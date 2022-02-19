ROBERT PRICE: 25 years later, the boisterous, rumpled spirit of Spartacus endures

It was a clear spring day in 1997 and Milton “Spartacus” Miller was in the mood to talk. This was not unusual. He was always in a mood to talk. He didn’t have conversations, though: He performed soliloquies that guests might be privileged to witness, and on this day I was his audience.
We stood in the wide, empty expanse of the Padre Hotel lobby, his booming voice bouncing off the white-gray octagonal-mesh tile floor and echoing back at us from the thick concrete walls, as if we were in a cave. After a few minutes he asked if I had ever been on the hotel’s roof. I had not. He gestured toward the elevator and up we went, past eight mostly abandoned floors and into the blinding, late-morning light of a cloudless Bakersfield sky.
The Alamo Tombstone sign loomed 30 feet over his head like the title of an epic film projected on an immense blue screen. Citizen Spartacus was silent for a moment as he scanned the eastern horizon. He looked like an old warrior finally at peace, and when he eventually spoke it was clear that was precisely how he viewed himself. Spartacus, by then 83, had fought and won. The official corruption, the institutional hypocrisy, the elected incompetence had evaporated, he seemed to say, if only because he had outlived it all. And it was at that moment I realized why he so tormented local politicians, aggravated self-satisfied civic leaders and delighted news reporters. He was a walking morality play, all wrapped up in one indignant, boisterous, rumpled package.
•••
The reporters who chased Spartacus through the halls of the Kern County Courthouse on July 30, 1971, notepads in hand, video cameras perched on shoulders, had to be frothing at the mouth. Spartacus, a duly elected member of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, was on a rampage, and it was magnificent theater. But then Spartacus was always magnificent theater.
Nine days earlier, on July 21, Bakersfield police had burst into Room 207 of Miller’s Padre Hotel, arrested 24-year-old Betty Lou Dumas and charged her with soliciting prostitution. She had been in the company of one Lorne F. Greene, age 30.
Now Miller was storming the courthouse, the news gaggle in tow, to confront Dumas at her scheduled arraignment. She was a plant, he declared, part of a setup to damage him. “Fraud!” he shouted, gesticulating wildly as he marched. “Obstruction of justice!”
But Dumas, he was frustrated to realize, failed to appear; a bench warrant for her arrest was issued. Miller was certain she had fled the state knowing District Attorney Albert Leddy would not, could not, seek extradition for a misdemeanor charge, and now “the hotel man,” as the paper called him, would have no way of clearing his name. Greene, the alleged john, had not been arrested and his whereabouts were unknown.
The Bakersfield Police Department, Miller declared, had “deliberately and maliciously distorted the facts in order to degrade and discredit my reputation and character.” The prostitution bust, Spartacus claimed, was part of a scheme hatched by Police Chief Jack Towle, Capt. C.R. “Butch” Milligan and Capt. James Dalley, who were tired of hearing him accuse them of corruption and favoritism.
Towle was amused by Miller's antics. “I would remind everyone,” he told the newspaper, “that it was only a month ago that Mr. Miller was castigating the police department vice detail for what he described as its permissive attitude toward prostitution and gambling. These are hardly the remarks of a responsible person.”
Two and a half months later, Bakersfield police officers fanned out across the city in unmarked cars and rounded up dozens of drug-sales suspects. “Police Arrest 51 in Heroin Raids,” The Californian shouted from the top of the front page. The paper quoted Francis Morelli, foreman of the Kern County grand jury, which had authorized the sweep with the indictment of 85 suspected drug dealers. “The raids disprove allegations by Supervisor Milton Miller that police are not cracking down on the drug traffic,” Morelli said. The arrests, he said, “prove the point” that a strong, aggressive police response to vice in the city was crucial and, despite what the Padre Hotel owner had charged, very much underway.
Clearly, Spartacus had gotten under some people's skin.
He got under a lot of people’s skin, almost from the day he arrived from Chicago in 1954, at age 40, to “oversee his investment” in the brooding, beige-gray, 1928-vintage, gargoyle-appointed edifice at H and 18th streets in downtown Bakersfield. As two-thirds owner and trustee for the monolithic, eight-story hotel’s Chicago-based ownership group, he stayed for the rest of his life.
At first, Miller — who, according to his resume, possessed a law degree from the state of Illinois, worked as a distributor of Emerson-brand radios and TVs, and manufactured instrument panels for the Manhattan and Los Alamos atomic bomb projects — betrayed little of what was to come. He became a contributing member of the local restaurant-and-hoteliers association and by all accounts ran an efficient business.
In 1957, three years after his arrival and five years after the Padre had proven its indestructibility by withstanding, virtually untouched, the city’s otherwise devastating 1952 earthquake, Miller scored a coup. He leased out the hotel’s Western Cafe and its fine-dining restaurant to a celebrity chef, George Brown, who’d run the kitchen at the luxurious Bakersfield Inn under the late Oscar and C.L. Tomberlin. Brown had then spent time running the kitchen at the Elks Club in San Francisco and he was now returning to the valley with a wife who had previously worked at San Francisco’s St. Francis Hotel.
That same year, Miller served on a committee that pushed for the creation of a full-time convention and visitors bureau to push local tourism.
He didn’t favor the proposed 4 percent hotel tax, but he went along with it. He didn’t favor the consensus choice for the location of the proposed convention center, but he went along with it.
But then came the defining battle of his life.
In February 1960, the city’s building inspector decreed that Miller would have to install fire sprinklers and other fire-safety features in the Padre. Miller refused. On Aug. 26, 1960, the city’s demand became an ultimatum: He must correct seven “major unsafe conditions” related to fire safety or face consequences. Miller refused to back down, claiming the city, having declined to enforce those fire code requirements during the six years he’d operated the Padre to that point, had essentially exempted the hotel.
The city condemned the upper six floors of the hotel and posted signs at the entrances, saying it was unsafe.
Miller responded with a wordy advertisement in The Californian, one of many dense, magnifying-glass-required rants, couched in high-minded Jeffersonian rhetoric, that he placed in the newspaper regularly throughout the 1960s. “The indomitable will and self-determination of a man is insurmountable,” he wrote, “and ... those who seek to destroy such a man will themselves be destroyed. Therefore I say, remove those signs ...”
In September 1960, he launched a daily 30-minute radio program on KGEE-AM. “Mr. Milton Miller will speak anywhere, anytime, any place where he does not have to pay for his freedom of speech,” he wrote in one advertisement, “and will accept no sponsors who will tell him what to say in regard to debating the local issues.”
He attended Bakersfield City Council meetings regularly and launched into extended diatribes at each one. He complained about the city’s alleged unwillingness to contain encroaching downtown blight, charging that “selfish interests” were planning on turning the downtown area into a “slum” so they could purchase property for “10 cents on the dollar.”
He demanded that municipal government “encourage and stimulate traffic from the highway” with “properly illuminated identification signs.”
He complained about uneven enforcement of prostitution and bookmaking laws, claiming that the arrest of one of his Padre Hotel business tenants in a March 1960 roundup of local bookies was a sham operation designed to protect those who paid off the police and punish those who didn’t.
In February 1961, the City Council voted to make the closure of the Padre’s upper floors permanent. Miller had an answer for that, too.
“‘The Alamo Tombstone’ it was named on the day of your oppressive and discriminatory resolution of Feb. 20, 1961,” he wrote in a newspaper advertisement. And he was good on his word, erecting the 30-foot-tall sign in front of the existing “Hotel Padre” sign in giant, identical, unadorned capital letters. The new sign, an allusion to Texans’ suicidal defense of the famed San Antonio mission in 1836, remained for almost a half-century.
•••
In October 1961, Washington and Moscow played a five-month game of World War III chicken in what became known as the Berlin crisis. The Russians, who then called themselves and their satellite republics the Soviet Union, issued an ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of all U.S.-allied forces from the occupied, divided German capital. When they didn't get their way, the Soviets erected that enduring symbol of Cold War angst, the Berlin Wall.
Few would look upon that nerve-wracking time as a public relations opportunity, but few looked at the world in the same way as Spartacus. Miller declared he was making the Padre’s radioactive fallout shelter available to all “during the entire National Emergency” arising from the staredown in Berlin. In the end, the Soviets kept their tanks holstered but the city’s six-story hotel blockade continued.
In April 1963, six months after the Russians inspired another round of Armeggedon paranoia by placing ballistic missile launch sites in Cuba — the Cuban missile crisis lasted a total of 35 days — Kern County government approved the Padre as a civil defense refuge “for use in case of enemy attack as a safe, secure fallout shelter.” “The city says stay away,” wrote The Californian, noting the irony. “The county says go in.” In fact, the county authorized Miller to make most of the hotel’s west wing available as an A-bomb shelter — floors four through eight — a testament to its solid construction.
•••
In November 1961, Miller rose before the City Council and, as he described it later, “I stamped my foot on the floor and I said, ‘From now on, gentlemen, you will address me and recognize me as Spartacus, the Freedom Fighter.’” That was perhaps the last straw: The council banned him from making any future public statements in their meetings. Muzzled, Miller started bringing placards into the council chambers, defiantly holding them high throughout the meeting. “Force and coercion shall never prevail over the truth of the understanding of the freedoms of mankind,” read one sign that was published in the newspaper.
Miller thumbed his nose at the council again by positioning a mock “U.S. Army” missile on the roof, and — according to the apocryphal story, which he thoroughly enjoyed hearing but privately denied — pointing it at City Hall, some 500 yards away. (In truth, he had acquired it from a local Army recruitment office; it is now on display at the Kern County Museum’s Mission Bank Neon Plaza.)
He hung vertical, four-deck protest signs from the building's fire-escape landings and exterior windows, one bold, black capital letter behind each necessary east-facing window. Among the messages spelled out in the window frames: “Freedom of Speech? O Yeah -- Reprisals!” (In 1977, Bakersfield artist Bruce Hebron, commissioned by bar owner Kenny Reed, painted a mural on an interior wall of Guthrie’s Alley Cat that remains perhaps the best surviving representation of Miller’s long-running protest.)
•••
In 1964, Miller lost his appeal in Kern County Superior Court, solidifying the city’s fire-code shutdown of the hotel’s top six floors. So he took a different approach: politics.
Miller ran for a vacant City Council seat in 1965 but lost to Mary K. Shell’s then-husband, attorney Richard Hosking. Undeterred, he ran for Kern County assessor in 1966 but lost to the incumbent, Herb Roberts. Still undeterred, he ran for a vacant seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors in 1968 — and, in a surprise we might attribute to the tumultuous times, defeated retiring Bakersfield Mayor Russel Karlen.
Miller announced he was dropping the nickname “Spartacus” because it had served its purpose. The new Milton Miller, he told The Californian, would be “judicious” and “kindly.” Surely everyone knew better.
Miller said he would serve just one term because he intended to check every box on his to-do list in those first four years, but in 1972 he ran for reelection, only to lose by 66 votes. He claimed he was the victim of an illegal conspiracy and fought his defeat in the courts. Victorious opponent John Mitchell, aided by Miller’s nemesis on the Board of Supervisors, LeRoy Jackson, had violated the election code by promising jobs to individuals in exchange for the support of their organization, Miller claimed. The courts ultimately rejected his claim.
Undaunted yet again, Miller ran for Congress in 1974 and actually won the Democratic primary. But he was crushed in the general election by the Republican incumbent, two-time Olympic decathlon champion Bob Mathias, and then — only then — did he retire from politics.
•••
By this time, the Padre wasn't so much a hotel as it was a community center-neighborhood dive-protest symbol. Spartacus sometimes allowed down-and-out folks to sleep in the lobby, or take home never-worn hand-me-downs. The Towne Casino lounge — no one ever called it that — was a sight to behold, with its red velvet walls, lively piano bar, unusual patrons (none more unusual than the hormonally enhanced Big City Richard), and the spangled mannequin perennially soaring over the dance floor on a trapeze. "Nineteen-forties gauche," former longtime bartender Terry Moore once called it.
On April 26, 1999, the lovably irascible old coot married his companion of 15 years, Lora Sue Gordon Miller. He lost his battle to cancer 44 days later at the age of 85.
His beloved old hotel sat derelict and semi-abandoned for 11 years until Southern California investors, first one, then another, swooped in and transformed it into the spectacular boutique hotel it was always meant to be. Gone is the mannequin, the missile, the Alamo Tombstone sign, the letters in the windows that conveyed what must have seemed like the rants of a madman but in fact may have described Bakersfield with a certain succinct accuracy: “Falsity rules our town.”
Today, the 198-room hotel, with its distinctive, Spanish Colonial Revival ornamentation, still stands out amid the business district’s decidedly low-rise surroundings. When the light on the outer walls of the hotel — built by John M. Cooper Co. of Los Angeles, architect unknown — is just right, a subtle, textured dimplelike pattern emerges.
Eat Drink Sleep, the San Diego development team that bought the hotel in March 2008 for $4 million, wisely added exterior lighting that highlights that unique, dimpled feature.
The lavishly restored, marble-and-maple Padre Hotel opened to great acclaim in February 2010. Its new interior look is about as far from the old as can be, although a few touches remain — samples here and there of the octagonal-mesh flooring and ornate plaster column moldings. But even with all the changes, the old charm comes through.
Today, the Padre features a tribute to the ornery renegade who haunted its halls for 45 years: A bright, almost fluorescent portrait by San Diego artist Mark Sgarbossa taken from an iconic 1982 photo by former Californian photographer Liz Snyder.
“The last angry man," as Spartacus was described in the newspaper article accompanying Snyder’s photo, is positioned on the ceiling of the main bar, looking straight down on chardonnay-sipping hotel patrons like a benevolent spirit. There is a smile on his lips.