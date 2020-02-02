Last month, two weeks after Three Kings' Day, three wise men from a private company followed the star in the east from their headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla., to the Kern County town of McFarland.
They came to a public hearing of the McFarland Planning Commission bearing gifts, only in this case it was not gold, frankincense or myrrh. Instead, they dangled promises of dollars. Millions of dollars. Millions for a cash-strapped city in a financial crisis.
GEO, the nation's second-largest operator of private prisons, was offering this bonanza contingent on one requirement: Permit the company's two privately owned prisons already located in the city -- Golden State Modified Correctional Facility and Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility — to convert to ICE immigration detention centers. Both of the private prisons have 700-inmate capacities and both are scheduled to be shut down in a few months. That is, unless they become federally licensed detention centers.
The GEO executives were flanked by a pair of well-groomed security men who, with their suits and earpieces, looked like FBI agents. The executives, addressing the planning commissioners, proclaimed the following: If the city refuses to permit the two immigration detention centers, McFarland will lose entry-level wages that increase from the current $16.75 an hour to $46.57 per hour for officers, more than 300 jobs, $500,000 in property taxes, and thousands of dollars in scholarships ($71,000 since 2015) totaling $511,000 in fiscal mitigation for the strapped city. Current employees at the prisons would be afforded the opportunity to apply for the new jobs.
Wow! Sounds like an offer too good to pass up. Except it wasn't.
The GEO Group, a major player operator within the $3 billion private prison industry, also runs several ICE immigration detention centers around the country including Mesa Verde in Bakersfield. In order to survive in California, GEO is making an all-out effort to convert its privately run prisons into more lucrative immigration detention facilities. Last year the California Department of Corrections cancelled all contracts with private prisons in accordance with SB32, which bans the facilities as of Jan. 1. So GEO pulled off an end-run around the new law. Just days before it went into effect, the Trump administration -- no fan of California -- awarded new contracts totaling $6.5 billion to GEO and another company to run four immigration centers in California for the next 15 years. This means prisoners are out, and immigrant detainees are in.
Strangely though, the GEO wise men somehow neglected to tell city officials about several serious issues. For example:
• A February 2019 report by the California Attorney General's office found a number of violations of performance-based national detention standards at the Mesa Verde Detention Center, including "25 deficiencies with respect to security, including in the areas of sexual abuse and assault prevention and intervention ... as well as deficiencies in food service, medical care and telephone access."
(Read the report at https://oag.ca.gov/sites/all/files/agweb/pdfs/publications/immigration-detention-2019.pdf)
• Another February 2019 report by the California State Auditor's office took McFarland city officials to task along with those running the cities of Adelanto and Holtville. Until last year, McFarland had a contract with ICE to operate the Mesa Verde detention center and McFarland contracted GEO to run the facility. "The cities provided little or no oversight of the private operators and simply passed federal payments from ICE to these subcontractors (GEO) despite the fact that federal inspections have found serious health and safety problems ... a recent federal inspection at the Adelanto Detention Facility (also run by GEO) reported one suicide and four suicide attempts, inadequate dental care, and cursory medical assessments." (Read the report at https://www.auditor.ca.gov/pdfs/reports/2018-117.pdf)
• A January 2019 report by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was highly critical of ICE practices. Or should I say non-practices. It found that ICE does not adequately hold detention facility contractors accountable failing to meet performance standards. "Instead of holding facilities accountable through financial penalties, ICE issued waivers to facilities with deficient conditions, seeking to exempt them from complying with certain standards," states the report.
For some inexplicable reason, McFarland residents who showed up early in order to protest were told to wait outside in the overflow area, in the cold, while the GEO delegation and its supporters were allowed to sit inside and give their favorable comments first. It remained this way till the very end of the meeting.
Those allowed inside told the planning commission they were GEO employees who were afraid of losing their jobs if the immigration detention centers are denied a permit by the city. Residents who spoke in opposition expressed the fear that having ICE facilities in their community would result in the deportation of undocumented immigrants who, their immigration status aside, were hard working people who formed the economic backbone of the Central Valley.
A coalition of religious groups including the Catholic Diocese of Fresno urged the McFarland Planning Commission not to allow the ICE detention centers in McFarland. A letter to the city signed by four local religious leaders read, "We understand that the city is looking for sources of revenue due to its current financial state, but selling our immigrant families for 30 pieces of silver is not the direction we want to take."
Here's something else to ponder: McFarland city officials have never spoken publicly about why the city cancelled its contract with ICE in December 2018 to operate Mesa Verde in Bakersfield. The conventional wisdom is the city felt the heat from the state's crackdown on Mesa Verde and its threat to hold McFarland accountable, as stated in the state audit report.
Another public hearing must be held on the matter, after which the planning commission will make a recommendation to the city council, which will then issue a thumbs up or thumbs down.
McFarland's leaders are under pressure to find revenue to keep the city afloat. From the vibes I've been getting, city leaders are hypnotized by that giant financial carrot. Unless they can escape its spell, GEO will buy its way into the community and remain there for the next 15 years, and possibly more.
