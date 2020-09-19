Mayf Nutter doesn’t look like anyone’s idea of an environmentalist, sitting there in a Bakersfield recording studio in his boots and sparkly Western shirt, but irrefutable evidence says he was and is. Whether that particular word entered his thinking at the time he took his first anti-pollution position 46 years ago is less certain, but actions speak.
Nutter has a story about that.
Mayf Nutter didn’t always look like anyone’s idea of an upstanding Christian entertainer, either, certainly not on the cover of his 1976 record album “Goin’ Skinny Dippin’,” for which he and an unidentified young woman appear to be taking their assignment seriously, but we have ample outward evidence of his spiritual commitment.
Nutter has a story about that.
How does a guy acquire a handle like Mayf Nutter anyway? It can’t be his real name, can it? Ah, but it is. And if “nutter” is a synonym for “eccentric,” as the British use it, it’s wholly appropriate, too.
Nutter has a story about that.
Nutter would tell us all of those stories and many, many, many more if we let him, but he’s on restriction right now.
“We can't let him talk anymore,” says Rick “Reno” Stevens, who is trying to soothe Nutter’s hoarseness — induced by wildfire smoke and overuse — that’s impeding their weeklong recording session.
Nutter, a native of Harrison County, W.Va., was inducted this year into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and his twice-postponed acceptance performance has, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, evolved into a virtual one. So he has been hanging out with producer Stevens, sound engineer Pariecee James McGriff and others at Triple Seven Recording in the boonies northeast of Bakersfield, laying down tracks.
Telling Mayf Nutter he can’t talk for a week is like telling Pat Boone he can’t brush his teeth. It goes against their very being.
Boone, by way of that awkwardly forced transition, is Nutter’s good friend, former professional colleague and, as of last week, the featured guest star in Nutter’s recorded acceptance of the West Virginia award. Boone — a 1950s recording legend who had at least one song on the top 40 pop chart for a then-record 220 straight weeks — was in Bakersfield on Thursday singing for the cameras and enjoying a reunion with his friend. The two men have been close since they were teammates on a celebrity basketball team in the 1970s.
Need I say it? Nutter has a story about that.
Nutter, born in 1941, has pieced together an interesting career. He appeared on local TV as a kid, played guitar for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Del Shannon, sang with the legendary New Christy Minstrels and got his first break as a recording artist from avant-garde rocker Frank Zappa, who first signed him to a recording and songwriting deal.
He and his wife of 40 years, Lindsay Bloom Nutter, moved from Southern California to the Kern River Valley town of Weldon in 1992; the idea was to raise their three kids out of the glare of Hollywood. But by 2002 the tug of music, school and sports — along with the threat, even then, of wildfire — had become too much and they moved down the mountain to Bakersfield, where they have lived since.
Nutter knew Bakersfield quite well long before that, though.
“Buck Owens asked Mayf to come up here in 1970 to record and things like that,” said Lindsay, “so we knew the town pretty well.”
Nutter made 56 guest appearances on “Buck Owens’ Ranch” — a forerunner to “Hee Haw” — and earned acting parts on television shows like “The Waltons,” “Falcon Crest,” “Knots Landing,” “The Fall Guy” and “Lone Star Bar.”
His song “Simpson Creek” — about a creek near his home in Bridgeport, W.Va., that had turned “red as orange pop and smelled like an Appalachian sewer line” because of sulphuric mine runoff — was an unabashed pleading for environmental reform. “Simpson Creek won’t never run clear again,” he sang. “Silver water runs red where the big fish used to swim.” The song inspired activists to apply pressure to a mining company that had skirted laws, Nutter said, and Simpson Creek, and others like it, were restored — although mine runoff remains a problem in West Virginia.
Over the years, Nutter returned often to his native state to perform at the Wheeling Jamboree and in 1978 penned its theme song.
Mayfred Nutter Adamson — named after the delivery truck driver who drove Nutter’s very pregnant mother to the hospital over 19 miles of rocky, unpaved mountain road (there’s a much longer version of that story) — eventually settled in Southern California, where he met Boone and became an on-air sidekick for his 1986-87 “Pat Boone USA” musical variety program, taped at Knotts Berry Farm for the Christian Broadcasting Network.
“I needed somebody alongside to help me when I ran out of something to say,” said Boone, well aware of the fact that Mayf Nutter never runs out of anything to say.
Now Nutter, a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, has to keep his lips zipped for a few more days so Stevens has something to work with when they return to the studio this week.
All great artists must at some point make sacrifices. This particular sacrifice should eventually make great storytelling fodder.
Yes, Mayf Nutter will have a story about this.
