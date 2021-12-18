ROBERT PRICE: A vexing tale from California’s stolen-car capital

To the list of things a little bit (or a lot) worse than usual this year — year two of a persistent and lingering pandemic — add this: You’re more likely to discover an empty spot in your driveway where your car was parked just the night before.
After two straight years of decline — a mere 180,000 cars and trucks were reported stolen in California in 2020 — auto theft is up everywhere in 2021.
In Bakersfield, which has one of the worst per capita auto theft rates in the nation, the stolen vehicle tally is up 29 percent from last year. Nearly 400 cars are reported stolen here every month.
Zachary Been, 16, of Bakersfield, does not feel particularly consoled by all that company. The 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser he’d been driving 11 whole days should have never, based on stolen-car data, been much at risk. Who would want an out-of-production SUV (FJs were discontinued in 2014) with 200,000 miles on the odometer and a homemade paint job? Car thieves are supposed to prefer late-model, U.S.-built pickup trucks and Japanese imports like Toyotas and Hondas.
But, a week after it disappeared, the Centennial High School sophomore’s vehicle — his first car — is still missing. And thanks to his collision-only insurance coverage, he’s probably out $5,000 in lawn-mowing money saved over several years.
That’s harsh.
At times like this, we adults are supposed to point out that there’s a lesson here somewhere, and Zachary is willing to indulge us.
“Perseverance,” he agreed. “Go with the flow.”
But the flow washed away more than just a high-mileage SUV. The flow washed away the beloved family vehicle he’d purchased from his mother, Rebecca Been (pronounced “bean”), and painstakingly “de-mommified” with his younger brother’s help.
Zachary was quoted $4,000 for a professional paint job but the vehicle Blue Books at only about $5,000. So Zachary and 11-year-old Blake meticulously sanded off mom’s silver and white factory paint job and, with 30 or 40 cans of “rattle can” spray paint, transformed it with gray primer and then black primer. The almost-finished product looked like something Batman might drive if he patrolled Yosemite instead of Gotham City.
“He spent probably from November until February sanding it all the way down,” said Rebecca Been, the Norris School District’s district librarian. “And then he started researching all the different things he wanted to add to it. He put on a big bumper, new fender flares and new wheels.” A new radio and bigger tires would come later.
But the FJ Cruiser was not undergoing a complete de-mommification: Zachary had decided to keep the license plate, RIVER. That was his grandfather’s nickname for his daughter, Zachary’s mom. “I wanted to keep part of her with the car,” Zachary said. “But it also kind of fits since it’s an off-road vehicle.” Ironically, it’s probably also the first thing a car thief would remove if he ever hopes to drive the vehicle on a public road without getting busted.
The vehicle disappeared from the Beens’ home near Heath and Meacham roads, in northwest Bakersfield, sometime between last Saturday night and Sunday morning, Dec. 12.
“My original thought was that a family member had moved it down the street or taken it somewhere,” said Zachary, who has to park in the driveway because he and his brother have taken over the garage for their woodworking business, Been Bros.
He doesn’t know how the thief got away with the vehicle because he still has all of his keys. He didn’t leave one in the ignition or behind the sun visor, so somebody must have broken into it.
In any case, he’s on the lookout for it now, and so is his mother’s army of Facebook friends, one of whom reported seeing something suspiciously familiar near Coarsegold, in eastern Madera County. Flat black paint, flared fenders — but with red decals that Zachary hadn’t slapped on his FJ.
Bakersfield is on track for 4,757 stolen car reports in 2021, which would bury last year’s total of around 3,700. We don’t know how that ranks nationally, but in 2019, Bakersfield had the third-highest per capita number of stolen-car reports (752 per 100,000 population) behind only Albuquerque, N.M. (780), and Anchorage, Alaska (773). If you include all of Kern County, as some studies do, we’re No. 1.
The good news is, California is among the most efficient states at recovering stolen vehicles, about 89 percent. But most of those vehicles are recovered within the first 48 hours and Zachary's FJ Cruiser has been gone for a week. And, statewide overall, only 64 percent of all recovered vehicles come back reasonably intact.
“We were chatting about it the other day,” Rebecca Been said of a recent conversation with her elder son. “I said, ‘Well, you know, if it comes back and it's pretty messed up, it might just be better to cut our losses because it's got pretty high mileage. And it wasn't ever your dream car. You just turned it into your dream car. Once you started, you figured out ways to make it amazing.
“And he goes, ‘No, if it comes back and the engine is still good, I'm fixing it up again.’ So that kind of tore my heart out. Because now I'm like, ‘I hope it comes back.’”
If it doesn't come back by Christmas, persevering, go-with-the-flow Zachary Been might find himself with a new project. This one will deserve a steering wheel lock.