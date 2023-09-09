Music historians continue to flesh out this region’s contributions to American culture that extend beyond the twin pillars of Bakersfield’s previous-century honky-tonk scene.

The most recent example, screened Thursday night at the Fox, is Nate Berg’s “Hwy 58: The Children of the Bakersfield Sound,” a fond, tilted-horizon photo album of local characters, living and dead, not named Buck Owens or Merle Haggard.

