ROBERT PRICE: At McGarry’s, Irish heritage comes in second behind loyalty

George Masud is not Irish. Neither is his business partner, George Masud. Not a freckle or a red hair between them.
Their Irish pub qualifies as authentic only on a technicality.
But it’s an uplifting, faith-restoring sort of technicality. The sort of technicality we should all appreciate.
The namesake of their pub is James McGarry, a proud Irish-American and hard-working family man. McGarry’s Irish Pub opened in April at Calloway and Brimhall in west Bakersfield.
McGarry missed the occasion.
George Masud — the taller of the two identically named cousins — got to know McGarry in 2004 when they landed in the same fantasy football league.
“He was fun, but he took it seriously,” said Masud, who called his team the Big-Timers. “He wanted to win it all, and he did a few times.”
The object of fantasy football, as you may know, is two-fold:
One, build a make-believe team around real-life professional football players and tabulate points based on their real-life performances, using an arcane formula to determine the winners of weekly head-to-head pairings of fellow “owners.”
Two: Playfully gloat when appropriate and sometimes even when it's not, belittling each other as often as possible.
McGarry’s team, the Empire (and later the Irish Empire), reflected his meticulous and determined nature. He was so driven to win, he even wore down his friend and team co-owner, Robert Voss.
“Once we locked on as partners, we could be on the phone for three hours discussing one player,” Voss said, “until he grinded me to a point where I agreed with him. He was one of those detail-oriented guys, and he was relentless. But a good guy.”
Fantasy gave way to reality in January 2019 when McGarry started having spells of light-headedness and other health issues.
He was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“It was the toughest nine months to see him go through what he went through,” Masud said.
McGarry died in September 2019. He was 40.
Nineteen months later, having secured the blessing of McGarry’s widow Ashley, Masud and Masud opened their upscale pub named in honor of their friend.
It was as if McGarry were a true partner in the enterprise.
First, the Masuds commissioned a four-foot tall oil painting of McGarry by local artist Edgar Arreoloa, a tattooist who clearly has a talent for other mediums. The striking portrait, based on one of McGarry’s wife’s favorite photos, is rendered in shades of gray and hangs on the bar’s back wall.
When customers walk in and ask about the bar’s Irish theme, Masud points to that back wall.
“Happens every time,” he said. “Obviously I’m not Irish. So I’ll tell them the story. A lot of people will want to know the history of James McGarry, who he was as a person.”
Then they made the pub’s chief charity mission McGarry’s two young boys, Finn and Hayden. There’s a round-for-the-house pledge of 40 percent to their college funds if the drink is Irish whiskey. There’s also a donation wall, with 100 percent going to the kids’ education.
“Those are two little boys that we want to look out for,” Masud said.
The bar opened shortly after Saint Patrick’s Day with a raucous crowd enjoying a blaring quartet of bagpipes (and, yes, bagpipes are both Scottish and Irish). The packed house was a sight that bodes well for the future.
It doesn’t hurt that the bar is thoughtfully appointed with brass and oak, an old-fashioned faux stamped-tin ceiling and a long, wide bar top covered, under five layers of clear, gleaming lacquer, with thousands of bright copper pennies.
“21,348 pennies from end to end,” Masud said. “21,347 of them are heads up.”
And if a bar patron spots the one exception?
“You get … somethin’.”
You get somethin’ out of McGarry’s Irish Pub whether you find the tails-up penny or not. You get a sense that life isn’t necessarily as finite as some might think, that love and loyalty can last beyond mortal limitations and extend our reach to places we could not otherwise go.