In times like these it’s always thoughtful to check in on old friends you haven’t seen for a while. Allow me to save you one phone call: The Fox Theater is fine.
The majestic grande dame, approaching what seems likely to be an undeservedly underwhelming 90th birthday four months from now, is hanging on in the midst of this pandemic with the same quiet dignity as during a previous period of seeming abandonment.
Back in the 1980s, absentee ownership and dispiriting disrepair had some locals openly discussing the possibility of actually condemning and razing the landmark. Fortunately, instead, the community purchased the Fox, put its management into the hands of a newly created foundation, and made the theater a civic project that continues to reward us.
But now a very different set of circumstances has darkened the stage: COVID-19, whose most effective antidote at this point seems to be crowd avoidance — a behavior that runs precisely counter to what concert venues like the Fox are all about.
The Fox Foundation has furloughed or semi-furloughed its five permanent employees, including even manager Matt Spindler, and hunkered down for the duration. It has amused itself by exchanging marquee taunts with a Houston movie house — an extension of the Dodgers-Astros baseball rivalry — and facilitating birthday wishes and marriage proposals for $200 a pop ($300 with the marquee lighting). It’s also working on the possibility of livestreaming sponsored free concerts in front of empty seats.
In the meantime, that noise you hear is the sound of the theater’s PG&E meter continuing to spin. Between utilities, insurance and other hard costs, the Fox is spending $13,000 a month, according to Spindler, with little more than the aforementioned meager revenue.
The Fox itself is probably safe from permanent closure or sale, thanks to its foundation management structure and county historic landmark designation. But for the people who rely on it as an income source, directly and indirectly, it’s another story.
“It’s so much bigger than just the five people working here,” Spindler told me Friday via Zoom. “It’s my techs, my guys that help with (concert equipment) load-in. It’s the folks that help with ushering and all that other stuff, the folks that are pretty much just dedicated to this building.
“They need the (music) industry. They need these (concert) tours. The stage hands … are the ones really being affected. We need them, and we have a fear of losing them.”
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has stepped in, and that has helped. Its Kern Recovers forgivable loan program for local small businesses this month granted the Fox $75,000, its maximum award. The $30 million Kern Recovers program, seeded with a $157 million federal emergency distribution, had doled out financial help to 938 local businesses in 255 unique industries — entertainment and leisure chief among them — by the time the money was gone.
Spindler says the Kern Recovers money will pay the Fox’s most pressing bills until some “Decemberish” date to be determined. But that’s it.
Business partners Don Bynum and Tom Maxwell of Temblor Brewing Company also received $75,000 from Kern Recovers, but they, like Spindler, say they’ll need more to cover essentials until customers, masked if necessary, are permitted to come back for their country, indie rock, punk rock and comedy shows.
“It’s just really scary to think about what could happen and who will (and will not) be able to survive this” economic crisis, Bynum said. “We’ve been lucky to get help in the form of loans, the (federal) Paycheck Protection Plan, the Kern County Disaster Relief Fund. Without that help, we could not be open right now.”
Their other hope, other than a prompt, effective and widely accepted COVID-19 vaccine, is federal legislation that specifically targets the independent music industry, including struggling venue operators like themselves.
Two U.S. music-business trade associations are trying to make it happen.
The National Independent Talent Organization, composed of hundreds of independent talent agencies and entertainment management companies, and the National Independent Venue Association, of which Temblor and the Fox are members, say their people are struggling tremendously during this pandemic, along with restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses associated with tourism.
NIVA and NITO are trying to push through two pieces of legislation, bills known as the Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act, to provide Paycheck Protection Plan-like emergency funding for those small businesses. The trade associations are looking for six months' worth of assistance and say that if it’s not forthcoming, hundreds of venues around the country could close for good.
Artists may emerge from this period of restrained social interaction with suitcases full of new songs and the itch to perform them, but if the doors are padlocked that creativity will not have done them much good from an economic standpoint.
Dave Shapiro of Sound Talent Group, a bicoastal booking agency and founding member of NITO, pointed to past expressions of creativity in popular culture that emerged after periods of war and Depression and noted that those expressions could this time be stifled.
“The trend is that over the last hundred years, when things are down, people are looking for something to bring themselves up,” he said. “The point is, people need our industry now more than ever and right now it's in trouble more than ever.”
“Our job is to try and sustain the places where (artists) will be able to broadcast that message” in music, said Tom Chauncey of Bay Area-based Partisan Arts and also a founding member of NITO. “In other words, to go on tour and to play for people. And so, if we can, we're working hard to try and keep these venues open, keep our businesses alive, so these people can go back out and spread that message. It's a critical time for us right now.”
Congressman Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the House minority leader, “is very influential in this equation,” Chauncey said. “We're hoping that we can have his support, and hopefully he'll hear from more of his constituents that this is important.”
McCarthy has already heard from some of them. Spindler said he recently participated in a conference call with McCarthy’s office along with representatives of KC Steakhouse and the Padre Hotel, two prominent Bakersfield restaurant-bars.
“The only reason that we're even discussing it in the context of politics is because it happens to be the senators and the congressmen that are the ones that can help us,” Shapiro said. “But this is a human issue. This is a cultural issue. This is a geographical issue for pretty much every town around the country that has venues. … This is a bipartisan issue.”
And it’s an issue for the musicians themselves.
“Bands make money these days by doing live shows,” said Temblor’s Tom Maxwell. “They don't make much money by selling their music on Spotify. Physical media is still important to people too … but bands, for the most part, are going to make money by selling merchandise at concerts, by selling tickets to concerts.”
The dynamic has long tentacles. Venues like the Fox have a positive effect on the entire downtown area, on the entire community. A pair of concert tickets can inspire clothing purchases, babysitters, dinner, drinks and cabs, which in turn drive other economic activity.
“A lot of people beyond the venues” are trying to earn livings as well, Spindler said.
The brick and mortar we know as the Fox will survive the pandemic, Spindler said. That’s not really the issue.
“At the end of the day I think this town loves the Fox and the Fox is going to be fine,” he said. “It’s the people that are underneath that (institution). And then multiply that by thousands of venues across the U.S., where it’s the same thing. We really don't have any way to do business as normal. We need help.”
