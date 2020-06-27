There was something special in the sound of it. 2020. The symmetrical configuration of those digits conveyed order and balance. A harmony of sorts. In a society that bats around phrases like equal justice — never mind what the reality might always have been — its rhythm felt like a homecoming. The conclusion of a quest. All of our questions about this confusing, fast-evolving era, resolved in four resolute characters.
Now, instead, 2020 feels like a time of reckoning.
If the millennial milestone year 2000 came upon us shrouded in a vaguely ominous aura of superstitious uncertainty — Would satellites fall from the sky? Would automated sentry systems, confused by these four foreign digits, lock-shut bank vaults and activate nuclear arsenals? — then 2020 was the opposite. It would be the annum that allowed us to start to feel comfortable with the next thousand years. A new century’s aughts and teens are for adjustment; its 20s are when a century truly begins in earnest.
Remember Bakersfield's Vision 2020 project, undertaken 20 years ago? This year was to be the finish line, the landing spot for all of our civic aspirations.
2020 was the year we were to have grasped what this millennial transition truly meant — what life in a post-Arthur C. Clarke future would look like.
Almost exactly halfway into this auspicious year, however, 2020 hindsight reveals something very different. Civilization moves with a cadence, as evolutionary biologist Peter Turchin might have put it when, a decade ago, he predicted 2020 would be a time of seismic change. The “causes of rebellions and revolutions are in many ways similar to processes that cause earthquakes or forest fires,” he wrote earlier this month. “In both revolutions and earthquakes ... (the causes tend to be) ‘pressures’ or structural conditions which build up slowly.”
2020’s simmering store of evidence began simply enough, on Jan. 3, with the first strike of World War III. That’s what the collective voice of Twitter seemed to see in President Donald Trump's directive to kill a notorious Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, with a pinpoint missile strike in Baghdad. Iran struck back five days later, launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases. Sixty U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries. The war stopped there, for the time being.
Ah, for those simpler times.
On Jan. 14, the seventh Democratic presidential debate was held in Des Moines, Iowa, with six candidates — down from 25 just a few weeks earlier. Bernie Sanders, the front-runner, was said to have fared well.
Two days later, the simmering controversy that dominated the latter weeks of 2019 pulled back the curtains on its final act: Trump’s impeachment trial began in the U.S. Senate. At issue: allegations he had sought to trade previously approved military aid to Ukraine for that vulnerable nation’s official announcement that it was investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, who would ultimately be Trump’s opponent in November.
No small historical footnote, these impeachment trials. This was only the third in U.S. history.
The trial was not yet a week old when, on Jan. 21, the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Jan. 26, former basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash and the world reeled.
Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Feb. 4, was acquitted in his impeachment trial Feb. 5, and on Feb. 27 — the same day the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1,191 points, at that point its largest one-day decline in history — declared that the coronavirus would eventually disappear like “a miracle.”
Then, a succession of homicides involving Black victims: On Feb. 23, Ahmaud Arbery was killed while jogging in Glynn County, Ga., by two white men who said they took him for a burglar. No arrests were made until May.
On March 13, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot eight times in her own apartment by plainclothes Louisville, Ky., police officers executing a no-knock warrant in the dead of night. It was a narcotics investigation, but no drugs were found.
Then, the decisive spasm: On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped kneeling — for eight minutes and 46 seconds — on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd. Floyd died as three other officers watched and a small crowd begged them to relent.
Video of the incident went viral and protests ensued, first in Minneapolis but by week’s end everywhere, including Bakersfield, where a new city manager and new police chief were being introduced as the world burst figuratively into flames. The cry of Black Lives Matter, regarded by many until that point as a peripheral cause in a tumultuous world, perhaps unworthy of their concern, gained traction like never before.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus, after appearing to stall ever so slightly, regained momentum, prompting areas that had opened sectors of their economies, or hardly closed them in the first place, to pull back. Among them, just this week: Texas and Florida, governed by two champions of Americans’ rights to do as they please.
Now, as 2020 approaches its halfway point — yes, we’re just halfway through this ordeal, if we accept the calendar as a measuring tool — the nation faces daily protests about its past and present attitudes about race. But because race relations alone won’t suffice as a debate topic, we see ongoing skirmishes over the realities of this pandemic, such as the need for protective masks in public settings. A horrible imposition, those masks.
Oh, yes: We also face a looming national election that looks increasingly like a referendum on the American character.
2020 is shaping up as a red-letter year akin to 1968, when war and assassination roiled the nation, and 1929, when the Great Depression delivered a 25 percent unemployment rate and a crisis that took a world war to defeat. We might even compare 2020 with 1860, when the man who would free the slaves faced off against a candidate who would keep them shackled. Abraham Lincoln defeated John C. Breckinridge (among others) that year, but the matter wasn’t decided for another five years — if, indeed, some would argue, it ever was.
Much has happened already in 2020 that, in any other time, would seem remarkable.
Amazon opened the first completely cashierless grocery store in Seattle.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Council gave a company permission to deploy 5,000 driverless delivery vehicles.
Cancer rates saw the largest single-year decline in the nation’s history.
The U.S. began a conditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, perhaps portending an end to the longest war in American history.
The Space Force — the first new branch of the U.S. military since the Air Force was created in 1947 — launched its first satellite.
The Pentagon officially released videos of "unidentified aerial phenomena" — apparently confirming what agents Mulder and Scully had been telling us all along: UFOs have at last been identified, and they're not ours.
But those huge stories have been reduced to blips on our collective radar in this era of new, unforeseeable, unprecedented change. 2020 is one for the ages.
And we’re only halfway there.
These next six months ought to be doozies. Still to come:
July 4: Independence Day, but for whom?
Aug. 17-20: The Democratic National Convention, ostensibly set for Milwaukee; and Aug. 24-27: The Republican National Convention, originally set for Charlotte, N.C., but moved this month to Jacksonville, Fla.
Remember Chicago 1968? Bet on civil disturbances at the physical conventions, such as they may be, and digital disturbances at the virtual ones.
Oct. 12: Columbus Day, and perhaps the final one. Otherwise, Indigenous Peoples Day.
Nov. 3-4: An election day, and day-after-election day, like no other.
Nov. 26: Thanksgiving, and not a day too soon.
2020: 180 days down, 186 to go.
I had to look it up... I'm not that old.........What's the meaning of the phrase 'Red letter day'? In earlier times a church festival or saint's day; more recently, any special day. What's the origin of the phrase 'Red letter day'? This comes from the practise of marking the dates of church festivals on calendars in red. The first explicit reference to the term in print that we have comes from America. This is a simple use of the term "Red letter day" in the diary of Sarah Knight - The journals of Madam Knight, and Rev. Mr. Buckingham ... written in 1704 & 1710, which was published in American Speech in 1940. The practice is much earlier than that though. William Caxton, referred to it in The boke of Eneydos, translated and printed in 1490: "We wryte yet in oure kalenders the hyghe festes wyth rede lettres of coloure of purpre."
