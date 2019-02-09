Camp KEEP's history

• Spring 1968 — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools enters into a partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education to allow sixth graders to participate in “Scicon” — short for Clemmie Gill School of Science and Conservation — a residential science school near Springville in Tulare County.

• April 1969 — The first five-day sessions of Camp KEEP are held at Camp Condor near Pine Mountain Club and at Tehachapi Mountain Park. Camp KEEP is coordinated by George Houghton KCSOS’s director of science, conservation and outdoor education, under the leadership of Bruce Crawford and County Superintendent Harry Blair.

• 1969-70 — Camp KEEP sessions are held at Camp Condor near Pine Mountain Club and at Tehachapi Mountain Park.

• Spring 1971 — Camp KEEP moves to a 10-acre plot on Keene Ranch, in the foothills off of Hwy. 58, 30 miles east of Bakersfield.

• June 1971 — Local education officials and dignitaries gather in Hart Flat to officially dedicate KEEP as the Bruce M. Crawford School.

• Fall 1971 — KEEP operates at Hazard Canyon south of Morro Bay in Montaña De Oro State Park.

• Spring 1972 — KEEP Ocean is relocated to a new site within Montaña de Oro State Park, where it has operated since.

• May 1973 — The Kern County Sherriff’s Mounted Posse donated $2,500 so that children with physically and mentally disabilities can take part in KEEP. It became the first of many donations over the years.

• Spring 1974 — Camp is held at Cambria YMCA Camp due to heavy flooding at Montaña de Oro State Park.

• 1987 — Because of the popularity and growth of KEEP, KCSOS leases the YMCA Dickson Camp near Glennville and opens a second camp.

• Spring 1990 — KCSOS purchases YMCA Dickson Camp and officially renames it KEEP Sierra.

• Spring 1992 — KEEP Cambria opens, at the request (and with the financial support) of the Bakersfield City School District, in order to give their students a coastal science experience operating out of the Cambria YMCA facility

• October 1992 — The KEEP Foundation is founded.

• 1994 — KEEP Cambria relocates to a new Cambria location, operating out of the Coalinga-Huron Park & Recreation District “Camp Yeager” facility.

• 2003 — KEEP Sierra is closed.

• 2004-05 — KEEP celebrates 35 years of operation.

• 2009-10 — KEEP celebrates 40 years of operation. A new dome is built at KEEP Ocean.

• 2011-12 — KEEP Ocean installs a new kitchen and adds a new entry native plant garden

• 2016-17 — KEEP Ocean completes an extensive project to renovate its outdoor amphitheater.

• 2017-18 — KEEP Cambria is held at two temporary campuses due to ongoing maintenance at its permanent campus. In the fall 2017, camp is held at Rancho El Chorro Outdoor School. In the Spring 2018, camp is held at Camp San Luis Obispo. KCSOS begins exploring options to move to a new, permanent location.

• Spring 2018 — KCSOS leases property on the site of Camp Arroyo Grande for a new camp to replace the campus in Cambria. The new campus is slated to open Fall 2018 under the name KEEP By the Sea.

• August 28, 2018 — The first students arrive at Camp KEEP By the Sea in Arroyo Grande.

• Spring 2019 — The Camp KEEP program celebrates 50 years of existence.