ROBERT PRICE: You think traffic is a mess now? Wait for HSR construction

When I look at the gargantuan spines of the incomplete Centennial Corridor bridge towering over Highway 99, I get both mildly annoyed and mildly encouraged.
Annoyed, because Bakersfield has been dealing with traffic cones, hard hats and detours for five years now and, judging by the progress of the urban landscape-changing project, will be dealing with them for another two.
Encouraged, because the end is in sight, Bakersfield will finally have the true east-west freeway it should have had a half-century ago, and those orange and black detour signs will be going away.
Alas, they won’t be going away for long.
California high-speed rail is coming to town and it’s bringing a construction mess with it. The mess will stick around for five years, give or take, before it moves on to disrupt other parts of the state for an undetermined length of time.
Then — and here’s the part that has local officials all worked up — HSR construction will come back for another five years.
The signatories of an April 15 letter to California High Speed Rail Authority Chairman Tom Richards and the agency’s board of directors want to know why — and whether the construction schedule is negotiable.
The lengthy construction pause is just one of several concerns laid out in the letter.
The Authority's plan is to bring the $105 billion (and counting) project into Bakersfield from the north and then, after a years-long intermission, pick up where things left off and start building toward Tehachapi.
Exactly one month after putting their concerns on paper, local officials haven’t heard a peep.
The letter, signed by Zack Scrivner, chairman of the Board of Supervisors; Bob Smith, chairman of the Kern Council of Governments; Cindy Parra, chairwoman of the Golden Empire Transit District; and four mayors — Karen Goh (Bakersfield), Phil Smith (Tehachapi), Gilberto Reyna (Wasco) and Cathy Prout (Shafter) — has not been acknowledged.
The Authority's plan, as it stands, “means you’re going to come in and disrupt the metro area for three to five years, leave for five years or so, and then come back and disrupt it again,” said Ahron Hakimi, executive director of Kern COG. “What we want you to do is come in once and get it all done.”
Can you imagine a series of six-story viaducts looming over southeast Bakersfield, unfinished, for years? Local officials can, and they don’t like the imagery.
“The southern terminus of the (Merced-to-Bakersfield portion of the route) should not stop at the F Street station,” the letter states, “but continue across the Metropolitan Bakersfield Area” further south. Continuing to build through the city uninterrupted “avoids added costs from a construction pause” and spares the city from “drawn-out” and “unnecessary” traffic disruptions that would impact “disadvantaged neighborhoods” in particular “for more than 10 years.”
“An unfinished viaduct,” the letter states, “will induce blight.”
Some may still question whether the project — which would move passengers between Los Angeles and San Francisco in three hours at speeds in excess of 200 mph — will ever actually come to fruition. But people aren’t asking that question nearly as often as they once were.
The rest of the state might be oblivious to the progress, but the rail-carrying viaducts are visible throughout the Central Valley, most notably for us here in Kern County along Highway 43 between Shafter and Wasco.
The Authority says the first segment of the line, between Bakersfield and Merced, will be ready for passenger service by 2030.
From an economic standpoint, many are happy to see it coming.
“The HSR station in Bakersfield will assist with economic development in the immediate area,” the April 15 letter to the Authority reads. “The construction of co-benefit transportation projects such as grade separations and interchanges will provide further positive economic impacts to the region by improving travel times and reducing delay.”
But local officials want answers from the Authority to questions about street closures in downtown Shafter; reconstruction of the 7th Standard Road interchange; a bikeway system connection; acquisition of property for a Golden Empire Transit maintenance station; and a new interchange and “gateway” to the Bakersfield station at Highway 204.
They also want the Bakersfield terminal to be a “landmark station” rather than an ordinary platform that “connects High Speed Rail and the diverse amenities of the historic city core to the broader region … to create a truly unique and vibrant sense of community.”
Oh, and then there’s this: They would like the Authority to address a potentially dangerous drop-off at the end of the line. If southbound trains barreling into the new Bakersfield station at 200 mph have trouble coming to a complete stop, and the viaduct is not extended as local officials propose, the train could theoretically go airborne. “Passengers may refuse to ride,” the April 15 letter reads, “once they see the six-story drop-off at the end of the viaduct just feet away from the F Street station.
“The elevated viaduct segment across Metropolitan Bakersfield,” local officials insist, “needs to be completed as part of the same construction phase that includes the Bakersfield station at F Street.”
Talk about burying the story’s lead. Leaving a six-story viaduct hanging in the air, open-ended, might look funny, and coming back to finish it five years later might seem inconvenient to all concerned, but a disaster-movie scenario involving flying bullet trains is something else entirely. That ought to grab everyone's attention.
Even, you would think, the High Speed Rail Authority’s attention.
Robert Price’s column appears here Sundays. Reach him at RobertPrice@KGET.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.