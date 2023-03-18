ROBERT PRICE: The quiet geologist who became one of Tehachapi’s founding wine producers dies at 95

Among the many turns in his long, focused life, two catastrophic events in particular helped shape Chuck McCollough’s direction.
One was the devastating Tehachapi earthquake of July 21, 1952. McCollough, then about 25, worked for a Kern County oil company as a geological engineer, and if there’s one thing geologists cannot resist, it’s the opportunity to peer down a fresh scar upon the Earth's face. McCollough and a colleague drove up the mountain from Bakersfield to investigate the Cummings Valley, where the Tehachapi Women’s Prison had been rendered uninhabitable, and he found himself enthralled by the region’s beauty. That thrall would last a lifetime.
The other noteworthy moment in history was the Triassic Period, which began after Earth's worst-ever extinction event devastated life on this planet roughly 250 million years ago. That, too, enthralled McCollough.
McCollough died March 4 at the age of 95, but his life, for purposes of today’s discussion, began at 80, when he helped lay the foundation for what would become the Tehachapi Mountains American Viticultural Area, or government-sanctioned wine-producing region.
At 80, McCollough purchased the prominently positioned property at the elevated three-way intersection of Highway 202, Cummings Valley Road and Bear Valley Road that would become the Triassic Legacy Vineyards, named after nearby hills to the north that date to the Triassic Period. McCollough knew his earth science, but he didn’t know wine especially well and he definitely didn’t know the hospitality business, but he was honest and earnest and willing to learn.
“When you told him how to do something, he listened and did it just the way you told him,” said Bob Souza, who along with wife Patty opened the Cummings Valley’s first winery, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., two years before McCollough got started.
“He was very analytical,” Souza said. “Not a real social animal, but not a recluse either.”
The fish-out-of-water nature of his venture into winemaking — McCollough was as reserved as Souza is gregarious — was, for many visitors to his distinctive hilltop tasting room, endearing.
“Chuck was lovable because he was so sincere and so hardworking,” said Melissa Fontana, a Triassic employee who remained his friend years after he sold the business.
Among McCollough’s other passions, according to Fontana: He was the co-founder and driving force behind the Cummings Valley Protective Association, a group dedicated to preserving the area’s agricultural character; and the energy behind the Yellow Starthistle Task Force, which successfully managed to control and minimize the rampant invasive weed. McCollough was known to stop his car, pull over, get out and yank out sprigs of starthistle he’d spotted along the road’s shoulder. Such was his dedication to the beauty and agricultural health of the area.
McCollough was raised in a converted chicken coop in Yucaipa, San Bernardino County, without electricity or indoor plumbing. He enlisted in the Navy immediately after World War II and served two years, then obtained a degree in geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He married, raised a family and earned a good living.
McCollough and wife Lorraine bought property in Stallion Springs in 1985, envisioning simply a weekend retreat, but they moved there full time in 1986. McCollough retired from Occidental Petroleum in 1989 after 40 years in the oil business.
Lorraine died from cancer in 2000.
We pick up the story as McCollough — still able to fit into his old Navy uniform — is approaching his eighth decade of life.
As he told Jon Hammond of the Tehachapi News, McCollough learned that some were talking about the possibility of building a gas station and convenience store on the prominent little hill where the Cummings Valley opens out toward the west. McCollough advocated for something better for that property, whose mountain setting reminded him of Yucaipa, but when no one stepped forward, he bought the land himself in 2007.
In 2008, with the help and support of friends and community volunteers, including Bob Souza, he planted 6,310 grapevines on 7 acres in a single day, and Triassic Vineyards was born. Work on a tasting room was completed in 2009, and a grand opening was held in December 2010.
He sold the property to Jim and Sally Arnold in 2013, but remained a frequent visitor.
Today the Tehachapi Mountain AVA has six wineries, all members of the Tehachapi Mountains Wine Growers Association, whose president — replacing Jim Arnold of Triassic — is Mike Van Atta, who, with wife Beth Hamilton, purchased the 60-acre Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. property from the Souzas about five years ago.
“We’ve become an award-winning wine-growing area because of the work of people like the Souzas and Chuck McCollough,” said Van Atta. “Chuck built a beautiful building there on Highway 202 that’s kind of the entrance to the Tehachapi wine country.”
This summer, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tehachapi’s first planting of wine grapes. The Souzas, who still live in Tehachapi, will be there. Chuck McCollough, who helped them plant that first vineyard, will not — but he’ll be remembered.
“Chuck was my model, a little guy with a big footprint,” Souza said. “His legacy is tall.”
Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.