 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROBERT PRICE: Tuesday’s must-see TV: McCarthy’s Faustian drama

Biden Budget

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is hoping to become the next speaker of the House in the new Republican majority, leaves the chamber after railing against the massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that finances federal agencies and provides aid to Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 23.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

Pop yourself some popcorn and sit down with your favorite news network Tuesday. We might just witness a political drama of a type not seen since the lead-up to the Civil War. Which somehow seems appropriate, given the tenor of today’s political discourse.

Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy is trying to achieve a lifetime goal: Become speaker of the House of Representatives. Unless a hopeless deadlock prompts the body to change the rules, McCarthy will need a majority vote of the entire chamber, which would be 218 if all 435 members vote for an individual by name.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases