ROBERT PRICE: Between big ones, ‘Quakersfield’ dealt with so many aftershocks, some people named them

Today is the 70th anniversary of another earthquake. Here in earthquake country, every day is the 70th anniversary of an earthquake, or earthquake aftershock.
The vast majority are too weak for most humans to notice. This summer, however, is the 70th anniversary of Kern County’s defining seismic upheaval, the series of geologic shakes — many of magnitude 5.0 or greater — that started on July 21, 1952, and concluded, in terms of significant aftershocks, on Aug. 22, 1952.
This weekend is the anniversary of the last two noteworthy aftershocks prior to the Aug. 22 finale, which wrecked much of downtown Bakersfield: A magnitude 6.3 shock on July 29, classified on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale as intensity VII (“very strong”), and a magnitude 5.5 on July 31, classified as intensity VI (“strong.”). The July 29 aftershock caused some severe damage, especially to buildings that had already been compromised by seismic movement over the previous several days, including one in Bakersfield. But lesser aftershocks continued unabated, as a newspaper letter writer noted colorfully on Aug. 6.
That’s the day Mary Haskell of Bakersfield wrote to the editor of the Milwaukee Journal, complaining that reports about the Kern County earthquake published in the Wisconsin newspaper had grossly overstated the devastation. The Californian republished her letter Aug. 9.
The Journal’s reports, she claimed, had been “so garbled and untrue that our (Wisconsin) relatives are more jittery than we are in Bakersfield.” She sneered at reports of numerous “homes burned” in Bakersfield. “That’s a hot one,” she wrote. “One home — hardly a holocaust.”
But in the same lengthy letter, she seemed to confirm the psychological toll. “We have had at least a dozen good aftershocks,” she wrote, suggesting some of them had become quite regular and familiar. “The one around midnight we call Old Faithful. The one at 5 in the morning we call Big Ben. We have had more than 200 (lesser) aftershocks that are strong enough to be felt but so far no damage to our home.”
And then — a you-are-there moment: As her letter builds toward its closing argument: “Wow. Here we go again. As I write this we have (had) a jolt which was at least a 4-intensity.” She had been writing somewhat tongue-in-cheek, she admitted, but placing one’s tongue in such a position suddenly seemed inadvisably risky.
Before the summer of ’52 was over, businesses were operating out of tents, movie theaters were advertising themselves as air-conditioned and earthquake-proof, and criminal trials were being held in public parks and other outdoor venues.
There were lighter moments, of course, and The Californian’s Jim Day, whose column Pipefuls was published for 40 years, captured many of them. He wrote about one unidentified couple who, when the July 21 quake struck at 4:56 a.m., burst out of their home completely naked and only after sprinting some distance down the street stopped and realized what they’d revealed to the world. Another woman, he wrote, darted out of her home dressed only in a purse. Still another couple was spotted sitting on their still-vibrating front lawn with a birdcage — and its resident bird — situated protectively between them.
Within four hours of that initial pre-dawn shake, panicked residents who weren’t already out in the open air, away from weakened walls and crumbling facades, were feeling the first aftershocks. For 33 days, it would be a way of life.
Bakersfield’s self-assigned nickname in those jittery days was “Quakersfield,” and it was well-earned. Bakersfield residents expected aftershocks daily; in fact, on Aug. 2, The Californian reported “No Temblors for Entire Day” on the top of its local section front. “For the first time since the ‘killer’ quake of July 21,” the paper declared, “Kern county recorded 24 hours without a major shock and residents slept undisturbed last night ... except for minor temblors.” Yes, aftershocks were so common it was front-page news when they eased off.
The same front page featured a cartoon drawn by Bakersfield High School art instructor Clayton Rippey depicting two quivering, pajama-wearing neighbors on their adjacent front lawns fumbling to light cigarettes. “G-got a m-m-match, neighbor?” says one.
Funny, yes, but the moments after that first pre-dawn earthquake were considerably more serious. At least four elevated water storage tanks came crashing down, two in Tehachapi and two in Bakersfield. A fifth, in Brite Valley near Tehachapi, crushed a teen girl as she slept.
Ken Vetter’s experience might have been hilarious if it weren’t so utterly terrifying. The 22-year-old insurance salesman — who years later would serve on the Bakersfield City Council and the Bakersfield Police Commission — was asleep in his tiny apartment off Bernard Street when he was jolted to his feet by the pre-dawn earthquake.
He threw open his front door just in time to be thrown back by a huge, incongruous wave of water and debris. The steel spider-legs of the 100-foot-tall elevated water tank across the street, 300 feet away, had buckled, and the tank crashed to the ground and burst open, sending a quarter of a million gallons of water, peppered with hundreds of steel rivets, gushing toward him. It threw Vetter back like a rag doll and knocked out the entire east-facing wall of his apartment.
“All the debris, furniture, bed and all, was all piled up at the end of the room,” Vetter said.
Vetter, scrambling to his feet, suddenly noticed screams coming from the apartment above his.
He ran upstairs and rescued his neighbors, a single mother and her young son. The tidal wave had deflected off his first-story apartment with enough force to crash through their upstairs window, sending shards of glass flying.
The huge wave channeled into a river and gushed westward down Bernard Street, toward the city center, flowing right through the middle of the sales lot of Galey’s Marine Supply, a local boat dealership. People typically tow their boats to the river; on this bizarre morning, the river came to the boats.
Vetter staggered around in front of his destroyed apartment, drenched and dazed, not certain what to do next. A boy walked up to him and pointed to the St. Christopher medal that Vetter wore around his neck. “That,” the boy said, “is what saved you.”
For every morning-of story, there might have been 100 tales that memorialize the days, weeks and months of earthquake aftermath.
Bakersfield Police Officer Tommy Gallon, who five years later, as a sheriff’s deputy, would famously arrest 19-year-old hooligan Merle Haggard, precipitating the singer’s ultimate delivery to San Quentin State Prison, had a pretty good earthquake story himself. A lighter one. As relayed by his widow, Ann, Gallon — because of damage to the courthouse — was testifying at a criminal trial being held outdoors at the old Kern County Fairgrounds. Suddenly he was consumed by the irresistible urge to wiggle. One of the shortcomings of justice al fresco is that smaller critters are bound to elude the detection of bailiffs, and so it was with an army of ants that had crawled up Gallon’s pant leg. The Californian had fun with it, declaring that the witness had “ants in his pants.”
Through it all, locals displayed an undeniable sense of resolve. As Mary Haskell concluded in her letter to that Milwaukee newspaper editor, Bakersfield would rise again, just as earthquake-ravaged San Francisco had done following its 1906 disaster. “It’s a big town now,” she said of San Francisco. “It picked itself up and kept on growing; you can’t keep a good town down, and that’s what we have here in Bakersfield.”
She wrote that letter two weeks before the aftershock we now know as the Bakersfield earthquake came along and multiplied the challenge, but her words proved no less true afterward.