ROBERT PRICE: 30 years after moving to Eastchester, Chris Vanderlei is more hip than ever

It was 1991 and Chris Vanderlei just wanted to replenish his stockpile of vitamin supplements.
He walked into his favorite Bakersfield health food store, Cay’s, a cozy little specialty market on an otherwise overlooked stretch of 18th Street, where modest, boxy, utilitarian brick buildings, constructed primarily in the 1930s, lined both sides of the road.
The store owner stopped him to convey some big news: The old, empty machine shop straight across 18th was available for rent.
Vanderlei, a dealer in Persian rugs since the late 1960s, was leasing from the Fox Theater in those days — a small but highly visible space facing H Street, 30 feet from the Fox ticket booth. His inventory was growing, though — not just rugs but also one-of-a-kind antiques, paintings and collector’s pieces, and he needed warehouse space. The old machine shop was perfect: at 2,500 square feet, more than ample, and, with almost no other business activity for blocks around, plenty quiet.
Five years later, he bought the building. At the time, the $40,000 purchase price might not have seemed like the steal it does today. It was, after all, in such bad shape even the most imaginative and ambitious prospective owner might have had trouble seeing its potential.
“When I first came here, the ceiling was painted silver and black,” Vanderlei said. “You couldn’t see any of this nice wood. There were big hooks in the walls where they hung nuts and bolts, and it just looked really bad. The floor had grease this thick in some areas.”
Indeed, a half-century as a machine shop can stamp a building with physical scars that are hard to cover. For weeks, Vanderlei and his son Jason sandblasted, water-blasted and chiseled: Particularly challenging was the mix of metal shavings, leaked lubricant and absorbent kitty litter, hardened over decades, that produced an impenetrable coating on the concrete floor that might have been of interest to NASA engineers. He and his son finally won that battle, and today the building’s interior is itself a handsome antique piece.
“I stayed with it because I saw the building’s potential,” he said.
The condition of the building might have been one thing. The condition of the neighborhood was another.
“There wasn't a whole lot here at the time,” Vanderlei said. “In fact there wasn’t anything here except Cay’s and the Chinese place, the Far East Cafe, and now they’re both gone. But that was OK, because I didn't want to be an antique store in the middle of the antique center (several blocks away). I wanted to be separate, be a little bit different.”
Today he is still different, just not as separate.
Eastchester, as the area roughly between Chester Avenue and Mill Creek Park has come to be known, is now a bustling vortex of energy and hipness. And Vanderlei has been, to his mild surprise, one of the beneficiaries.
The transformation started in February 2017 when Stasie and Shai Bitto found some electric-blue paint and fashioned a restaurant, Cafe Smitten, out of the old Boynton Bros. Tire Co., literally right next door to Vanderlei’s rug shop. Sage Properties’ 17th Place Townhomes, a handsome, 44-unit housing complex, opened a half-block west later that year.
Then it was on. More restaurants, saloons, brew pubs, retail shops — Dot x Ott, Angry Barnyard BBQ, 2nd Phase Brewing, the Bottle Shop, and more, including, coming in the next year or two, more market-rate housing. Cafe Smitten had done for Eastchester what the renovated Padre Hotel had done for west-of-Chester business — and the city’s downtown culture — a decade before.
And in a scant four years, Chris Vanderlei had evolved from the hearty (or perhaps just stubborn) soul eking out a living on a quiet, borderline derelict stretch of the city into the business-context epitome of the saying, “All good things come to those who wait.” His initial investment has probably grown at least ten-fold.
But this wasn’t just a gift that blew in on cyclical economic winds: Vanderlei, a 75-year-old high school dropout with deep Bakersfield ties, put his backside into his investment, not just his money. Maybe he was pushed to try by an inbred comfort with machine shops: His grandfather, Jake Vanderlei, a blacksmith, ran a forging and welding shop at 34th and K in the 1930s and ‘40s, and served as Bakersfield’s mayor after the war.
Now, 80 years after Jake Vanderlei served as mayor, his grandson Chris is the elder statesman of 18th Street.
The late-May sun shone in on Vanderlei’s colorful front showroom on one recent weekday afternoon, illuminating his colorful front showroom, which is equal parts garage-sale chic, antique store and art gallery. Tabletop-scale sculptures, ceramic masks, antique clocks, globes, paintings, mannequins, walking sticks, oaken bureaus, even a captain’s-quarters whiskey bar — and thousands of items more, no two alike, are arranged in clusters of merchandise neither chaotic or ordered.
Vanderlei sat at his antique desk just inside the front door, greeting a steady stream of friends and guests at a pace he could not have dreamed of a decade ago.
He was discussing a small metal sculpture, not much bigger than a belt buckle, that he himself designed, when a man walked in through the open front door.
“I’ve got an old antique thing in my truck I want to sell, and somebody told me I should show it to you,” he said.
Vandereli walked out to the sidewalk, where the man’s truck was parked. A huge rough-hewn piece of furniture of indeterminate wood, age and purpose was strapped into the bed. The man said the cabinet, in his family for more than a century, had been recovered from a merchant trading vessel and dated at least to 1853. Vanderlei looked it over and was intrigued. “What do you want for it?,” he asked. The man named his price. “I don’t know where I’d put it,” Vanderlei answered, and he clearly made a valid point. The store has just enough room between the rows of merchandise for customers to navigate, from the main front retail area to the large, high-ceiling semi-warehouse behind it, to the fenced outdoor area behind that, where Vanderlei displays plants, patio furniture and sculptures.
Vanderlei made an offer nonetheless — $300 below the man’s asking price. There was gentle jousting before they agreed to reconsider their positions in a couple of months. No harm, no foul.
Vanderlei returned to his old desk — in his element, appraising, appreciating and surviving in a way that once might not have seemed likely.
All because he waited and let the city come to him, in its own time.