Bakersfield won't select a police chief to replace Lyle Martin until the newly hired city manager, Christian Clegg, finishes up his business in Stockton, makes his way south and settles in a little. By late March the city's police commission should have whittled the candidates down to a manageable three from which Clegg will choose.
We know this much about the new chief: He or she already works on Truxtun Avenue.
We know this because the city charter, the set of operational bylaws that dictates everything from promotions and demotions to the penalty for colluding with a city contract bidder (mere termination), says so. The police chief, like the fire chief, must be selected from among the department's existing ranks.
Is that the best way to hire a police chief? That's what the authors of the city charter apparently believed 106 years ago, when they composed the framing document. It's a reasonable bet, though, that a city manager or two over the past century, compelled to fill that particular vacancy, quietly wished for a more competitive field.
As important as the police chief selection process might be, it's probably one of Vice Mayor Chris Parlier's lesser concerns. He wants to establish regularly scheduled reviews of the city charter that might illuminate outdated or inadequate bylaws — provisions of the charter that, for example, limit the size of the mayor's staff and consequently place the city at a disadvantage in the competitive and ongoing quest for state funding.
Some sections of the city charter can by changed by council ordinance. But, said City Attorney Ginny Gennaro, who is serving as interim city manager until Clegg's arrival, other changes would require a vote of the city electorate, perhaps this November.
"We probably need to get a grassroots group of citizens together and really think about what the voters want ... as opposed to rushing it through," Gennaro told me Tuesday. "It may be time to look at the charter as a whole and see if there's other things that need to be looked at. It's a very old document."
For example, it may be time to give members of the City Council their first raise in 63 years. Bakersfield voters have not been especially generous over the past six decades.
In 1954, the city brought a proposed ordinance before the voters to fix the salary of council members at $200 per month. It failed.
In 1956, the city tried again, but, perhaps chastened by the previous experience, asked for a mere $100 a month. It passed.
In 1974, the city asked voters to set City Council members' salaries at a level equal to the salaries of council members in general-law (non-chartered) cities with populations of comparable size to Bakersfield. It failed.
In 1988, the city asked voters to amend the charter to provide City Council members with an annual salary of $6,000 (or $500 a month). It failed.
In 1990, the city asked voters to amend the charter to provide City Council members with an annual salary of $8,400 (or $700 a month). It failed.
City officials compare their policies, procedures, costs and aspirations with eight so-called survey cities — California municipalities of comparable size and demographics — in order to stay current, fair and competitive.
Of the eight, Bakersfield, the largest of the group, pays its City Council members the least: No one is getting rich in Riverside ($48,000 per year), San Bernardino ($14,000), Stockton ($17,000), Fremont ($26,000), Modesto ($24,000), Oxnard ($25,000), Glendale ($27,000) or Santa Monica ($28,000), but their salaries render the annual pay of Bakersfield's council members ($1,200) laughable.
All of those cities probably offer car allowances (it's not clear if any are included in those salary figures) — and in Bakersfield's case it's about $8,000 for car wear, tear and gas. All probably offer medical insurance as well; in Bakersfield that insurance is worth from zero to $25,000 a year.
Other changes to the charter may be in order, but voters probably won't hear about any of them until the City Council has ordained a preliminary review. But something will, and probably should, happen.
Sixty-three years is a long time to wait for a raise, and 106 years is a long time to operate by the same rules of order without at least a little reflection.
