Every so often, Kevin McCarthy slips up and tells us how he really feels.
He did so most famously exactly one week after the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, correctly observing from the House floor that President Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack. McCarthy stated the obvious again in June when he suggested, in a CNBC interview, that perhaps Trump is not the “strongest” candidate among those seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The Bakersfield-bred speaker of the House was figuratively slapped down both times. In the first instance he was summoned to Mar-a-Lago for a dressing-down and smiling, all-is-well photo opp. In the second instance he resorted to the all-purpose “taken out of context” line, even though the context of the conversation was precisely as portrayed — Trump’s electability.
Another opportunity to speak the truth — or, more accurately, another obligation — is picking up speed and gaining in McCarthy’s rear-view mirror. The former president is facing 91 criminal charges across four jurisdictions — Georgia, Florida, New York and the District of Columbia. And he has two trial dates set for 2024 thus far, all while he is trying to nail down the nomination from the front-runner’s position.
A chastened McCarthy returned to the former president’s corner on those and other occasions because Trump's MAGA Church of Grievance and Retribution, and more importantly, its fringe representatives in Congress, demanded it.
But the weight of these four indictments — widely dismissed by partisan supporters as politically motivated hit-jobs despite, in at least one case, recorded audio evidence of the most brazen and indefensible type — seems to be catching up with Trump.
A new Associated Press-NORC poll finds that less than 20% of Americans believe Trump did “nothing wrong” in each of his four legal cases. Of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, 21% said he did “nothing wrong.” In both the classified documents case and the Georgia case the tally was 15%. And just 14% said Trump did “nothing wrong” in the Manhattan case involving an alleged coverup of hush money payments. Two recent CNN polls and a survey by Marist College had similar findings. Those scores, according to the Washington Post, are the lowest of Trump’s political career.
Why should McCarthy care? Because hanging onto the speakership — his sole goal — will be a tightrope walk, likely more so than it already is.
If he stays behind Trump until the bitter end, McCarthy risks his House majority. As Republicans learned in 2020, 2022 and in special elections in between, riding Trump’s coattails is not the sure thing it once might have been, and these new poll numbers suggest the trend will continue and perhaps even worsen. And if Republicans lose the House in 2024, McCarthy loses the speakership.
But if McCarthy starts courting possible alternatives to Trump behind the scenes, he risks the wrath of not only Trump but the House’s far right, which supported McCarthy’s bid for speaker only after negotiating for itself unprecedented power to oust him.
Unless he can negotiate these perilous waters, McCarthy stands to lose either way.
But then, those are the fruits of supporting someone like Trump, who demands unquestioning loyalty but offers none of the same, as Rudy Giuliani is learning. Trump’s shameless minion, the once-admired “America’s mayor,” has met with Trump at least twice in an attempt to get help with his seven-figure legal bills, which are a consequence of Giuliani’s support for Trump’s fraudulent stolen-election scheme. Giuliani left Mar-a-Lago without the financial help he sought, or any concrete promise of help.
At some point McCarthy needs to do what’s right: Solicit support from the House’s saner Republican mainstream, and use his platform to help lead the country away from the brink. Perhaps that time will come right after a nationally televised trial from Georgia, a spectacle that might allow Trump World to absorb a clearer picture of the former president’s behavior.
No, I’m not counting on that either.
Robert Price is a reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.