bakersfield State, or something else? Speaking of something else, a fun fact: The public universities in Memphis, Houston and Pittsburgh, to name just three, are commonly referred to by their city names alone.
Generally speaking, the older campuses in the CSU system, like San Diego State (1897), San Francisco State (1899) and Fresno State (1911), place the city at the front of their name; the newer ones, like CSU Bakersfield (1965), CSU Monterey Bay (1995) and CSU Channel Islands (2003), put it at the end, behind those three letters.
Does that matter? If you’re trying to promote the city itself as a place of consequence, it might.
As the University of California’s first campus, Berkeley can at least make a legitimate claim to “Cal.” It seems a little presumptuous to me, though, that Bakersfield, the CSU system’s 20th campus, lays claim to “Cal State.” The marketing consultant in me says we ought to be able to do better.