In what will be his first extended interview with local media, Michael Stewart will sit down with The Californian's Robert Price for a special installment of TBC Media's "One on One" webcast to talk about his new job — head football coach at Bakersfield High School.
Stewart, a BHS graduate, brings a diverse resume to the job: After starring for the Drillers, he played safety for the Fresno State Bulldogs and then was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams; after seven years in L.A., he joined the Miami Dolphins. In his post-NFL life, Stewart has been a financial advisor, a life coach and an assistant head coach at a Southern California high school.
Stewart will talk to Price about his expectations for the team, his approach to motivation and the legacy of the Driller football program.
The webcast airs at noon Friday, and the on-demand video will be available afterward on Bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.