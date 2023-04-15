ROBERT PRICE: 160 years ago, a culture-defining atrocity on the Kern River

Every student in every American classroom is at some point taught at least some of the details. The Civil War, fought between 23 northern U.S. states and 11 seceding southern states, played out between April 1861 and April 1865.
The central, dominant issues were tensions over the westward expansion of slavery — the South’s primary engine of its agrarian economy — and the election of a U.S. president who sought to halt its spread. The War of Northern Aggression, as it was widely portrayed in the South, was about the continued subjugation of a people.
Most Civil War battles were fought 2,000 miles or more from California, but another war over the subjugation of a people — a different race of repressed people — was being fought simultaneously in the West, and unlike in the Civil War, the repressers were victorious.
On April 19, 1863, the nation was consumed by dramatic events elsewhere. Union and Confederate armies were mobilizing their forces near Fredericksburg, where Union Gen. Joseph Hooker was preparing a flanking maneuver at Chancellorsville against Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia.
A thousand miles to the southwest, Union forces were preparing to lay siege to Vicksburg, the last Confederate stronghold on the Mississippi River.
And 1,800 miles west of that battlefield, in the California Gold Country of the southern Sierra Nevada, one of the final chapters of the Owens Valley Indian War was about to play out. Its combatants: the U.S. Army’s California Volunteers and the vastly overmatched Paiutes and Shoshone of eastern California and adjoining territories.
Some call it the Tillie Creek Massacre or the Massacre of 1863. History books — those that reference it at all — call it the Keyesville Massacre.
In the mountains and valleys east of Keyesville — now in Kern County, 50 miles east of Bakersfield — the native tribes were desperate. The influx of White settlers, drawn by the southern Sierra Gold Rush of 1853, had strained the region’s fragile resources. For centuries prior, according to Dianna Anderson, curator of the Kern Valley Museum, the Tubatulabal — a branch of the Paiute — had lived in peace and plenty.
“This valley was abundant,” she said. “There were plenty of acorns, there were pine nuts at the south fork end of the valley. They had fish, they had game, they had elderberries. They would actually trade to other tribes. This was kind of a little trading center for the area.”
Among their most frequent trading partners, according to Tubatulabal tribal chief Robert Gomez, were the Paiute of the Owens Valley, lineal descendants who lived just over the range to the east — “as the crow flies,” he said, “maybe 20 miles from the Bartolas” range of the southern Sierra Nevada.
Life’s delicate balance began to change in the middle of the 19th century, when White men started driving cattle into the Owens Valley to feed the gold and silver miners. Their cattle were eating the tribes' irrigated crops and the wild, native plants upon which the region’s tribes relied.
The Great Flood of 1861-62 had driven away the game that sustained the native tribes and unusually heavy snow that lingered long into spring hindered the growth of new vegetation. The Owens Valley Paiute were starving — and in despair had taken to stealing the White man’s livestock to survive.
The desert Paiute were becoming increasingly more restless than their generally peaceful cousins, the Tubatulabal. They came into the Kern River Valley and met with the Tubatalabal, most likely to fight back against the settlers’ intrusions. The Tubatalabal, who got along amicably enough with the settlers, rejected the idea, but gold miners in the area were concerned nonetheless, and they petitioned the U.S. Army at Fort Babbitt, near the secessionist hotbed of Visalia, to intervene on their behalf.
The Army camp had enough on its hands already. Even out in California the U.S. government was dealing with dueling Civil War loyalties among its own people.
Northern California supported the Union, but Tulare County (of which Kern County was then still substantially a part) and points south, all the way to Mexico, were full of Southern sympathizers. Some of them, like con man Asbury Harpending — founder of the gold-mining town of Havilah and, as he once wrote, in “the matter of paternity … the father of Kern County” — had dedicated themselves to enriching the Confederacy with California gold.
What they couldn’t mine themselves they tried to steal — raiding Union steamships en route to San Francisco and plundering their cargoes of gold, sometimes in excess of a million dollars’ worth.
So, the Union troops’ tasks included safeguarding California trade routes from both starving natives and traitorous Confederate agents.
When he received the Kern Valley settlers’ petition, the commander at Fort Babbitt ordered Capt. Moses A. McLaughlin, an ambitious, 29-year-old, Irish-born officer in the California Volunteer Cavalry’s 2nd Regiment, to address the situation.
So on April 12, 1863, McLaughlin’s detachment of 44 men — towing a battlefield cannon, and supported by four six-mule wagon teams — rode their mounts 120 miles south into the Sierras. They’d been given these instructions:
“The captain will halt a few days in the upper end of the valley, where the difficulties are said to exist, and investigate the matter, and if the position of the Indians should be found as favorable as represented, if deemed advisable, will give them battle. The captain will have … a force sufficient to handle any number of Indians that he will be likely to meet at that place.”
On April 17, 1863, McLaughlin’s detachment arrived near the mining town of Keyesville, a helter-skelter, insubstantial gathering of wooden, dirt-floored houses a few miles southwest of Whiskey Flat, as Kernville was then known.
Nothing of great significance actually happened within the strict confines of Keyesville, much of which is now four and a half acres of gated private property at the end of a Bureau of Land Management road — so the name attached to the massacre is a misnomer. Nothing happened in Keyesville, that is, except this: It was here that Capt. McLaughlin, encamped with his soldiers, worked out the final details of his brutal plan.
Keyesville was 10 miles west of a Tubatulabal village near the mining town of Whiskey Flat, on Tillie Creek, called Pal-i-ka-mun-up, or Big Water, so named because the Kern River was wide and deep there.
Accounts vary on precisely what happened next, but historians generally agree on these details:
The soldiers’ presence became known throughout the Kern River Valley almost immediately. McLaughlin issued a decree ordering the tribesmen to give up their arms.
Alarmed, a group of Tubatulabal men went to Joseph Sumner, their friend who operated the Big Blue Mine. He advised them to entrust their guns to him, saying he would hold them until the threat passed. The Tubatulabal agreed to surrender their 18 guns, which in many cases were rusted from lack of maintenance. Some of the native tribesmen, including visiting Puiate from the Owens Valley, decided also to hide; but most of the Tubatalabal did not sense sufficient danger, so they remained in their camps.
When Capt. McLaughlin learned the Tubatulabal had entrusted their guns to Sumner, he was furious and demanded Sumner surrender the weapons to him. When Sumner declined, McLaughlin seized them.
Early the morning of April 19, 1863, a Sunday, accompanied by 20 of his men, Capt. McLaughlin left Keyesville. He rode at the head of a mounted column, moving his company single file along a crude road. Just before dawn the cavalry detachment came to the place where the north fork of the Kern River met Tillie Creek, The Tubatulabal village.
According to McLaughlin’s report:
At dawn (we) surrounded the camp of the Indians, which was situated about ten miles from Keysville, upon the right bank of Kern River. I had the bucks collected together.
A guide and translator McLaughlin had hired by the name of Jose Chico was able to pull out four men, including his own brother, who all scurried away. That was all the cavalry captain would allow. No more clemency.
McLaughlin told the Indians to line up and then, turning to his soldiers, barked the command — fire! Some of the Tubatulabal tried to run, some tried to fight, but the soldiers mowed them down with cold-blooded efficiency, then pulled their 41-inch swords from their scabbards and, walking through among the fallen men, stabbed them in the chest where they lay. They mounted up and rode away, leaving the Tubatulabal women, helpless witnesses to the tragedy, to dig graves with their hands, wailing.
Sumner and his family fed and consoled 15 of the Tubatulabal women, who were in full mourning with pine gum and dirt daubed on their faces. Sumner butchered a steer and gave them fresh meat and other food to take with them.
But the women were not the only witnesses. Nine tribesmen — most likely Owens Valley Paiute — had been justifiably alarmed by Sumner’s warning and had stayed away from the village. That morning they had been hiding on a rocky ridge above the creek, where they watched the methodical slaughter.
Why had the visiting Paiute feared the soldiers enough to stay hidden but the Tubatulabal had not? Did McLaughlin’s soldiers overlook the more aggressive tribesman and slaughter the purely innocent? That possibility is lost to history.
In the days and weeks following the massacre, McLaughlin’s soldiers methodically flushed out tribesmen hiding in Kern Valley mountain thickets, climbing high up the mountains at night, then at daylight sweeping down toward the valley where fellow soldiers waited below. No day passed without soldiers finding and killing two or three.
Eventually McLaughlin’s superior, Capt. Herman Noble, ordered the soldiers to start taking prisoners, hoping to eventually offer peace from a position of total domination. By July 1863 McLaughlin had captured nearby 1,000 tribal folk from the Kern and Owens valleys. They then escorted their prisoners on a merciless 12-day march of more than 200 miles to Fort Tejon. It was, in effect, another Trail of Tears.
The people of the Kern River Valley never forgot the Keyesville Massacre, and 20 years ago, they began to commemorate the tragedy every year, on April 19. The tragedy represented more than just loss of life.
“It was a loss, tremendous loss, to our culture,” said Gomez, the Tubatulabal tribal chief. “Think of all that information, all that expertise, all that knowledge that … family took with them when they died. We could never recover that. We lost so much of our culture, and through the attempts at assimilation, we lost more.”
The actual site of the massacre is now beneath the water of manmade Isabella Lake, so the Tubatulabal hold their observance at a spot near the town of Wofford Heights — marked by three crosses — that looks down on the lake. The Tubatulabal have promised that their children and their children’s children will remember the significance of April 19, 1863.