We live in the age of apology. We're sorry we misspoke, we're sorry we were insensitive, we're sorry we had the audacity to once have been less enlightened.
Sometimes apologies are absolutely warranted and occasionally even sincere, but oftentimes they reek of expedience, correctness or strategic course adjustment.
So it's refreshing to not have been apologized to over the latest local controversy: The Nazi flag that hung on a classroom wall for two or three weeks at west Bakersfield's Frontier High School last month.
After a parent complained — respectfully, citing students' general admiration for Frontier history teacher David Gaeta — Gaeta and school administrators agreed that the flag should come down.
Their decision was understandable. In any setting, under any circumstances, the public display of a Nazi flag is offensive and unacceptable.
With one exception: the circumstances of this particular case, and cases like it.
Gaeta, a 20-year-veteran teacher, was in the midst of a two- or three-week unit on World War II, the 20th century's defining battle of good and evil. Teaching high school students about that spasm of history requires an understanding of Nazi Germany — how it came to be, what its leaders hoped to accomplish and how they went about fulfilling that quest.
A lesson plan like that demands visuals — a map of Europe and the Pacific Theater, the warships, the warplanes, the field artillery, the troop movements, the uniformed fighters themselves, the civilian victims and of course the flags. Some of those visuals can be adequately conveyed in a book or a film, but the Nazi flag is not one of them.
"Each year," Gabriel Gaeta, the teacher's son, said of his father, "he notifies administration and takes the time to thoroughly and diligently explain the flag’s origin and history to students."
Mr. Gaeta's red, white and black banner, a real World War II-era flag a student had given him, passed along from a relative who had served, had the power of tactile authenticity.
Every Monday through Friday during that unit of instruction students walked into a classroom haunted by the same iconic presence that haunted Germany and all of Western Europe for a generation. Words and pictures cannot meaningfully deliver that atmosphere of foreboding. A flag can at least come close.
No apology is required for having attempted to take students to that place.
Parent Roxie Hartline, in a text message to The Californian, correctly noted that the Nazi flag is still with us, having been adopted by modern-day racists. And her daughter is African-American.
Nazi Germany, like modern racist America, was not a place of comfort for anyone other than Hitler's anointed demographic: Northern European Protestant heterosexuals. All others had reason to fear.
That means all of the black, brown, Sikh, Asian, Jewish, Catholic, Muslim and LGBT students in that classroom should have been able to develop an empathy that much better attuned to the people who lived that fear 70, 80 years ago.
Empathy is a doorway to understanding and understanding a barrier to regression.
If Mr. Gaeta is the teacher everyone says he is, he understands that quite well.
If Mr. Gaeta is the teacher everyone says he is, and I'm certain he is, he also sees a lesson in this controversy that is every bit as powerful as the one he intended: Images can have a power that time and instruments of surrender do not diminish.
