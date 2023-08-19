House McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, speaks at a news conference July 27 as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

Every so often, Kevin McCarthy slips up and tells us how he really feels.

He did so most famously exactly one week after the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, correctly observing from the House floor that President Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack. McCarthy stated the obvious again in June when he suggested, in a CNBC interview, that perhaps Trump is not the “strongest” candidate among those seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Robert Price is a reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.