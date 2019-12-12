Some might find it hard to believe, but Bill Mears has never had a speeding ticket. The man has been guilty of excessive speed, in one sense or another, since the days of black-and-white movies and President Roosevelt's fireside chats. But honest, he says, no citations.
Mears started racing in 1944, which means he was gripping steering wheels in tests of speed and stamina before NASCAR even existed.
He slowed down long enough to raise sons Rick and Roger, who did a little racing themselves, and on Thursday, the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame announced that another generation of Mears boys, Casey, would be enshrined with his father, Roger, a 1986 inductee, and Uncle Rick, a four-time Indy 500 winner inducted in 1980.
Bill Mears, 91, was on hand to accept the hall-of-fame medallion on behalf of his grandson Casey, who was unable to attend.
Joining Mears in the hall of fame's 2020 class will be three men from distinctly different walks of life in sports:
• Ryan Mathews, the West High School football star and first-round NFL draft pick. Mathews, raised by a single mother who moved with her son to Bakersfield, intending to enroll him in the BHS enrollment area, went on to rush for 5,261 yards and 37 touchdowns with the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. (Mathews was unable to attend)
• Jerry Scott, who had a 28-year career as a Division I college basketball referee, overlapping in multiple conferences. The Wasco High graduate wore the stripes for 11 years in the Pac-10 Conference, 27 years in the Big West Conference, 14 in the West Coast Conference and five years in the Western Athletic Conference. He also competed in football, basketball and track and field.
• Scott Semar, who has coached a succession of track and field standouts since 1992. The Wasco High graduate won two state championships as the track coach at BHS in 1988-91, during which time he coached 15 individual state champions. As an athlete, he was CSU Bakersfield's first track All-American, specializing in the hammer throw.
None of them were wearing as many rings at Thursday's luncheon at Mechanics Bank Arena as Bill Mears, who showed off four garish finger-ornaments won by his progeny.
The Mears boys apparently came by their need for speed honestly.
"I raced jalopies and stuff in Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Okla.; Kansas City ... I'm driving 1,000 miles a week and working every day at Chevrolet as a mechanic," Bill Mears said. "I was 17 years old."
Surely a highway patrol officer has asked for his license and registration at some point.
"Well, a cop stopped me once for speeding," he admitted. "I'm pulling off the road and just slammed on my brakes. He run into the back of me and didn't give me no ticket. He was mad — mad at himself."
Mears does not recommend speeders try that strategy.
Casey Mears, who has started 489 races in his 15-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning the 2007 Coca-Cola 600, is not the only other Mears still racing. His brother, Roger Mears Jr., has started 23 races in four different NASCAR circuits, according to RacingReference.info.
The Bob Elias Hall of Fame awards dinner will take place Feb. 19 at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets, which go on sale in January, are $80 and up. For details, visit kcsportshalloffame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.