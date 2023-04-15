 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

ROBERT PRICE: 160 years ago, a culture-defining atrocity on the Kern River

Every student in every American classroom is at some point taught at least some of the details. The Civil War, fought between 23 northern U.S. states and 11 seceding southern states, played out between April 1861 and April 1865.

The central, dominant issues were tensions over the westward expansion of slavery — the South’s primary engine of its agrarian economy — and the election of a U.S. president who sought to halt its spread. The War of Northern Aggression, as it was widely portrayed in the South, was about the continued subjugation of a people.

Robert Price is a reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases