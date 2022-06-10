ROBERT PRICE: A trumpet player’s ‘act of love’ for his rival and enduring friend

They were rivals, mutual supporters and best friends. The bond between Daniel Edwards and Brent Williams, extraordinary teen trumpeters both, remained strong throughout their 20s. As competitors, they both coveted “first chair” and, depending on the ensemble in question, both held it at one time or another. Whoever might have been second chair was always ready to pounce, and first chair respected him for it.
So, when Edwards died last year, just days before his 28th birthday, and his junior high band teacher came up with the idea of a musical tribute, the name of one prospective soloist immediately appeared on every horn-misshapen lip: Brent Williams.
When the Bakersfield Youth Symphony performs Saturday afternoon, it will showcase a piece written especially for the occasion — especially for Daniel Edwards — and Williams, his friend since eighth grade, will be the featured trumpeter. The 10-minute piece, “To Be Away (Yet Ever Within),” was written by Bakersfield’s Doug Davis.
“He’s a rock star, always has been,” said Williams, speaking of his late friend in the ever-present tense. “I used that as a motivation to claw my way up.”
And so he has. Williams plays in popular horn-heavy combos like Mento Buru, Soul Ajar and the Foster Campbell Band. He teaches trumpet at CSU Bakersfield and serves as music director at St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he met his future wife, Kelly, who teaches fourth grade at the church’s affiliated grade school. They will marry this month.
Edwards took a different path, though he never strayed far from music.
“His big dream was to become a medical doctor,” Lynne Edwards said of her only child. “I think by his second year of pre-med, though, he discovered that he did not like working with petri dishes and cleaning things. He couldn't even clean his own bathroom. The girls thought he was a handsome young man and were always doing stuff for him, so I thought that part of his life would work out. But the medical profession wasn’t going to happen.”
Edwards changed direction and targeted a career in the legal profession. He graduated from Biola University and then earned his law degree from the University of La Verne — earning national recognition along the way.
He was studying for the Bar when he contracted COVID-19. His asthma made him more vulnerable than his age would otherwise suggest and he died on March 2, 2021.
“It was a bit of a blur, a very emotional time,” Williams said. “His mother sent me a text saying, ‘Please pray. Daniel just went to the hospital and he was put on a ventilator,’ and she updated me from there till the day of his passing. It was hard to believe.”
Williams attended Tevis Junior High School; Edwards attended Actis Junior High, but they met at the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s music festival as 14-year-olds. Edwards was awarded first chair; Williams was second chair, and no one else was particularly close. The rivalry was on.
They both attended Bakersfield High School, where Randy Bennett was their adviser, and a fortunate one at that, and both students participated in the Kern County Honor Band and the Kern County Honor Orchestra, where they both starred.
Their friendship carried over into young adulthood.
“Daniel and I, we kept very, very close,” Williams said. “I’d even say we’ve been best friends throughout. Even through college, we always would check in on each other. We used to talk on the phone weekly.
“He had not played trumpet as much in his later days, because of his studies, with law school and so forth, but we would always pull out our trumpets at Christmas time and play at the Edwards’ house while we were putting up Christmas decorations.”
Steve Miniard, Edwards’ band teacher at Actis, proposed Saturday's tribute and suggested that Williams perform. Retired CSUB music professor Doug Davis, whose many accomplishments include the creation and ongoing administration of the Bakersfield Jazz Festival, was commissioned to compose an appropriate piece of music.
“It struck me as just very poignant,” Davis said. “A very good friend playing in honor of a very good friend. And Brent is a spectacular trumpeter, a truly amazing trumpeter. I like the fact that they had a friendly competition for the first chair for a long time, back and forth. And now, to play for his friend — it’s an act of love.”
Edwards’ parents have moved to Illinois — it’s just too difficult for them, still, to drive past the places in Bakersfield their son loved and see the people who knew him well, but they were in Bakersfield for the concert and will remain in the area through August.
“Daniel never had a chance to enjoy life, so that breaks our hearts, but this concert and this piece of music will be healing,” Lynne Edwards said. “It helps to know he and Brent really cared for each other. They have a genuine friendship.”
