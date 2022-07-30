 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROBERT PRICE: Between big ones, ‘Quakersfield’ dealt with so many aftershocks, some people named them

quakecartoon1952.PNG

Cartoon: Clayton Rippey, Aug. 2, 1952

Today is the 70th anniversary of another earthquake. Here in earthquake country, every day is the 70th anniversary of an earthquake, or earthquake aftershock.

The vast majority are too weak for most humans to notice. This summer, however, is the 70th anniversary of Kern County’s defining seismic upheaval, the series of geologic shakes — many of magnitude 5.0 or greater — that started on July 21, 1952, and concluded, in terms of significant aftershocks, on Aug. 22, 1952.

Robert Price is an Emmy award-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

Coronavirus Cases